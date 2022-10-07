ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness tries new tack to build Wallace Brooks Park beach

The wheels of government turn slowly, especially when it involves Florida’s rivers and lakes. But eight months after Inverness officials notified state water regulators the city wanted to build a beach on land the city already owned, there’s not been much progress. Monday, Inverness City Manager Eric Williams...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River City Council to vote on Christmas parade route closing U.S. 19

A new Christmas parade route, a debriefing on Hurricane Ian, and votes on a handful of ordinances about Hunter Springs Park hours, garage sale permits, and boat anchorings. Crystal River City Council has a lot on its plate after its members call to order at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at City Hall, 123 NW U.S. 19, Crystal River. For more information about the city council, and how to watch live meetings online, visit crystalriverfl.org/ meetings.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa no longer a safe community

I remember what a beautiful little town Homosassa was in the late 1990s and turn of the century. My children and I always looked forward to our visits with Nana and Papa who moved here in 1996. I'm glad that my children weren't children anymore when I became a property...
HOMOSASSA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Crystal River, FL
Sports
City
Inverness, FL
City
Lecanto, FL
Inverness, FL
Sports
City
Crystal River, FL
Lecanto, FL
Sports
Citrus County Chronicle

Big changes at the newly remodeled Lecanto Walmart

Walmart shoppers will notice something different when they visit their Lecanto store off County Road 491. It’s been newly remodeled and several departments have new looks and expanded navigation tools to save customers’ time.
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness man faces drug trafficking charges

An Inverness man was found using an area hotel for more than a place to stay, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. John Thomas Sarver, 31, Inverness, was charged and arrested Friday, Sept. 30, with one count of trafficking in more than 4 grams of a controlled substance, trafficking in methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of cannabis (less than 20 grams) and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $86,000.
INVERNESS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Gulf Coast#Citrus
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l ‘If we suspect it, we will detect it’

As your Property Appraiser, protecting the properties of our residents and businesses from fraudulent activity is something I take very seriously. For more than 10 years, I served our county in many capacities as a sworn law enforcement officer for the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. Fraud is a crime I investigated many times in my former occupation. This prior experience strengthens my aspirations to protect our Citrus County residents. Fraud now filters over into my current career as your property appraiser.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy