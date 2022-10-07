‘Despite everyone hating it, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ struck colossal streaming numbers on Disney Plus

Read full article on original website
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can
The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
A cursed blockbuster that went $100 million over budget but somehow didn’t suck saves the day on streaming
Any conversation about what could be named as the single most tortured production ever mounted simply wouldn’t be complete without a mention of Marc Forster’s World War Z, which seemed to fall into some kind of trouble at every turn. Looking back at everything the cast and crew...
Christian Bale Says Marvel’s Green-Screen ‘Thor’ Set Was ‘Monotony’: Can’t ‘Differentiate One Day From the Next’
Christian Bale joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year by playing comic book villain Gorr the God Butcher opposite Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” In a new interview with GQ, the actor — who is known for his roles in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, “American Hustle” and “American Psycho” — said he was drawn to the project because he liked “Thor: Ragnarok” and thought Gorr was an “intriguing character.” However, Bale added that acting in front of a green screen for the Marvel project was “monotony,” and that he couldn’t “differentiate one day from the next.” “That’s the first...
‘Ms. Marvel’ star reveals if we’ve seen the last of them in the MCU
Ms. Marvel may not have scored the audience figures that Marvel Studios hoped for, but those who tuned in tended to love it. This was a genuinely new perspective on the MCU, covered historical topics most other shows wouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole, and introduced us to the bottomless well of charisma that is Iman Vellani.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
An old-fashioned failure that lost $100 million survives the frozen streaming wasteland
Harrison Ford doesn’t make a huge number of movies these days, so any project he does sign up for instantly generates plenty of buzz. On the surface, The Call of the Wild was right up the Star Wars icon’s street given that it required a performance full of grizzled gravitas and twinkly-eyed charm, but the end result was a monstrous box office disaster.
Netflix’s newest anticlimactic original defies critics once more to grab the top spot in 49 countries
At this stage, Netflix’s ongoing assault of original movies have become about as bulletproof as it gets, with almost every single one of them performing admirably on the rankings in spite of overwhelming critical apathy. The misses may outnumber the hits, then, but Luckiest Girl Alive is proving once more that it doesn’t mean a damn thing when it comes to convincing subscribers to push play.
Star Wars introduces a new Inquisitor who’s going to give Reva a run for her money
The Imperial Inquisitors are one of the smartest additions to Star Wars. In Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rebels, and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (and also in many comics and novels) we’ve seen the Jedi that survived Order 66 struggling to keep their true identity hidden as the Empire hunts them down. Darth Vader is their biggest fear, but even he can’t be everywhere at once and he relies on the Inquisitors to tie up loose ends.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Werewolf by Night’ on Disney+, Which Introduces Lycanthropy and Lots of Spattery Blood to the MCU
An old 1970s horror comic bows into the MCU via Werewolf by Night, a Disney+ exclusive in the vein of oddball series like Wandavision and Loki. What makes these properties similar is their relatively experimental styles, outside the norm for most MCU product – in this case, spooky black-and-white cinematography and gloomy atmosphere inspired by 1930s horror films. Renowned film-score composer Michael Giacchino (notable for landing an Oscar nod for Up, and whose compositions for The Batman are stunning) switches to the director’s chair for this tongue-in-cheeky horror comedy. So the question stands: Is it any good, or are you just going to howl a-whoooooooooooooooo cares?
Benedict Cumberbatch rewrote ‘Doctor Strange 2’ scenes to make it less Disney and more Derrickson
Having established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the horror genre, fans were disappointed when Scott Derrickson ended up dropping out of the director’s chair on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, as far as replacements with spooky experience go, you couldn’t hope to do much better than Sam Raimi.
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Breaks Disney Plus Record
It’s been nearly 30 years since the black flame candle was lit. The witches are back and better than ever and Hocus Pocus fever has descended upon us once again! The sequel proves that history doesn’t always repeat itself. When the original Hocus Pocus debuted in theaters in 1993 it flopped. It brought in just 39.5 million dollars (the film cost 28 million to create). Since then, however, it developed a cult following and has risen to one of the most beloved Halloween movies of all time.
‘Werewolf by Night’ dodges the Phase Four curse to become one of the MCU’s best-reviewed projects ever
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never experienced anything like the backlash to have greeted almost every Phase Four project so far, but it looks as though spooky Disney Plus spectacular Werewolf by Night is bucking the trend. Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and...
‘Werewolf by Night’ has a massive ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Easter Egg everybody missed
As a project set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recent Disney Plus debutant Werewolf by Night was of course packed with nods, winks, and Easter Eggs connecting to the past, present, and potential future of the superhero franchise. However, one major Thor: Love and Thunder connection has managed to slip almost completely under the radar, and it’s a doozy.
An unjustly ignored comic book bomb gets the band back together on Netflix
Even though countless insiders and analysts have been predicted for years that the comic book bubble is about to burst at any moment, it hasn’t happened yet. Unfortunately, the downside is that a number of unfairly overlooked offerings have slipped through the cracks, bombed at the box office, and then been largely forgotten, and The Losers is definitely one of them.
Why are Netflix's top movies so bad?
The Netflix top 10 is littered with bad movies, and the only question we have is "why?"
Lizzo claps back at Kanye West while wondering whom to marry to shift to Toronto
The artist currently known as Ye and formerly known as Kanye West, fresh off his ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt controversy, is back in the news after pop singer Lizzo seemingly responded to his recent comments about her weight. Recently, Ye appeared on Fox News, and in one of...
Netflix will give Glass Onion a limited theatrical release at the end of November
In a surprise move for a streaming service that spent $450 million to get the rights to the movie (and at least one additional sequel), Netflix has decided to give Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a small theatrical run. And by “small,” we mean “bigger than these things usually get, but still not very big.” This comes from Deadline, which says Netflix has worked out a deal with AMC, Regal, and Cinemark that will put the movie in 600 theaters from November 23-29—so one week, give or take—at which point it will be gone until it hits Netflix on December 23. That’s assuming that theaters don’t just decide to hold onto it because it’s doing well, which is apparently still a possibility.
‘She-Hulk’ theory hints that the finale has major revelations in store for one key character
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been a fun show in no small part because it doesn’t take itself so seriously. It’s an interesting character study of She-Hulk and her life, which has been amped up by a number of fun cameos (Leap-Frog, anyone?) as well as supporting characters whose presence in the series hasn’t gone unnoticed.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cannot afford to fail this pivotal character again
The original Black Panther is one of the finest movies in Marvel’s canon, there’s no doubt about that, but there are certain things the incoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever can do to improve on its predecessor. Giving us a third act not spoiled by some shoddy CGI, for one. Similarly, here’s hoping the sequel will find room to give one of its most talented castmembers and most intriguing characters more room to play, otherwise fans will be seriously ticked off.
