Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness tries new tack to build Wallace Brooks Park beach
The wheels of government turn slowly, especially when it involves Florida’s rivers and lakes. But eight months after Inverness officials notified state water regulators the city wanted to build a beach on land the city already owned, there’s not been much progress. Monday, Inverness City Manager Eric Williams...
Citrus County Chronicle
Postscript Albert Rooks: Citrus County native, lifelong rancher, the ‘cow man’ and 'hero' of the Rooks family
Albert Rooks was most at home on a horse. His daughter, Jesslyn Rooks, tells the story of her dad as a boy learning to ride a bicycle on Dorian Street in Inverness behind the Inverness Post Office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River City Council to vote on Christmas parade route closing U.S. 19
A new Christmas parade route, a debriefing on Hurricane Ian, and votes on a handful of ordinances about Hunter Springs Park hours, garage sale permits, and boat anchorings. Crystal River City Council has a lot on its plate after its members call to order at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at City Hall, 123 NW U.S. 19, Crystal River. For more information about the city council, and how to watch live meetings online, visit crystalriverfl.org/ meetings.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa no longer a safe community
I remember what a beautiful little town Homosassa was in the late 1990s and turn of the century. My children and I always looked forward to our visits with Nana and Papa who moved here in 1996. I'm glad that my children weren't children anymore when I became a property...
Citrus County Chronicle
Big changes at the newly remodeled Lecanto Walmart
Walmart shoppers will notice something different when they visit their Lecanto store off County Road 491. It’s been newly remodeled and several departments have new looks and expanded navigation tools to save customers’ time.
Citrus County Chronicle
Trial postponed for Dunnellon man accused of deputies' attempted murder, assault
On the morning of what was to be jury selection, a judge gave Thomas Edward Burnett’s lawyer almost two months to keep preparing for his client’s trial for the assault and attempted murder of two Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Joel Fritton...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man faces drug trafficking charges
An Inverness man was found using an area hotel for more than a place to stay, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. John Thomas Sarver, 31, Inverness, was charged and arrested Friday, Sept. 30, with one count of trafficking in more than 4 grams of a controlled substance, trafficking in methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of cannabis (less than 20 grams) and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $86,000.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chronicle Sunday Q&A with Joe Faherty, District 5 School Board candidate
With the General Election a little more than six weeks away, the Chronicle recently asked a number of questions of Joe Faherty, candidate for the District 5 seat with the Citrus County School Board. For additional questions we asked Faherty, visit https://tinyurl.com/4wz2d2d4. • • •
Citrus County Chronicle
Other Voices l ‘If we suspect it, we will detect it’
As your Property Appraiser, protecting the properties of our residents and businesses from fraudulent activity is something I take very seriously. For more than 10 years, I served our county in many capacities as a sworn law enforcement officer for the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. Fraud is a crime I investigated many times in my former occupation. This prior experience strengthens my aspirations to protect our Citrus County residents. Fraud now filters over into my current career as your property appraiser.
