ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

More Details Emerge About Universal Studios’ Disney World Killer

Since Comcast’s Universal Studios added “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” in 2007, it’s become an actual competitor for Walt Disney’s Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee

It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

The Haunted Mansion Halloween Display Debuts at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort

The Grand Floridian recently set up a display the dazzle any foolish mortals that happen to come across it. The pastry team at The Grand Floridian is known for their artistry and displays, with their decorated chocolate displays attracting guests year after year. This display is no different, with a gorgeously sculpted hearse and a nearby ode to Constance Hatchaway.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About

It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Universal Orlando#Halloween Horror Nights#Travel Agent#Hhn#Sorceress#Vacationeer#Scareactors#Mu
WDW News Today

“The Creature from the Black Lagoon” Room Now Open Upstairs at The Dead Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk Orlando

In just over a month, we’ve watched the Dead Coconut Club transform into the hottest spot in CityWalk. With its beautiful decor, fun live entertainment, and relics from former monstrous locations, we didn’t think it could get any better. Well, they’ve outdone themselves again because now guests can now lounge in Captain Lucas’s Lagoon Room, themed around the classic horror film “The Creature of the Black Lagoon”. Let’s head upstairs to check it out.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Hogwarts House Snowman Ornaments From Universal Orlando Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new collection of ornaments inspired by the life-size snowman figure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade is available at Universal Orlando Resort. The snowman sits outside Hogwarts year-round. It wears a black...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

NEW The Nightmare Before Christmas Pins and Magic Key Haunted Mansion Pin at Disneyland Resort for Halloween 2022

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New limited edition “The Nightmare Before Christmas” pins and a limited release Magic Key exclusive Haunted Mansion pin are available at Disneyland Resort this Halloween season. We found all of these in Pin Traders at Downtown Disney District. The limited edition pins all have an edition size of 5,000.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

The Dark Room Closes Location Permanently At Universal Studios Florida, Months After Williams Of Hollywood Closure

After the closure of Williams Of Hollywood Prop Shop back in June, the nearby photo location The Dark Room has announced its closure will be permanent. Management confirmed the permanent closure of this location, and stated it would be moving toward the back of the park. One position mentioned for the new location was near Men In Black: Alien Attack. This photo location was home to two photo booths with green screens, each which had four exclusive backdrops for pictures. My Universal Photos members were able to strike a pose and receive an exclusive image in addition to the four main backdrops.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WDW News Today

The American Adventure Reopening Date Set for EPCOT

After closing on September 19th, The American Adventure has finally announced a reopening at EPCOT. As of the writing of this article, it is unknown what updates have been made, if any, during the refurbishment of this fan-favorite Audio-Animatronic show. The show is set to reopen to guests on December...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Springs Fountain Breaks, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Opening Date Announced at Disneyland, More 100 Years of Wonder Celebration Details, & More: Daily Recap (10/6/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, October 6, 2022.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy