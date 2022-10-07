ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Emerging Ireland accused of gamesmanship after 3-nil tour of SA

The Emerging Ireland team will celebrate an unbeaten three-match tour of South Africa. However, their hosts are fuming over the obvious and blatant gamesmanship employed during the Challenge Series they competed in. The Irish visitors edged the Cheetahs 21-14 in a scrappy and dull game in Bloemfontein this past Sunday.
RUGBY
Sporting News

Irish import Oli Jager takes a step closer to All Blacks

Irish import Oli Jager has taken a step closer to donning the famous black jersey after being named in a 28-man All Blacks XV touring squad alongside a host of former and would-be Test players. The side, which includes Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara, Luke Jacobson and Brad Webber will take...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy