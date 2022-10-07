ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountymagazine.org

ALESSIO SENDS DECEPTIVE MAILER IN LA MESA MAYORAL RACE

October 7, 2022 (La Mesa) – A mudslinging flyer in the La Mesa mayoral race sent by Kristine Alessio’s campaign contains numerous false and misleading statements regarding Mayor Mark Arapostathis. In a phone call today regarding the mailer’s claims, Arapostathis told ECM, “None of these things are true.”...
LA MESA, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

El Cajon mayor sends homeless to set up camp in County Supervisor Fletcher’s front yard

Last week, California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a letter to El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells warning him that he was violating state and federal housing laws when he threatened to fine them for participating in the county’s Bridge Motel Voucher Program for the homeless. County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was quick to praise the move, and even quicker to condemn Wells’ response: sending five homeless people to set up tents on his front lawn. “I suppose it’s not surprising after [Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis’ stunt with the migrants in Martha’s Vineyard. But just as that backfired when the Vineyard’s kind souls rallied to support the migrants before shipping them off to a military base the next day, I’m pleased to say that I’ll be distributing peanut butter sandwiches and Cokes to these poor souls before calling the cops. Can’t really afford to have them here after dark, you know?"
EL CAJON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vista, CA
Government
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
PLANetizen

San Diego County Cities Lean on ADUs as Affordable Housing Solution

Some cities in north San Diego County want to make it easier for residents to build accessory dwelling units, also known as ADUs, which are providing an affordable housing option to renters in the pricy region. As Laura Place reports for The Coast News, in Encinitas, where the city approved 79 ADU permits in the first 8 months of this year, homeowners can access a set of pre-approved building plans to skip the expense of having plans drawn. The city of Carlsbad plans to launch a similar program.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

After fighting eviction, Oceanside tenants can stay

OCEANSIDE, Calif — An apartment complex in Oceanside filled with many seniors fought their eviction and won so far. Earlier this week CBS 8’s Abbie Alford was covering affordable housing and learned about North County neighbors facing eviction and couldn't find a place to live. We are Working...
OCEANSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Homelessness#Crime#Politics Local#Election Local#Sheriff
Valley Roadrunner

Homecoming continues tonight, while school disciplines individuals involved in brawl

Students involved in the incident at Valley Center High School on Tuesday, October 4th are being held accountable and school disciplinary action is being taken following our district policies and California Education Code. The conduct and actions of each individual student has and will continue to be taken into account. The school site administration is communicating directly with each family regarding their student. We look forward to a positive and enjoyable homecoming event this evening for our students and appreciate the support of our community.
VALLEY CENTER, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Treasures discovered in Balboa Park!

Many incredible treasures could be found by visitors to Balboa Park today. All anyone had to do is look about. Treasure could be discovered all weekend in Spanish Village Art Center. The Art Glass Guild’s Fall Patio Show filled tables with glittering riches. Paella was a tasty treasure served...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

“Deceptive” Measure B will impose Garbage Tax on San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego law set in 1919 called the “People’s Ordinance” ensures that trash collection remains free, but only for those who own their homes. This law may be subject to change in the coming election. Measure B would revamp trash collection laws, adding a “fee” on homeowners similar to those already payed by renters in the county.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KPBS

San Diego Assembly candidate suing 6-year-olds for bullying her son

When Kristie Bruce-Lane, a candidate for San Diego's 76th Assembly District seat, felt her 6-year-old son was being bullied at school she took two aggressive, and unusual, steps. First, she filed a lawsuit. She sued the school, the head of the school and the mothers of the 6-year-old boys she...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

DA ruled mentally competent prosecute Larry Millete

Last week, San Diego Superior Court Judge Cindy Davis found Larry Millete mentally competent to stand trial for the murder of his wife Maya Millete, who disappeared in January of 2021. This was despite a doubt expressed by Millete’s own attorney as to her client’s competency. She also ruled that District Attorney Summer Stephan was mentally competent to prosecute the case, despite the purely circumstantial evidence against him. “In the case of Millete,” said Davis, “I was working from the report of a psychiatrist who examined him. In the case of Ms. Stephan — well, I just had to trust my gut, and ignore the old maxim that you don’t have to be crazy to go forward without habeus corpus, but it helps!"
SAN DIEGO, CA
californiaglobe.com

San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments

The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy