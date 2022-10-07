Jersey Proud: Cousins digitally recreate Red Bank circa 1900s

Two cousins have digitally recreated their hometown of Red Bank from over 100 years ago.

Douglas Booton and Anthony Setaro took old photos, postcards and newspapers to create an immersive world of what Red Bank looked like 120 years ago.

The train, the buildings and the characters you encounter are based on real people who lived in the community.

It could be a TV series one day or it could be a virtual reality video game.

Users put on the headgear to walk the streets of "Red Bank," which is also the name of Booton and Setaro's project.

It all started when Setaro researched a family murder mystery a century ago.