Carlsbad, CA

PLANetizen

San Diego County Cities Lean on ADUs as Affordable Housing Solution

Some cities in north San Diego County want to make it easier for residents to build accessory dwelling units, also known as ADUs, which are providing an affordable housing option to renters in the pricy region. As Laura Place reports for The Coast News, in Encinitas, where the city approved 79 ADU permits in the first 8 months of this year, homeowners can access a set of pre-approved building plans to skip the expense of having plans drawn. The city of Carlsbad plans to launch a similar program.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista City Manager Maria Kachadoorian to serve through June 2025 with new contract extension

The Chula Vista City Council approved a contract extension for the city manager through June 2025 with a 5% annual increase after a performance evaluation. The City council approved the contract of Maria Kachadoorian as City Manager on June 9, which was set to expire on June 9, 2023. During a Sept. 27 meeting, the city council approved extending that contract until June 20, 2025.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

Election 2022: Chula Vista Mayor's Race

Quiz: Where do they stand on issues that matter to you?. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. Chula Vista is a charter city with a council manager system. Under this system, the city council selects a city manager to oversee the day-to-day operations.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Carlsbad, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ALESSIO SENDS DECEPTIVE MAILER IN LA MESA MAYORAL RACE

October 7, 2022 (La Mesa) – A mudslinging flyer in the La Mesa mayoral race sent by Kristine Alessio’s campaign contains numerous false and misleading statements regarding Mayor Mark Arapostathis. In a phone call today regarding the mailer’s claims, Arapostathis told ECM, “None of these things are true.”...
LA MESA, CA
UCSD Guardian

Cutting Back: UCSD Reduces Incoming Admissions by over 10,000

Following a record-breaking number of admissions in Fall 2021, UC San Diego has cut back on new student admissions for the incoming class of 2022. UCSD extended admissions offers to 42,427 first-year and transfer applicants this fall, a decrease of 10,609 from last year’s total. According to Jim Rawlins,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

“Deceptive” Measure B will impose Garbage Tax on San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego law set in 1919 called the “People’s Ordinance” ensures that trash collection remains free, but only for those who own their homes. This law may be subject to change in the coming election. Measure B would revamp trash collection laws, adding a “fee” on homeowners similar to those already payed by renters in the county.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Treasures discovered in Balboa Park!

Many incredible treasures could be found by visitors to Balboa Park today. All anyone had to do is look about. Treasure could be discovered all weekend in Spanish Village Art Center. The Art Glass Guild’s Fall Patio Show filled tables with glittering riches. Paella was a tasty treasure served...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

After fighting eviction, Oceanside tenants can stay

OCEANSIDE, Calif — An apartment complex in Oceanside filled with many seniors fought their eviction and won so far. Earlier this week CBS 8’s Abbie Alford was covering affordable housing and learned about North County neighbors facing eviction and couldn't find a place to live. We are Working...
OCEANSIDE, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Retired North County locomotive to be preserved in railroad museum

Oceanside, CA–A 282,000-pound piece of Southern California railroad history is being preserved at a railroad museum in East County. After nearly five years of planning, the North County Transit District donated the Coaster F40 locomotive to the Pacific Southwest Railway Museum Association where it will be preserved and made available for train aficionados to enjoy. In time, the locomotive will become part of the museum’s operating fleet for visitors to watch move down the rail line.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Escondido police, parents, and students to Walk and Roll to School Day

Escondido, CA–The Escondido Police Department wants parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike, or roll to class on October 12. “Walk and Roll to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practicing pedestrian and road safety with other students, families, and caregivers.
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

El Cajon mayor sends homeless to set up camp in County Supervisor Fletcher’s front yard

Last week, California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a letter to El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells warning him that he was violating state and federal housing laws when he threatened to fine them for participating in the county’s Bridge Motel Voucher Program for the homeless. County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was quick to praise the move, and even quicker to condemn Wells’ response: sending five homeless people to set up tents on his front lawn. “I suppose it’s not surprising after [Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis’ stunt with the migrants in Martha’s Vineyard. But just as that backfired when the Vineyard’s kind souls rallied to support the migrants before shipping them off to a military base the next day, I’m pleased to say that I’ll be distributing peanut butter sandwiches and Cokes to these poor souls before calling the cops. Can’t really afford to have them here after dark, you know?"
EL CAJON, CA
CBS 8

Chula Vista mayoral candidates face off in debate at Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The two candidates running for the City of Chula Vista's top job faced off in a debate at Liberty Station Friday morning. Chula Vista councilmember John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar both made their case as to why they are the most qualified for the job. The debate was hosted by the San Diego County Taxpayers Association.
CHULA VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Police Department Update

The police department teamed up with the fire department again to host the Guns and Hoses event. The participants either won or purchased their tickets through a variety of fund-raising events throughout the year. They started their morning at the EPD range, where they were given a gun safety class and then got to shoot a variety of weapons. Later they headed to police and fire headquarters for some delicious sandwiches. Afterwards, they went to enjoy their afternoon with members of the fire department.
ESCONDIDO, CA

