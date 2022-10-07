ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

Jersey Proud: Cousins digitally recreate Red Bank circa 1900s

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7Cyo_0iPOtZbW00

Two cousins have digitally recreated their hometown of Red Bank from over 100 years ago.

Douglas Booton and Anthony Setaro took old photos, postcards and newspapers to create an immersive world of what Red Bank looked like 120 years ago.

The train, the buildings and the characters you encounter are based on real people who lived in the community.

MORE: Jersey Proud

It could be a TV series one day or it could be a virtual reality video game.

Users put on the headgear to walk the streets of "Red Bank," which is also the name of Booton and Setaro's project.

It all started when Setaro researched a family murder mystery a century ago.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Bank, NJ
Government
City
Red Bank, NJ
Red Bank, NJ
Entertainment
PhillyBite

The Best Bed and Breakfasts in New Jersey

- New Jersey has several luxurious bed and breakfasts. Some offer free WiFi, free parking, and whirlpool tubs. The private bathrooms are perfect for soaking in after a long day exploring the state. In addition, bed and breakfasts offer personalized service and luxurious amenities. Whistling Swan Inn Bed & Breakfast...
STANHOPE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#1900s
News 12

Manasquan Inlet Tug of War raises thousands for Make-A-Wish Foundation

In conjunction with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, thousands will participate in a series of tugs of wars across the nearly 500-foot-wide Manasquan Inlet. Additionally, participants are in for a day of live music, food and drinks. Team registrations support both the recreation departments for Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach, as well as raising funds for Make-A-Wish New Jersey. The Manasquan Inlet Tug of War has raised nearly $100,000 since 2018.
MANASQUAN, NJ
matadornetwork.com

How To Take the Perfect Magic Mushroom Day Trip From New York City

While studies have shown that humans have eaten psilocybin throughout our evolution, magic mushrooms are having a moment as of late. Within the last couple of years, progressive cities like Santa Cruz, Ann Arbor, and Denver, as well as the state of Oregon, have decriminalized “the flesh of the gods,” and mushrooms might soon enjoy the kind of cultural and legal acceptance that cannabis has gained in the last decade. Such legalization could offer relief to thousands: Research from John Hopkins and the National Institute of Health indicates that mushrooms can ameliorate PTSD, OCD, severe depression, and other mental illnesses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey

Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy should support mass transit, not highways; More details needed on population: Letters

The greenwashing from Gov. Murphy about climate change is getting unbearable. Gov. Murphy claimed this week that New Jersey’s mass transit infrastructure cannot handle additional riders as a result of NYC congestion pricing, as if he is somehow a passive observer in the budget process, as opposed to the most important decision maker for our chronically underfunded mass transit.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
94.5 PST

Experts Say This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Steak In The Whole State

If you crave steak, really good steak, then you have plenty of amazing choices in every corner of New Jersey. Have you ever had the best steak the Garden State has to offer?. It certainly would be a feather in your cap to say you have tried the absolute best steak this great state has to offer. So, where do you go to get it?
News 12

News 12

112K+
Followers
37K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy