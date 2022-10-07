Read full article on original website
Encinitas mayoral candidates discuss housing, homelessness in candidate forum
Two outsider candidates for Encinitas mayor described during an Oct. 6 candidate forum how they would deviate from the city's current approach on issues such as homelessness and housing policy.
kusi.com
Amy Reichert running against Nathan Fletcher for County Supervisor District 4
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amy Reichert is running for County Supervisor (District 4) in the 2022 Midterm elections. The main issue she is focusing on is homelessness and the mishandling of the public health crisis by the County of San Diego. “As a mom, I’ve watched local county politicians...
eastcountymagazine.org
ALESSIO SENDS DECEPTIVE MAILER IN LA MESA MAYORAL RACE
October 7, 2022 (La Mesa) – A mudslinging flyer in the La Mesa mayoral race sent by Kristine Alessio’s campaign contains numerous false and misleading statements regarding Mayor Mark Arapostathis. In a phone call today regarding the mailer’s claims, Arapostathis told ECM, “None of these things are true.”...
San Diego weekly Reader
El Cajon mayor sends homeless to set up camp in County Supervisor Fletcher’s front yard
Last week, California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a letter to El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells warning him that he was violating state and federal housing laws when he threatened to fine them for participating in the county’s Bridge Motel Voucher Program for the homeless. County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was quick to praise the move, and even quicker to condemn Wells’ response: sending five homeless people to set up tents on his front lawn. “I suppose it’s not surprising after [Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis’ stunt with the migrants in Martha’s Vineyard. But just as that backfired when the Vineyard’s kind souls rallied to support the migrants before shipping them off to a military base the next day, I’m pleased to say that I’ll be distributing peanut butter sandwiches and Cokes to these poor souls before calling the cops. Can’t really afford to have them here after dark, you know?"
What Happened After the City Cracked Down On Homeless Camps
Mayor Todd Gloria began the summer with an edict: The city was cracking down on homeless camps. And it did. In June, San Diego police issued dozens more citations for the most frequent violation aimed at homeless residents than they had in any single month since the start of the pandemic.
PLANetizen
San Diego County Cities Lean on ADUs as Affordable Housing Solution
Some cities in north San Diego County want to make it easier for residents to build accessory dwelling units, also known as ADUs, which are providing an affordable housing option to renters in the pricy region. As Laura Place reports for The Coast News, in Encinitas, where the city approved 79 ADU permits in the first 8 months of this year, homeowners can access a set of pre-approved building plans to skip the expense of having plans drawn. The city of Carlsbad plans to launch a similar program.
After fighting eviction, Oceanside tenants can stay
OCEANSIDE, Calif — An apartment complex in Oceanside filled with many seniors fought their eviction and won so far. Earlier this week CBS 8’s Abbie Alford was covering affordable housing and learned about North County neighbors facing eviction and couldn't find a place to live. We are Working...
NBC San Diego
Biden's Marijuana Pardon and San Diego City Council Vote Could Shift Face of Local Cannabis Industry
President Joe Biden's decision to pardon simple marijuana possession charges could be the momentum needed for a larger movement in San Diego. A local cannabis activist says city council is one vote away from a plan that could transform the face of the cannabis industry, benefitting those unfairly targeted by the war on drugs.
San Marcos residents asked to help locate gunman
At 2:53 p.m. Sunday, multiple residents reported seeing and hearing the man shooting a handgun in the area, but not targeting anyone.
Valley Roadrunner
Homecoming continues tonight, while school disciplines individuals involved in brawl
Students involved in the incident at Valley Center High School on Tuesday, October 4th are being held accountable and school disciplinary action is being taken following our district policies and California Education Code. The conduct and actions of each individual student has and will continue to be taken into account. The school site administration is communicating directly with each family regarding their student. We look forward to a positive and enjoyable homecoming event this evening for our students and appreciate the support of our community.
coolsandiegosights.com
Treasures discovered in Balboa Park!
Many incredible treasures could be found by visitors to Balboa Park today. All anyone had to do is look about. Treasure could be discovered all weekend in Spanish Village Art Center. The Art Glass Guild’s Fall Patio Show filled tables with glittering riches. Paella was a tasty treasure served...
kusi.com
“Deceptive” Measure B will impose Garbage Tax on San Diegans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego law set in 1919 called the “People’s Ordinance” ensures that trash collection remains free, but only for those who own their homes. This law may be subject to change in the coming election. Measure B would revamp trash collection laws, adding a “fee” on homeowners similar to those already payed by renters in the county.
SWAT standoff in San Ysidro prompts elementary school lockdown
A SWAT standoff was underway Monday morning at a San Ysidro home, San Diego Police Department confirmed.
KPBS
San Diego Assembly candidate suing 6-year-olds for bullying her son
When Kristie Bruce-Lane, a candidate for San Diego's 76th Assembly District seat, felt her 6-year-old son was being bullied at school she took two aggressive, and unusual, steps. First, she filed a lawsuit. She sued the school, the head of the school and the mothers of the 6-year-old boys she...
San Dieguito interim supt. says 'we are deeply sorry' about Hitler photo in a middle school classroom
In response to a photo of Hitler that had been on display in a classroom, San Dieguito Union High School District interim Superintendent Tina Douglas released a statement that said "we are deeply sorry."
2 seriously injured in Chula Vista crash
The Chula Vista Police Department responded to reports of a single vehicle traffic collision Sunday night around 10:26 p.m. at the intersection of East Palomar Street and the Interstate 805 HOV southbound exit.
Civita in Mission Valley Honored as Best Master-Planned Community of the Year
Civita, the 230-acre urban-infill village in Mission Valley, has been named the “Best Urban Master-Planned Community of the Year” by the Building Industry Association of San Diego. Sudberry Properties has transformed a 70-year-old sand and gravel quarry into a vibrant community where homes, stores and businesses are interspersed...
San Diego weekly Reader
DA ruled mentally competent prosecute Larry Millete
Last week, San Diego Superior Court Judge Cindy Davis found Larry Millete mentally competent to stand trial for the murder of his wife Maya Millete, who disappeared in January of 2021. This was despite a doubt expressed by Millete’s own attorney as to her client’s competency. She also ruled that District Attorney Summer Stephan was mentally competent to prosecute the case, despite the purely circumstantial evidence against him. “In the case of Millete,” said Davis, “I was working from the report of a psychiatrist who examined him. In the case of Ms. Stephan — well, I just had to trust my gut, and ignore the old maxim that you don’t have to be crazy to go forward without habeus corpus, but it helps!"
Son arrested after parents assaulted, knife thrown at officer
An 18-year-old man suspected of attacking his parents and throwing a knife at an officer in the Rancho Peñasquitos neighborhood was arrested Sunday, authorities said.
californiaglobe.com
San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments
The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
