Phillies set to face Cardinals again after snapping 11-year playoff drought

By Dave Skretta AP Sports Writer
 4 days ago
Sluggers Kyle Schwarber (12) and Bryce Harper (3) have lifted the Phillies back into the postseason for the first time since 2011. Waiting for them will be the same opponent as 11 years ago, the Cardinals. David J. Phillip | AP photo

ST. LOUIS — More than a decade ago, the talented triumvirate of Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright helped power the St. Louis Cardinals past the Philadelphia Phillies in the divisional round of the playoffs, and ultimately to a World Series title.

A lot has happened since, and not a lot of it good around Philadelphia, where the Phillies have had more losing seasons than winning ones and secured a wild-card spot earlier this week for their first return to the postseason.

The two clubs will meet again, 11 years after their last thrilling playoff showdown, set to play a best-of-three National League wild-card series at Busch Stadium. And wouldn’t you know it? Pujols, Molina and Wainwright are still around, and each could have a starring role when the series begins Friday afternoon.

“I’ve thought about it a lot, right? It literally became like a fork in the road — one went right, one went left,” John Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations, said Thursday in recalling the decisive Game 5 of the 2011 series. St. Louis won 1-0 behind Chris Carpenter’s three-hit gem against Hall of Famer Roy Halladay.

“It was such an epic game, probably one of the greatest games any of us got to watch,” Mozeliak said. “For us it became more of a springboard, and in the Phillies’ case, it became a turning point for their franchise, too.”

The Cardinals continued to challenge for championships over the next decade, losing three times in the NL Championship Series and once in the World Series.

The team they’re taking into this postseason might be the best one yet: Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt will be getting plenty of MVP votes. The starting rotation, buoyed by the trade-deadline arrival of Game 1 starter Jose Quintana, has been solid. And the bullpen has been among the best in baseball.

Molina will be back behind the plate, Wainwright is available out of the bullpen and Pujols, after soaring past the 700-mark for career home runs and topping Babe Ruth in career RBIs, will attempt to continue his torrid second half.

“We’ve had a lot of different contributors throughout the year,” first-year manager Oliver Marmol said. “What our corner guys have done in Nolan and Goldy is unbelievable. They answer the bell every day, and without them we’re not here. You can go down the list. But what Albert has done has been remarkable.”

The Phillies are pretty remarkable, too.

They were going nowhere when team president Dave Dombrowski fired manager Joe Girardi in June, replacing him with Rob Thomson. They were 23-29 and 5 1/2 games out of the playoffs, despite a payroll pushing $237 million.

But with Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and JT Realmuto leading the offense, and a rotation featuring Aaron Nola and Game 1 starter Zack Wheeler shutting down hitters, Thomson led one of the biggest turnarounds in baseball. Only the Dodgers and Braves have better records in the NL since the soft-spoken Canadian took over.

“I feel a sense of pride for these players,” Thomson said. “We’re glad to be here but we’ve got more to go.”

HARPER’S HOPE

Harper has largely lived up to his $330 million contract in Philadelphia, winning his second MVP last season and putting together another strong year despite a series of injuries — a small tear in his elbow ligament that turned the right fielder into a designated hitter, and a broken thumb that cost him most of the summer.

The one thing Harper hasn’t done is win a postseason series, losing all four in the divisional round when with the Washington Nationals.

“I’m so excited to be back here with an organization that I absolutely love,” said Harper, who hit .286 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs this season. “This is the plan, right? This is the goal, to do this. But this is Step 1, as well.”

IN THE WHEELHOUSE

Wheeler (12-7, 2.92 ERA) got the nod in Game 1 in part because of his two outings against the Cardinals this season. He tossed seven innings in each, allowing a combined nine hits while striking out 10 and walking two. The Phillies won both.

“You just try to stay within yourself. Be yourself,” Wheeler said. “Attack hitters, work ahead and get outs.”

Q’S AND ANSWERS

Quintana was 3-5 with a 3.50 ERA with Pittsburgh when the Cardinals called at the trade deadline, hoping the veteran pitcher could solidify their starting rotation.

In St. Louis, he’s gone 3-2 with a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts, including three innings of one-hit ball in a final tune-up Monday in Pittsburgh.

“As soon as I got traded and starting pitching for the Cardinals,” Quintana said, “I could feel the energy. It was so exciting.”

CLOSING TIME

Both teams could have question marks when it comes to holding the lead in the ninth.

The Phillies’ Seranthony Dominguez and David Robertson have scuffled of late, meaning former rotation stalwart Zach Eflin could be called upon to close out games. He’s allowed one earned run over seven appearances out of the bullpen.

Ryan Helsley will get the call for the Cardinals, assuming the middle finger he jammed Tuesday against the Pirates doesn’t cause him problems. Helsley threw during Thursday’s workout and Marmol was optimistic about his availability.

Nola (11-13, 3.25) will start Game 2 for Philadelphia on Saturday with Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65) getting the nod Sunday if the series goes to a decisive third game. The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (12-13, 3.29) out in Game 2, but Marmol was coy with his plans for a potential decider, saying: “When we get to Game 3, I’ll announce it then.”

Times Leader

Braves sign rookie P Strider to $75 million, 6-year contract

ATLANTA — Even as they prepare for another postseason, the Atlanta Braves are stocking up for the future. The reigning World Series champions signed rookie right-hander Spencer Strider to a $75 million, six-year contract on Monday, the latest in a series of long-term deals for their young core. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Times Leader

Gilbert, Kirby anchors for Mariners now and into future

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Seattle Mariners turned to George Kirby to close out the team’s wild-card sweep against Toronto. Logan Gilbert gets the ball for Seattle’s return to the AL Division Series. The Mariners have two of baseball’s best young arms in...
SEATTLE, WA
Times Leader

Eagles are undefeated, but hardly perfect at 5-0

PHILADELPHIA — Donovan McNabb was all smiles in the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room as he hit up Jalen Hurts for a big bro hug and a few encouraging words. The greatest quarterback in Eagles history and the one leading the top team in the NFL have something in common: Each led the Eagles to a 5-0 start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times Leader

Cousins, Vikings snap to life with late TD, beat Bears 29-22

MINNEAPOLIS — Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings established a remarkable rhythm early. Their resiliency surfaced again late. The reward is being alone in first place in the NFC North. Cousins scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:26 remaining on Minnesota’s fifth third-down conversion of its go-ahead drive,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Times Leader

Chargers hang on, beat Browns 30-28 after LA coach’s gamble

CLEVELAND — Brandon Staley trusted his gut, the analytics and his offense. The Chargers coach defiantly defended his decision not to punt on fourth down with 1:14 remaining after Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 win over Cleveland when Browns rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left.
CLEVELAND, OH
Times Leader

Dominant D puts Cowboys past Rams 22-10 for 4th straight win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — On the Rams’ third offensive play, Dallas’ Dorance Armstrong bashed through their offensive line and hit Matthew Stafford. DeMarcus Lawrence scooped up the quarterback’s fumble and rumbled into the end zone. “It was a surreal moment,” Lawrence said of his second touchdown in...
DALLAS, PA
Times Leader

Stevenson, Patriots’ D back Zappe in 29-0 win over Lions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Nostalgia was draped over the New England Patriots on Sunday, from the team’s throwback, 1980s-era jerseys to the minuteman logo painted at midfield. The Patriots capped the throwback day by turning in an old-school performance. Rookie Bailey Zappe threw a touchdown pass in his first...
DETROIT, MI
