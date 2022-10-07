ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Updated schedule released for W.Va. Book Festival scheduled in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An updated schedule has been released for the West Virginia Book Festival that will feature some bestselling and local authors. The festival is scheduled Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, according to a news release Monday from organizers. Bestselling...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Cars
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
wchstv.com

Thousands flock to West Virginia Pumpkin Festival

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Pumpkin festival wrapped up in Milton Sunday evening. Visitor Wayne Adams came to see the award-winning, 1,602-pound pumpkin, grown by Albert Rodebaugh II of Craigsville. "I like seeing the pumpkins, the big pumpkins, the giant pumpkins, and seeing what people is growing...
MILTON, WV
wchstv.com

Public weighs in with suggestions for proposed Capital Sports Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Members of the public had their second chance to offer suggestions and ideas about what they want to see at the proposed Capital Sports Center Saturday at Slack Plaza. "We've had some great public discussions already about this monumental project," Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Man rescued after jumping off of pillar under I-64 bridge

KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. — A man was rescued from the Kanawha River Sunday afternoon after jumping from a pillar under the Interstate 64 bridge in Charleston. The man could be seen standing on the pillar, prompting police, fire and EMS crews to respond. First responders gathered on Kanawha...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Jarvis
wchstv.com

Dispatchers: Fire reported at apartment building in Ashland, Ky.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — A fire was reported Monday morning at an apartment building in Ashland, Ky. Boyd County dispatchers said the fire was reported about 7 a.m. at a building in the 2300 block of Winchester Avenue. Dispatchers were unsure if the building was occupied or vacant. No...
ASHLAND, KY
wchstv.com

Local students learn about manufacturing from Belle Chemical Company

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Students at Dupont Middle School had the opportunity to learn all about manufacturing on Monday. Belle Chemical Company stopped by the school to talk with sixth grade students for manufacturing month. Students worked at multiple STEM stations where they made goop and baking soda...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Vintage Cars#Studebaker#P 17#Eyewitness News
wchstv.com

Some doctors expecting worse flu season than previous years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's that time of year when health officials are urging people to get their flu shot. "It's one and done, and you're protected from the flu for flu season," Dr. Sherri Young with CAMC Health Network said. Young is one of many health officials encouraging...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy