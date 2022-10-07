Read full article on original website
Annual Bridge Day makes its return Saturday, Oct. 15, in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Bridge Day, an annual event that draws thousands of spectators to Fayette County when daredevils parachute off the New River Gorge Bridge, is back this year after being canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns. The event is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 15. As many...
Calling all carvers: Volunteers sought to ready 3,000 pumpkins for annual Kenova display
KENOVA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Calling all carvers. Volunteers are needed, and lots of them, to help create an annual spooky display in Kenova that lights up the night with 3,000 jack-o’-lanterns, attracts thousands of visitors and draws national attention to this Wayne County town. Organizers of the Pumpkin...
Updated schedule released for W.Va. Book Festival scheduled in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An updated schedule has been released for the West Virginia Book Festival that will feature some bestselling and local authors. The festival is scheduled Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, according to a news release Monday from organizers. Bestselling...
House catches fire on Charleston's West Side; two neighboring homes also damaged
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A house caught fire over the weekend in Charleston, and two other nearby homes also were damaged. The fire happened Sunday morning on Madison Street on the city’s West Side. No one was in the home that caught fire at the time. In footage...
Thousands flock to West Virginia Pumpkin Festival
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Pumpkin festival wrapped up in Milton Sunday evening. Visitor Wayne Adams came to see the award-winning, 1,602-pound pumpkin, grown by Albert Rodebaugh II of Craigsville. "I like seeing the pumpkins, the big pumpkins, the giant pumpkins, and seeing what people is growing...
Public weighs in with suggestions for proposed Capital Sports Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Members of the public had their second chance to offer suggestions and ideas about what they want to see at the proposed Capital Sports Center Saturday at Slack Plaza. "We've had some great public discussions already about this monumental project," Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said.
FNR: Live coverage set for Friday, Oct. 14, when George Washington faces St. Albans
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Bragging rights will be on the line this weekend when two Kanawha County teams face off in a high school football game that will be streamed online and shown on TV. The Par Mar Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week, presented by Optimum,...
Man rescued after jumping off of pillar under I-64 bridge
KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. — A man was rescued from the Kanawha River Sunday afternoon after jumping from a pillar under the Interstate 64 bridge in Charleston. The man could be seen standing on the pillar, prompting police, fire and EMS crews to respond. First responders gathered on Kanawha...
Dispatchers: Fire reported at apartment building in Ashland, Ky.
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — A fire was reported Monday morning at an apartment building in Ashland, Ky. Boyd County dispatchers said the fire was reported about 7 a.m. at a building in the 2300 block of Winchester Avenue. Dispatchers were unsure if the building was occupied or vacant. No...
Somber anniversary: Weekend marks 47 years since Fayette deputy killed in line of duty
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A somber anniversary was marked over the weekend in Fayette County – 47 years since a deputy died after a gun battle with a suspect who ambushed him and his partner on U.S. 60. Deputy Roger Treadway was shot Oct. 8, 1975, after...
Local students learn about manufacturing from Belle Chemical Company
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Students at Dupont Middle School had the opportunity to learn all about manufacturing on Monday. Belle Chemical Company stopped by the school to talk with sixth grade students for manufacturing month. Students worked at multiple STEM stations where they made goop and baking soda...
John Adams Middle band teacher named in Logan High School rape lawsuit
LOGAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A John Adams Middle School band director has been accused in a recent lawsuit of raping a former Logan High School student. The accusations date back to the early 2000s when he was a band teacher at the Logan school. From her sophomore year of...
Huntington police: Man charged after shooting into apartment, wounding juvenile
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:01 p.m. 10/10/222. Huntington police said a man who fired a gun into an apartment from outside while there were several children inside was arrested after one of the kids was struck by the gunfire. Chris Ortiz-Velez of Huntington was charged Monday with malicious...
Students at George Washington, St. Albans high schools named Scholar Athletes of the Week
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two student athletes who are used to hearing cheers for their efforts in their respective sports also deserve applause for their hard work in the classroom. Ava Warner, a senior at St. Albans High School, and Ryan Bazzle, a senior at George Washington High School...
Justice continues to urge Amendment 2 rejection; Blair says governor misleading public
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Governor Jim Justice, in Wyoming County Monday, continued to urge voters to reject Amendment 2, the Property Tax Modernization Amendment. The amendment would allow lawmakers to eliminate the personal property taxes on machinery, inventory and vehicles, a roughly $600 million tax cut. Justice said the...
Some doctors expecting worse flu season than previous years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's that time of year when health officials are urging people to get their flu shot. "It's one and done, and you're protected from the flu for flu season," Dr. Sherri Young with CAMC Health Network said. Young is one of many health officials encouraging...
Charges pending against man after illegal deer kill in Mason County, police say
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Natural Resources Police said charges are pending against a man after he acknowledged killing an 8-point deer in Mason County where deer were being baited in a wildlife management area that does not allow bow hunting. Police said in a Facebook post...
Wayne High School's biomedical sciences program the first of its kind in the Tri-State
WAYNE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wayne High School offers a variety of programs for students, but perhaps the most unique is the biomedical sciences program. The program is the first of its kind in West Virginia and teachers like Corynn McAtee aim to prepare students for careers in the medical field.
