‘The Goldbergs’ Welcomes David Hasselhoff in First Look (PHOTOS)
The Goldbergs are welcoming a special guest to the show for the October 12 episode, “Man of the House,” as TV icon David Hasselhoff stops by and we have your exclusive first look. The Knight Rider actor is spending time with the Goldberg kids in the show’s landmark...
‘NCIS: LA’: Daniela Ruah on Serial Killers’ Return, Threat of Kessler, Directing & More
NCIS: Los Angeles is officially back for its 14th season, and while there might have been a scare in the premiere about Hetty (Linda Hunt) — the body with an ID of one of her aliases’ was not hers — there are more of those to come (not involving her).
‘House of the Dragon’: Another Succession Crisis & Westeros’ Most Awkward Family Dinner (RECAP)
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 episode 8, “The Lord of the Tides.”]. When Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) is severely injured fighting in the Stepstones, the matter of succession for Driftmark is called into question. Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), Corlys’ brother, believes he should inherit the throne rather than Rhaenyra’s son; Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) obviously believes her son should inherit the throne; Rhaenys (Eve Best) intends to put herself forward as heir.
Quantum Leap Recap: Magic Opens Up About That Sam Beckett Jump
This week’s Quantum Leap took it back to the ‘80s again. After helping a boxer change his family’s tragic fate, Ben this time around found himself in the body of a bounty hunter named Eva in 1981. His mission seemed trivial: finding the bounty hunter’s target, Carla, who disappeared after skipping a court date over unpaid parking tickets. But there was so much more to the story. Carla was the head of a local drug cartel and was planning to flee to Mexico. Teaming up with Eva’s boyfriend and partner Jake (guest star Justin Hartley), Ben and Addison captured the mob boss,...
‘The Voice’ Wraps Blind Auditions as Battles Begin — See 8 Must-See Moments (VIDEO)
The Voice Season 22 is ready for the next leg of the competition as Blind Auditions wrap up and the Battles begin in the latest episode. As coaches, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello fill in the final spaces on their teams, they get ready to welcome Battle advisors for their teams including Sean Paul (Team Gwen), Jazmine Sullivan (Team Legend), Jimmie Allen (Team Blake), and Charlie Puth (Team Camila). As this shift in the competition takes place, viewers are getting a better idea of what they can expect as the season continues.
