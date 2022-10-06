Read full article on original website
T-Rell finishes latest tour in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A beloved Topeka performer returns home for the final concert of the “Dedication to R/B Tour”. In his homecoming, the artist performed in the capital city for the first time in four years. The lineup included Derez Deshon, Sleazy World Go, Famous Amos, and of course, T-Rell. If the music wasn’t enough, […]
Gary’s Berries is open to fulfill your fall activities and your appetite
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gary’s Berries Fall Festival is now open to the public and it has it all!. From feeding goats, walking through a corn maze, shooting apples from a canon, and of course, picking the perfect pumpkins, Gary’s Berries has something for all ages. Kids can...
Text-to-Win: Boo at the Zoo Tickets!
Majic 107.7 is giving you the chance to win a four pack of tickets to the Topeka Zoo’s “Boo at the Zoo!”. The Topeka Zoo is inviting everyone out for a fun and safe trick-or-treating experience this Halloween for kids of all ages. Dress up in your costume and visit your favorite creatures and creepy crawlers as you trick-or-treat around the zoo! Even watch the animals get special treats!
Ross Dress for Less opens at Emporia Pavilions
Ross Dress for Less is officially open to the shopping public. The store at the Emporia Pavilions near 24th and Industrial had its official grand opening on Saturday. This is part of the second phase of development at the Pavilions since Hobby Lobby’s opening in September 2017. Shoe Show will likely open its doors in early November. Marshalls is tentatively set to open around Thanksgiving.
The Vinewood holds 2nd annual fall festival
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Vinewood, 2848 S.E. 29th St., held their 2nd annual fall festival on Saturday. The festival included, live music, a craft & vendor fair, Health & Wellness Fair, and food trucks, plus kids games and activities. Dozens of local businesses, non-profits & churches operated games & activities such as face painting, craft […]
Classic car up for auction at Arab Shrine Car Show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Classic car buffs have a chance to win a sweet ride in a raffle taking place Saturday, October 8, at the Topeka Arab Shrine. One of the big raffle prizes in this year’s Arab Shrine Antiques Car show is a restored 1955 Chevy convertible, which has been donated by the Kansas Masonic Foundation. Raffle tickets for a chance to win the convertible are $20 a-piece and $15 of that will go back to the local Arab Shriners.
You’ll fall in love with Lucy when you visit Helping Hands Humane Society
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lucy the dog was the special guest when Emi Griess from Helping Hands Humane Society made her weekly visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Lucy is seven years old, and came to the shelter when her owner had to go into hospice care, and no family could take her in. Lucy is now available for adoption.
Kansas family fights to stay together
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
Fight over sandwich leads to brother stabbing brother
PAOLA (KSNT) – A fight over a sandwich between two brothers ended when one brother stabbed the other in the leg, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Paola. On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Miami County Sheriff’s office was called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola, Ks., for a report of a […]
45th Street Bar and Grill closing its doors to the public
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owner of Topeka’s embattled 45th Street Bar and Grill said she is shutting the doors to the public and only taking carryout orders at this time. 45th Street has been in the news for several previous incidents at their establishment, most recently for a shooting at the south Topeka bar two weeks ago.
Stolen truck found in east Topeka creek
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a stolen truck was found in an east Topeka creek Friday morning. Crews were called to the 1500 block of SE 4th St. just before 9 a.m. on reports of a vehicle in Shunganunga Creek. When they arrived, they located the truck in...
DEVELOPING: Fatality wreck closes Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities were on the scene Saturday morning of a wreck along the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Turnpike Authorities issued an alert at 9:15 a.m. about an incident in the southbound lanes at mile marker 172. The location is just south of Topeka, near the SW 69th St. overpass. A follow-up alert around 9:45 indicated all lanes of the Turnpike were closed, and drivers should exit before or as they entered Topeka.
KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
1 wounded in early morning shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Central Topeka. TPD says officers responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1300 block of SW Polk. They found one person who’d been shot. The person’s injuries were not considered life threatening.
Topeka woman uses frying pan to fend off attempted burglary
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a Topeka woman fought him off with a frying pan during an alleged attempted burglary. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Alejandro D. Ontiveros, 32, was arrested and booked into jail around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2022, after an attempted aggravated burglary.
Three dead in crash on Kansas Turnpike South of Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities received a call at 9:08 Saturday morning of a car crash, south of Topeka, at turnpike 335 involving a mini van and a semi truck. When authorities arrived at the scene, three juveniles in the minivan were pronounced dead. The other two were taken to a hospital with non life threatening […]
Goodyear Announces $125 Million Project at Kansas Tire Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Tire manufacturer Goodyear will spend more than...
Investigation leads to 1st degree murder charge in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka Police Department. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:40 a.m. the Topeka Police Department responded to a medical emergency in the 200 block of […]
Topeka deli, gas station revamped with ownership change
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka deli and gas station has changed owners as it goes through a makeover. 27 News reached out to Larry’s Short Stop, located at 3834 SW Topeka Boulevard, and spoke with manager Tammy Voz who has worked at Larry’s for three years. She confirmed the deli was closed for renovation work […]
No injuries reported after vehicle bursts into flames in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Luckily, no one was injured after a pickup truck caught fire in South Topeka. The Topeka Police Department confirmed that crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, on Gage Blvd. near the I-470 exit. TPD said crews...
