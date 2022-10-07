ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
maritime-executive.com

Black Sea Grain Corridor Attracts Enough Ships to Create a Backlog

The renewal of Ukrainian grain shipments under the Black Sea Grain Initiative has made a tangible impact, adding 6.5 million tonnes of agricultural commodities to the supply in Europe, Africa and Asia since August 1. The exports have helped bring food prices under control in vulnerable nations, including parts of the Middle East and Africa that are particularly dependent upon Ukrainian grain. While Ukraine would like to build on the momentum and accelerate shipping, the ship inspection process built into the multiparty safe corridor agreement has turned into a bottleneck, according to a new report from the Financial Times.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Merchants Port#South China#New Port#Oil Refineries#Government Of Sri Lanka#Linus Business#Western European#Eu
AFP

Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy

Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Singapore
Country
China
The Conversation Africa

Uhuru Kenyatta failed to turn Kenya into as big an international player as he could – here’s why

One of the notable achievements of Uhuru Kenyatta’s nine-year tenure as president was that he invigorated Kenya’s foreign policy. A year after his 2013 inauguration, his government launched a document that outlined Kenya’s diplomatic engagements and foreign relations. It was the country’s first written foreign policy since independence.
POLITICS
Vice

Huge Cocaine Haul Found at Italian Port Built by the Mafia

Police have broken up a lucrative cocaine smuggling network involving corrupt workers at a port in southern Italy that was built with mafia cash. On Thursday, around 300 officers carried out coordinated raids across Italy to arrest 36 people involved in smuggling multiple tons of cocaine from South America to the port of Gioia Tauro in Calabria.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
maritime-executive.com

Vizhinjam Port's Construction Prompts Complaints Over Coastal Erosion

India’s State of Kerala has announced it will set up a four-member special committee to review local complaints about the ongoing construction of Vizhinjam Port, a project of industrial conglomerate Adani Group. The construction of the port began in 2015 at Kerala’s Vizhinjam town, located at the southern tip...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

US warns tourists to not visit several parts of India due to ‘crime and terrorism’

The US has advised its citizens not to travel to several parts of India and exercise “increased caution” in other parts of the country due to “crime and terrorism”.In its updated travel advisory published on 5 October, the US State Department, on a scale of one to four, put overall travel to India at level two or “exercise increased caution”.Level one is “exercise normal precautions” while levels three and four are “reconsider travel” and “do not travel” respectively. The level four status has, however, been issued for at least 17 states and one Union territory across India.The country has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
travelnoire.com

5 African Countries With The Best Quality Of Life

What are the African countries with the best quality of life? One most recent research has answered this question, presenting 5 African countries that performed best on the quality of life index scores. As Business Insider Africa reported, the quality of life index measures living conditions within countries, using quantifiable...
AFRICA
woodworkingnetwork.com

Customs Border and Protection finds that six companies transhipped products to U.S. evade duties

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has issued a final affirmative determination as to evasion pursuant to the Enforce and Protect Act (EAPA). According to the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association, six U.S. importers were “involved in a scheme to transship wooden cabinets from China through Malaysia to avoid the payment of antidumping and countervailing duties.”
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Oil industry implores Granholm to 'disavow' export limits after bitter meeting

The oil industry is imploring Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to forswear limiting petroleum exports as the Biden administration tries to bring down consumer fuel costs or else risk sending prices higher. Leading oil trade groups the American Petroleum Institute and American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers asked the administration to "disavow"...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy