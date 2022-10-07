Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Wiregrass rescue units honor the life of Don Parrish
COWARTS, Ala. (WDHN) — Sunday afternoon EMS, fire crews, and law enforcement from throughout the wiregrass did something very special to honor the life of a longtime community servant Don Parrish. Parrish suffered a medical emergency before the ambulance he was driving crashed and burned. Don Parrish passed away...
Troy Messenger
Troy Fire Dept. responds to structure fire
The Troy Fire Department responded to an early Monday morning structure fire on Allison Avenue in Troy. According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call for a residential structure fire located in the 100 block of Allison Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
Investigator says racial slur led to murder of south Alabama businessman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan Police Department investigator believes a racial slur led to the murder of Robert Blount, a Dothan businessman who was found dead in his home on Labor Day weekend. During a recent preliminary hearing for the suspects, the DPD investigator, Morgan Owens, said Robert Blount reportedly used a racial slur […]
One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama
wdhn.com
Latest on multiple road construction projects in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — For the next few years, Dothan drivers will continue to see orange barrels as roadwork is taking place in the north, east, and west parts of Dothan. On the west side, the Highway 84 widening project has been in progress for over two years now.
wdhn.com
Rebuild Alabama funds being used to repave two Geneva Co. farm-to-market roads
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Several roads are getting a facelift soon thanks to an increase in the Alabama gas tax that was allocated to repave” local roadways. In Geneva County, work crews will “repave” two farm-to-market roads that haven’t seen any. Improvement in several decades. This...
wtvy.com
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured
wdhn.com
Dothan couple charged with chemical endangerment of children
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for chemical endangerment of five children, according to the Dothan Police Department. On Oct. 6, the Dothan Police Department were made aware of possible illegal drug activity at a residence on the 1200 block of Southland Drive. DPD officers...
Fort Rucker name change approved
FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN)— The Pentagon Press Secretary, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, announced on October 6 that the name change for Fort Rucker, among other forts, has been reviewed and approved. The approval comes from an Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations, issued by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. The installations and facilities […]
wdhn.com
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday night. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was reportedly shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became […]
wdhn.com
Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2022 crowned
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Young pageant queens from all over the Wiregrass took to the stage Saturday night. Trying to be crowned Little Miss National Peanut Festival and at the end of the competition, it was Harper Kate Wilks who took home the crown. She was Little Miss Geneva...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Pike County road now open
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – The scene is clear and the roadway is back open. PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – A single-vehicle crash that occurred in Pike County on Thursday has caused a road closure. The north and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 231 in Pike County near...
alabamanews.net
Enterprise police have identified the man killed in a shooting Wednesday night. 43-year-old Richard Matthew Smith, of New Brockton, was shot and killed just after 7:00 p.m. inside the Walmart on Boll Weevil Circle. Police say an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The argument continued inside...
Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
wdhn.com
Dothan woman charged with reckless endangerment of a child.
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A woman has been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after her child was allegedly found wandering around a Dothan neighborhood late at night, DPD. Just before midnight on October 5, Dothan Patrol Officers responded to the 700 Block of South Edgewood Drive about a small...
wdhn.com
The Full View: Dothan Double Murder
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Over four months, the double murder of a Dothan couple, which took place over two states, has shaken the community, brought multiple arrests and leaves one suspect on the run. See the timeline for a full list of events. Damien Bell and Shauna Terry were last seen...
wdhn.com
Second arrest made in the murder of Elba HS senior
ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— A second arrest has been made in the murder of 18-year-old Jordon Xavier Marek, of Elba. DaQuann Green, 22, of Daleville, was arrested and charged with murder and theft of property. DaQuann Green is the brother of Terrance De’Shun Green, who was also recently arrested and...
