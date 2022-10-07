Read full article on original website
Indonesia in talks with African countries to export its homemade COVID shot
JAKARTA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia is in talks with several African countries, including Nigeria, to export and donate its homemade COVID-19 vaccine, its developer said on Friday, after becoming the first country in Southeast Asia to approve a domestically developed COVID shot.
Black Sea Grain Corridor Attracts Enough Ships to Create a Backlog
The renewal of Ukrainian grain shipments under the Black Sea Grain Initiative has made a tangible impact, adding 6.5 million tonnes of agricultural commodities to the supply in Europe, Africa and Asia since August 1. The exports have helped bring food prices under control in vulnerable nations, including parts of the Middle East and Africa that are particularly dependent upon Ukrainian grain. While Ukraine would like to build on the momentum and accelerate shipping, the ship inspection process built into the multiparty safe corridor agreement has turned into a bottleneck, according to a new report from the Financial Times.
China has opened overseas police stations in US and Canada to monitor Chinese citizens: report
China has opened dozens of police stations around the world that have been used to monitor Chinese citizens, including locations in New York City and Toronto, Canada.
Philippines to shut 175 offshore gambling firms, deport 40,000 Chinese workers
The Philippines will stop operations of 175 offshore gambling firms and deport about 40,000 Chinese workers, a justice ministry official said on Monday, part of a crackdown on the notoriously opaque online gaming industry.
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
This ‘wind harvester’ can convert the slightest breeze into electricity for small-scale gadgets
Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) have created a low-cost tool that can capture power from wind energy as gentle as a light breeze under the direction of Professor Yang Yaowen, Associate Chair of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering. As mentioned in the press release, this newly-developed...
Energy crisis? It isn’t that we have too little oil and gas. It’s that we have too much
Hurricane Ian has just swept across the Caribbean and the US east coast. It’s likely to become the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history. The entirety of Cuba lost power for several days; homes have been flattened; and repairing the devastation could cost billions. Hurricanes are a natural meteorological...
Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy
Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
Harrowing rescues save migrants off Greece; at least 22 die
KYTHIRA, Greece — (AP) — Bodies floated amid splintered wreckage in the wind-tossed waters off a Greek island Thursday as the death toll from the separate sinkings of two migrant smuggling boats rose to 22, with about a dozen still missing. The vessels went down hundreds of miles...
Mexico to extend talks with U.S. over energy, hails 'productive' dialogue
MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Talks between the United States and Mexico to resolve a dispute over energy policy will extend beyond an initial consultation period as the two sides narrow differences, officials said on Monday.
Uhuru Kenyatta failed to turn Kenya into as big an international player as he could – here’s why
One of the notable achievements of Uhuru Kenyatta’s nine-year tenure as president was that he invigorated Kenya’s foreign policy. A year after his 2013 inauguration, his government launched a document that outlined Kenya’s diplomatic engagements and foreign relations. It was the country’s first written foreign policy since independence.
Huge Cocaine Haul Found at Italian Port Built by the Mafia
Police have broken up a lucrative cocaine smuggling network involving corrupt workers at a port in southern Italy that was built with mafia cash. On Thursday, around 300 officers carried out coordinated raids across Italy to arrest 36 people involved in smuggling multiple tons of cocaine from South America to the port of Gioia Tauro in Calabria.
Vizhinjam Port's Construction Prompts Complaints Over Coastal Erosion
India’s State of Kerala has announced it will set up a four-member special committee to review local complaints about the ongoing construction of Vizhinjam Port, a project of industrial conglomerate Adani Group. The construction of the port began in 2015 at Kerala’s Vizhinjam town, located at the southern tip...
US warns tourists to not visit several parts of India due to ‘crime and terrorism’
The US has advised its citizens not to travel to several parts of India and exercise “increased caution” in other parts of the country due to “crime and terrorism”.In its updated travel advisory published on 5 October, the US State Department, on a scale of one to four, put overall travel to India at level two or “exercise increased caution”.Level one is “exercise normal precautions” while levels three and four are “reconsider travel” and “do not travel” respectively. The level four status has, however, been issued for at least 17 states and one Union territory across India.The country has...
5 African Countries With The Best Quality Of Life
What are the African countries with the best quality of life? One most recent research has answered this question, presenting 5 African countries that performed best on the quality of life index scores. As Business Insider Africa reported, the quality of life index measures living conditions within countries, using quantifiable...
Mexico has quietly become the most popular destination for Americans moving abroad. Here's why expats are happy with their financial situations after moving south of the border.
An analysis from HireAHelper finds around 16,000 Americans moved to Mexico last year, the top country for expats per another report.
Customs Border and Protection finds that six companies transhipped products to U.S. evade duties
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has issued a final affirmative determination as to evasion pursuant to the Enforce and Protect Act (EAPA). According to the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association, six U.S. importers were “involved in a scheme to transship wooden cabinets from China through Malaysia to avoid the payment of antidumping and countervailing duties.”
Uganda’s President Apologises to Kenya on Behalf of His Large Adult Son
NAIROBI, Kenya – Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has apologised to the whole of Kenya – and Uganda – over bizarre tweets sent by his son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, threatening to capture neighbouring Kenya’s capital in less than two weeks. “I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters...
Oil industry implores Granholm to 'disavow' export limits after bitter meeting
The oil industry is imploring Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to forswear limiting petroleum exports as the Biden administration tries to bring down consumer fuel costs or else risk sending prices higher. Leading oil trade groups the American Petroleum Institute and American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers asked the administration to "disavow"...
