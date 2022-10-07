Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
More Details Emerge About Universal Studios’ Disney World Killer
Since Comcast’s Universal Studios added “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” in 2007, it’s become an actual competitor for Walt Disney’s Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
WDW News Today
NEW Chucky 2 and Cauldron Halloween Donuts from Voodoo Doughnut At Universal CityWalk Orlando
On our most recent stop at Universal CityWalk Orlando, we noticed these delightfully creepy donuts were added to the menu at Voodoo Doughnut. We had to pick them up and give them a try. Two donuts have joined the rotation for Halloween this year, those being the Chucky 2 donut...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Secret Menu Coca-Cola Autumn Spice Cooler From Hot Dog Hall of Fame at Universal CityWalk
There are a few secret menu drinks available at Universal Orlando Resort this season. In Universal CityWalk Orlando, guests can get the Autumn Spice Cooler from the secret menu of Hot Dog Hall of Fame. To get this drink, simply ask for it by name. Autumn Spice Cooler – $7...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks & Disney Springs Closing Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has announced that the theme parks and Disney Springs will be closing due to Hurricane Ian. The parks are scheduled to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday at this time, but the schedule is subject to change. Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday with a decision to be made later regarding Thursday.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
WDW News Today
The Haunted Mansion Halloween Display Debuts at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort
The Grand Floridian recently set up a display the dazzle any foolish mortals that happen to come across it. The pastry team at The Grand Floridian is known for their artistry and displays, with their decorated chocolate displays attracting guests year after year. This display is no different, with a gorgeously sculpted hearse and a nearby ode to Constance Hatchaway.
disneytips.com
The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About
It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
WDW News Today
“The Creature from the Black Lagoon” Room Now Open Upstairs at The Dead Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk Orlando
In just over a month, we’ve watched the Dead Coconut Club transform into the hottest spot in CityWalk. With its beautiful decor, fun live entertainment, and relics from former monstrous locations, we didn’t think it could get any better. Well, they’ve outdone themselves again because now guests can now lounge in Captain Lucas’s Lagoon Room, themed around the classic horror film “The Creature of the Black Lagoon”. Let’s head upstairs to check it out.
WDW News Today
New Hogwarts House Snowman Ornaments From Universal Orlando Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new collection of ornaments inspired by the life-size snowman figure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade is available at Universal Orlando Resort. The snowman sits outside Hogwarts year-round. It wears a black...
WDW News Today
NEW The Nightmare Before Christmas Pins and Magic Key Haunted Mansion Pin at Disneyland Resort for Halloween 2022
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New limited edition “The Nightmare Before Christmas” pins and a limited release Magic Key exclusive Haunted Mansion pin are available at Disneyland Resort this Halloween season. We found all of these in Pin Traders at Downtown Disney District. The limited edition pins all have an edition size of 5,000.
How Disney theme parks celebrate Halloween around the world
Disney theme parks around the world are transformed each fall with pumpkins, lights, and special events for Halloween.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Minimal Flooding and Damage at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels Amidst Hurricane Ian
Tropical Storm Ian is still making its way across Florida. Walt Disney World Resort hotels have seen some flooding and damage, though seem relatively fine. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, we saw a tree down in the savanna, but no other damage. Animals were taken indoors for safety. Hotel...
WDW News Today
‘Disney Animation Immersive Experience’ Coming Soon, First Stops in Toronto & Cleveland
Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the producers of the Immersive Van Gogh experience, has teamed up with Walt Disney Animation Studios to create the “Disney Animation Immersive Experience.”. The experience will debut at Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto in December 2022 before moving to Cleveland in February 2023. It’s described as “a sensory...
WDW News Today
Werewolf by Night Now Appearing at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure
Werewolf by Night is now appearing at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure in celebration of the special presentation by the same name, which began streaming today on Disney+. See the newest character in action in Disney’s TikTok announcement below. For more information on booking your next trip with...
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
WDW News Today
The Dark Room Closes Location Permanently At Universal Studios Florida, Months After Williams Of Hollywood Closure
After the closure of Williams Of Hollywood Prop Shop back in June, the nearby photo location The Dark Room has announced its closure will be permanent. Management confirmed the permanent closure of this location, and stated it would be moving toward the back of the park. One position mentioned for the new location was near Men In Black: Alien Attack. This photo location was home to two photo booths with green screens, each which had four exclusive backdrops for pictures. My Universal Photos members were able to strike a pose and receive an exclusive image in addition to the four main backdrops.
WDW News Today
The American Adventure Reopening Date Set for EPCOT
After closing on September 19th, The American Adventure has finally announced a reopening at EPCOT. As of the writing of this article, it is unknown what updates have been made, if any, during the refurbishment of this fan-favorite Audio-Animatronic show. The show is set to reopen to guests on December...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 10/5/22 (Pizza Planet Apparel, Disney Munchling Mystery Pins, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We popped in to Celebrity 5&10 to see plenty of the new Baymax S’more Disney Munchling plush smiling at us. He is pretty cute. At Mickey’s of Hollywood we found an entire wall devoted to all...
WDW News Today
Disney Springs Fountain Breaks, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Opening Date Announced at Disneyland, More 100 Years of Wonder Celebration Details, & More: Daily Recap (10/6/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, October 6, 2022.
