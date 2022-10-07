Read full article on original website
‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Says Vaemond Becomes a ‘Sympathetic Character’ in Episode 8
Vaemond Velaryon vies for the throne of Driftmark in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 8. Ryan Condal says he becomes a 'sympathetic character.'
Fairfield Sun Times
‘The Winchesters’: Meg Donnelly & Drake Rodger on Prequel’s Similarity to ‘Supernatural’ Season 1 (VIDEO)
Supernatural fans know the story of Mary and John Winchester… or so they think. That’s where the upcoming prequel, The Winchesters, which includes vets from the original series such as Jensen Ackles (who also reprises his role as Dean and narrates) and Danneel Ackles as executive producers and Robbie Thompson as the showrunner, comes in.
Quantum Leap Recap: Magic Opens Up About That Sam Beckett Jump
This week’s Quantum Leap took it back to the ‘80s again. After helping a boxer change his family’s tragic fate, Ben this time around found himself in the body of a bounty hunter named Eva in 1981. His mission seemed trivial: finding the bounty hunter’s target, Carla, who disappeared after skipping a court date over unpaid parking tickets. But there was so much more to the story. Carla was the head of a local drug cartel and was planning to flee to Mexico. Teaming up with Eva’s boyfriend and partner Jake (guest star Justin Hartley), Ben and Addison captured the mob boss,...
