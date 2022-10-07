ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Rams Destroy Falcons 47-0 at Bowditch Field

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University football team held Fitchburg State University to negative yards of offense as the Rams defeated the Falcons 47-0 Saturday afternoon in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) tilt at Bowditch Field. With the victory, Framingham State improves to 3-3 overall and 2-2...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State Easily Defeats UMass Dartmouth 8-0

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State field hockey team cruised to a 8-0 win over UMass Dartmouth in Little East play Saturday morning at Maple Street Field in Framingham. Framingham State improved to 3-3 in the Conference and are 7-4 overall. UMass Dartmouth drops to 2-8 overall and is winless...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Tigers Defeat Flyers 34-14

NEWTON – The Framingham High football team travelled to Newton last night for a game against the Tigers of Newton North High. The Tigers had a 34-0 lead at halftime, and despite some offense from the Flyers in the second half won 34-14. Framingham touchdowns were scored by quarterback...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Flyers Defeat Boston Latin 2-0

BOSTON – The Framingham High girls soccer team defeated Boston Latin on the road Saturday, October 8. The Flyers got on the scoreboard 15 minutes into the game. The game-winning goal came off a defender’s deflection of a shot taken by Gabby Arpino. Early in the second half,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Lady Rams Finish 12th at Earley Invitational Meet

WESTFIELD – The Framingham State University women’s cross country team was back on the course with a strong showing this morning finishing 12th at the James Earley Invitational hosted by Westfield State University. INSIDE THE NUMBERS:. Emily Newcomb led the Rams completing the 5K course in a time...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Rams Compete at James Earley Invitational Meet

WESTFIELD – The Framingham State University men’s cross country team was back in action this morning racing at the James Earley Invitational hosted by Westfield State University. INSIDE THE NUMBERS:. The Rams top finisher was Paul Pharmer who completed the 8K course with a solid time of 30:03.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo Gallery: Musterfield Street Hockey Tournament

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Housing Authority hosted the first-ever Musterfield street hockey tournament this morning, October 8. The event was organized by Officer Chris Pisano and Ryan Carey. The tourney was won by the “Mavericks.”. “I would like to thank Officer Chris Pisano for putting together a terrific street...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Richard Stephen Belli, 88

SOUTHBOROUGH – Richard “Dick” Stephen Belli, 88, of Southborough passed away on October 6, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Stephen & Josephine (Sannicandro) Belli. Dick grew up with his sister, Ginger, & his beloved Nona, Ardovina Belli, in Framingham. He graduated...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Medical Student Receives White Coat

OLD WESTBURY, NEW YORK – New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) welcomed its newest medical students, including Reuben Jacobson from Framingham, during ceremonies where members of the Class of 2026 received their first white coats. The white coat ceremony is a medical school rite of...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

SLIDESHOW: 5th Annual Framingham Repair Cafe

FRAMINGHAM _ The Framingham Rotary Club, Transition Framingham, and Open Spirit held the 5th annual Framingham Repair Cafe Saturday afternoon, at Open Spirit on the grounds of Edwards Church in the Saxonville section of the City of Framingham. There was a huge crowd for the event, with a wait for...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2022 Inductees

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School Hall of Fame Foundation today, October 4, announced the inductees for the 4th Annual Framingham Athletic Hall of Fame. This year’s class includes a legendary coach who is in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, an All-American Framingham High girls lacrosse player who scored 200 goals, a famous Framingham North quarterback, a 100-goal scoring girls ice hockey captain, a Framingham South basketball coaching legend, and a Framingham High girls hockey players who scored more than 300 points in her career.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Paul Spooner, Executive Director of MetroWest Center For Independent Living

FRAMINGHAM – The Boston Center for Independent Living announced the sudden death of Paul Spooner. “We are most saddened to share the news that Paul Spooner, a disability rights leader for four decades, passed unexpectedly over the weekend,” wrote the organization in an email. “Paul was Executive Director of the Metrowest Center for Independent Living in Framingham since the early 1990s, a past president of the National Council of Independent Living, and always a fierce advocate for independent living, equal access, and the dignity of people with disabilities.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Downtown Framingham Host Oktoberfest

FRAMINGHAM – Downtown Framingham Inc. held its annual Oktoberfest today, October 8. The four-hour event drew a small crowd. There were about a couple dozen people at the beer garden in the parking lot at the intersections of Route 126 and 135 around 1 p.m. The crowd had grown to two to three dozen by 4 p.m., where those in the gated area enjoyed brews from Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers and Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Littering Leads To Arrest

FRAMINGHAM – After pulling over the driver of a vehicle for littering, police arrested the driver for operating a motor vehicle without a license. At 11:34 a.m. on Monday, Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Adilson DeOliveira, 41, of 9 Weld Street in Framingham. “Operator stopped for littering,”...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
