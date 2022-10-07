Read full article on original website
‘The Goldbergs’ Welcomes David Hasselhoff in First Look (PHOTOS)
The Goldbergs are welcoming a special guest to the show for the October 12 episode, “Man of the House,” as TV icon David Hasselhoff stops by and we have your exclusive first look. The Knight Rider actor is spending time with the Goldberg kids in the show’s landmark...
‘The Winchesters’: Meg Donnelly & Drake Rodger on Prequel’s Similarity to ‘Supernatural’ Season 1 (VIDEO)
Supernatural fans know the story of Mary and John Winchester… or so they think. That’s where the upcoming prequel, The Winchesters, which includes vets from the original series such as Jensen Ackles (who also reprises his role as Dean and narrates) and Danneel Ackles as executive producers and Robbie Thompson as the showrunner, comes in.
‘House of the Dragon’: Another Succession Crisis & Westeros’ Most Awkward Family Dinner (RECAP)
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 episode 8, “The Lord of the Tides.”]. When Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) is severely injured fighting in the Stepstones, the matter of succession for Driftmark is called into question. Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), Corlys’ brother, believes he should inherit the throne rather than Rhaenyra’s son; Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) obviously believes her son should inherit the throne; Rhaenys (Eve Best) intends to put herself forward as heir.
