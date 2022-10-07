The internet finds a new way to indirectly trash ‘Morbius’ with ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer reactions

Read full article on original website
Lip reader reveals what Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman said in their Deadpool 3 update video
Look at these two… Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman just delivered the most amazing Deadpool 3 announcement possible, confirming that Wolverine is coming to the MCU in time for him to appear in Avengers 5 and 6. But the image above comes from the Deadpool 3 update clip the two released a day after announcing the film’s big Wolverine surprise and release date.
'Super Mario Bros.' movie trailer: Watch the live premiere
Chris Pratt stars as Mario in the upcoming "Super Mario Bros." movie -- watch the live premiere of the film's trailer here!
startattle.com
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023 movie) trailer, release date
A plumber named Mario travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother, Luigi, trying to save a captured princess. Startattle.com – The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2023. Genre : Animation / Adventure / Comedy / Family / Fantasy / Romance / Sci-Fi Country : United States / Japan. Language...
‘Super Mario Bros.’ trailer released; some fans disapprove of Chris Pratt’s voice
A beloved Nintendo game is heading to the big screen, and fans across the world can hardly contain their excitement the trailer for "Super Mario Bros." launching at New York Comic-Con on Thursday.
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
purewow.com
Former Velma Actress Responds to Viral News About ‘Scooby Doo’ Character Being Gay
Fans have been bursting with excitement ever since it was revealed that Velma is portrayed as a lesbian in the new film, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!. The story was originally broken by Variety, when they noted that fans had pulled clips from the Halloween special and noticed that in one scene, Velma goes goo goo when she's touched by costume designer Coco Diablo.
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Westworld’ creators pitch Chloë Grace Moretz in a mind-bending reality in ‘The Peripheral’ trailer
A trailer starring Chloë Grace Moretz just dropped for a new sci fi series called The Peripheral from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of the hit HBO Max show Westworld. The show, based on author William Gibson’s books, will air on Amazon Prime Video. Moretz plays a...
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
ComicBook
First Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Revealed
During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated adaptation. As expected, the teaser gives viewers their first look at the film's animated style, but little in the way of the film's plot. Of course, the trailer's biggest reveal is the voice of Chris Pratt as Nintendo's mustachioed mascot, which sounds a bit similar to Mario's voice from The Super Mario Bros. Super Show. The film also now has an official title: The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
Complex
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
HHW Gaming: The Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Has Arrived, Twitter Hates Chris Pratt As Mario
Finally, the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie arrived, and we heard Chris Pratt’s voice coming out of the iconic video game plumber’s mouth. Thursday, October 6, Nintendo and Illumination Studios used the first day of New York Comic-Con to unveil the trailer for the highly anticipated feature-length film based on the iconic Nintendo platform game.
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' teaser: Chris Pratt, Jack Black voice Mario, Bowser
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Nintendo is giving a glimpse of the new film The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The video game company released a teaser trailer for the animated movie Thursday during a Nintendo Direct presentation. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is based on Nintendo's Mario video game franchise. The...
wegotthiscovered.com
Star Wars introduces a new Inquisitor who’s going to give Reva a run for her money
The Imperial Inquisitors are one of the smartest additions to Star Wars. In Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rebels, and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (and also in many comics and novels) we’ve seen the Jedi that survived Order 66 struggling to keep their true identity hidden as the Empire hunts them down. Darth Vader is their biggest fear, but even he can’t be everywhere at once and he relies on the Inquisitors to tie up loose ends.
Kerrang
Check out the first trailer for the new Mario Bros. movie starring Jack Black
The last time Hollywood tried a Super Mario Bros. movie it was a disaster. The 1993 film was sort of onto a halfway decent idea casting the late Bob Hoskins as the titular Italian plumber and Goomba stomping hero, but everything else about it was just weird. Envisioned as a sort of Ghostbusters thing, what you actually got was lizards in mafia suits and Dennis Hopper for once not being a very good bad guy. It lost millions.
Collider
'Emancipation': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Will Smith Film
Academy Award-winner Will Smith (King Richard) will star in the upcoming historical thriller, Emancipation. The film is expected to be an Oscar contender, with Smith looking to get his second straight Best Actor nomination. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Guilty), Emancipation is based on a true story and sees Peter (Will Smith) fight for his freedom and his family’s. Emancipation is Smith’s first film since his Oscar win earlier this year and has already garnered praise. Here is everything you need to know about Emancipation.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ dodges the Phase Four curse to become one of the MCU’s best-reviewed projects ever
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never experienced anything like the backlash to have greeted almost every Phase Four project so far, but it looks as though spooky Disney Plus spectacular Werewolf by Night is bucking the trend. Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and...
ComicBook
Jumanji 3 Plans Get Major Update With Dwayne Johnson
A third installment in filmmaker Jake Kasdan's Jumanji series is "definitely going to happen," according to executive producer Hiram Garcia. Garcia, who regularly works with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his film projects, promised that there are ongoing conversations about Jumanji, and that fans should expect to hear some news once Johnson, Kasdan, and Captain America star Chris Evans are done making Red One, the upcoming holiday action comedy for Prime Video. That project has been taking up a lot of bandwidth, according to Garcia, but that's the only reason nobody has been making some serious progress on the Jumanji franchise.
