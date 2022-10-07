Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Parents to protest Encinitas Union School District for hosting ‘Queerfest’ dragshow event
ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The Encinitas Union School District is planning to host a controversial Halloween event, and parents are outraged. EUSD’s “Boo Bash: Queerfest Family-Family Drag Show” is sponsored by Rich’s Gay Bay and Align Surgical Associates, a gender reassignment surgery center. Parents of students...
PLANetizen
San Diego County Cities Lean on ADUs as Affordable Housing Solution
Some cities in north San Diego County want to make it easier for residents to build accessory dwelling units, also known as ADUs, which are providing an affordable housing option to renters in the pricy region. As Laura Place reports for The Coast News, in Encinitas, where the city approved 79 ADU permits in the first 8 months of this year, homeowners can access a set of pre-approved building plans to skip the expense of having plans drawn. The city of Carlsbad plans to launch a similar program.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista City Manager Maria Kachadoorian to serve through June 2025 with new contract extension
The Chula Vista City Council approved a contract extension for the city manager through June 2025 with a 5% annual increase after a performance evaluation. The City council approved the contract of Maria Kachadoorian as City Manager on June 9, which was set to expire on June 9, 2023. During a Sept. 27 meeting, the city council approved extending that contract until June 20, 2025.
KPBS
Election 2022: Chula Vista Mayor's Race
Quiz: Where do they stand on issues that matter to you?. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. Chula Vista is a charter city with a council manager system. Under this system, the city council selects a city manager to oversee the day-to-day operations.
Senior living community in development for Rancho Santa Fe parcel
Development plans are in the works for a new retirement community on the long vacant lot on Calzada Del Bosque and Via De La Valle.
Civita in Mission Valley Honored as Best Master-Planned Community of the Year
Civita, the 230-acre urban-infill village in Mission Valley, has been named the “Best Urban Master-Planned Community of the Year” by the Building Industry Association of San Diego. Sudberry Properties has transformed a 70-year-old sand and gravel quarry into a vibrant community where homes, stores and businesses are interspersed...
eastcountymagazine.org
ALESSIO SENDS DECEPTIVE MAILER IN LA MESA MAYORAL RACE
October 7, 2022 (La Mesa) – A mudslinging flyer in the La Mesa mayoral race sent by Kristine Alessio’s campaign contains numerous false and misleading statements regarding Mayor Mark Arapostathis. In a phone call today regarding the mailer’s claims, Arapostathis told ECM, “None of these things are true.”...
UCSD Guardian
Cutting Back: UCSD Reduces Incoming Admissions by over 10,000
Following a record-breaking number of admissions in Fall 2021, UC San Diego has cut back on new student admissions for the incoming class of 2022. UCSD extended admissions offers to 42,427 first-year and transfer applicants this fall, a decrease of 10,609 from last year’s total. According to Jim Rawlins,...
What Happened After the City Cracked Down On Homeless Camps
Mayor Todd Gloria began the summer with an edict: The city was cracking down on homeless camps. And it did. In June, San Diego police issued dozens more citations for the most frequent violation aimed at homeless residents than they had in any single month since the start of the pandemic.
kusi.com
Amy Reichert running against Nathan Fletcher for County Supervisor District 4
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amy Reichert is running for County Supervisor (District 4) in the 2022 Midterm elections. The main issue she is focusing on is homelessness and the mishandling of the public health crisis by the County of San Diego. “As a mom, I’ve watched local county politicians...
kusi.com
“Deceptive” Measure B will impose Garbage Tax on San Diegans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego law set in 1919 called the “People’s Ordinance” ensures that trash collection remains free, but only for those who own their homes. This law may be subject to change in the coming election. Measure B would revamp trash collection laws, adding a “fee” on homeowners similar to those already payed by renters in the county.
coolsandiegosights.com
Treasures discovered in Balboa Park!
Many incredible treasures could be found by visitors to Balboa Park today. All anyone had to do is look about. Treasure could be discovered all weekend in Spanish Village Art Center. The Art Glass Guild’s Fall Patio Show filled tables with glittering riches. Paella was a tasty treasure served...
After fighting eviction, Oceanside tenants can stay
OCEANSIDE, Calif — An apartment complex in Oceanside filled with many seniors fought their eviction and won so far. Earlier this week CBS 8’s Abbie Alford was covering affordable housing and learned about North County neighbors facing eviction and couldn't find a place to live. We are Working...
NBC San Diego
Biden's Marijuana Pardon and San Diego City Council Vote Could Shift Face of Local Cannabis Industry
President Joe Biden's decision to pardon simple marijuana possession charges could be the momentum needed for a larger movement in San Diego. A local cannabis activist says city council is one vote away from a plan that could transform the face of the cannabis industry, benefitting those unfairly targeted by the war on drugs.
sandiegocountynews.com
Retired North County locomotive to be preserved in railroad museum
Oceanside, CA–A 282,000-pound piece of Southern California railroad history is being preserved at a railroad museum in East County. After nearly five years of planning, the North County Transit District donated the Coaster F40 locomotive to the Pacific Southwest Railway Museum Association where it will be preserved and made available for train aficionados to enjoy. In time, the locomotive will become part of the museum’s operating fleet for visitors to watch move down the rail line.
sandiegocountynews.com
Escondido police, parents, and students to Walk and Roll to School Day
Escondido, CA–The Escondido Police Department wants parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike, or roll to class on October 12. “Walk and Roll to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practicing pedestrian and road safety with other students, families, and caregivers.
San Diego weekly Reader
El Cajon mayor sends homeless to set up camp in County Supervisor Fletcher’s front yard
Last week, California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a letter to El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells warning him that he was violating state and federal housing laws when he threatened to fine them for participating in the county’s Bridge Motel Voucher Program for the homeless. County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was quick to praise the move, and even quicker to condemn Wells’ response: sending five homeless people to set up tents on his front lawn. “I suppose it’s not surprising after [Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis’ stunt with the migrants in Martha’s Vineyard. But just as that backfired when the Vineyard’s kind souls rallied to support the migrants before shipping them off to a military base the next day, I’m pleased to say that I’ll be distributing peanut butter sandwiches and Cokes to these poor souls before calling the cops. Can’t really afford to have them here after dark, you know?"
Chula Vista mayoral candidates face off in debate at Liberty Station
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The two candidates running for the City of Chula Vista's top job faced off in a debate at Liberty Station Friday morning. Chula Vista councilmember John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar both made their case as to why they are the most qualified for the job. The debate was hosted by the San Diego County Taxpayers Association.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Department Update
The police department teamed up with the fire department again to host the Guns and Hoses event. The participants either won or purchased their tickets through a variety of fund-raising events throughout the year. They started their morning at the EPD range, where they were given a gun safety class and then got to shoot a variety of weapons. Later they headed to police and fire headquarters for some delicious sandwiches. Afterwards, they went to enjoy their afternoon with members of the fire department.
San Marcos residents asked to help locate gunman
At 2:53 p.m. Sunday, multiple residents reported seeing and hearing the man shooting a handgun in the area, but not targeting anyone.
