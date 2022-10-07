Read full article on original website
Homeless operator notifies city of possible mishandling of funds
SPOKANE, Wash. – The operator of two Spokane homeless shelters has notified the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. Mayor Nadine Woodward says the Guardians Foundation, which is contracted by the city to operate the Cannon Street and Trent Ave shelters, has filed a police report about the concerns. Woodward is now calling for an internal...
‘We are human too’: People living in Camp Hope bring us inside
SPOKANE, Wash. — Elected leaders continue to argue over what to do about the growing homeless camp off of I-90. On Thursday, the community went to Camp Hope to hear from people living and working there about their hopes for the future. Some people staying at Camp Hope joined the panel discussion to share their stories. A common theme emerged:...
Spokane community members gather at I-90 homeless encampment to see improvements
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 150 people living at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street have moved out and are no longer staying there. The Spokane Homeless Coalition invited community members into the encampment on Thursday morning to see how the new fencing is making the camp safer. The coalition also wanted to to speak with community members about how much progress is being made to get people into better housing options.
Vanessa Behan offers resources to struggling families
It takes a village to raise a child, but sometimes you lose your village unexpectedly. Serena moved away from California recently with her children. Now, without the support of her friends and family back home and limited resources in Spokane, she's found help and a community at Vanessa Behan.
‘The camp needs to go’: SPD wants Camp Hope cleared, outreach providers push back
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police join a growing list of local leaders demanding Camp Hope is shut down while outreach providers say it’s impossible. On Wednesday, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl sent a letter to Washington’s Department of Transportation and Jewels Helping Hands, saying Camp Hope is a chronic nuisance. The department now joins the sheriff, county commissioners and county...
Spokane council members call for criminal investigation into suspected fraud within Guardian Foundation
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Spokane City Council members are calling for a criminal investigation into the Housing and Homeless system after the council members reportedly received information about potential fraud. Additionally, the Guardians Foundation is conducting an internal investigation into a former employee who allegedly embezzled money. According...
Dedication ceremony held for woman credited to saving Salish language
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Spokane’s newest schools is inviting the community to learn about the woman who is credited with saving the Salish language of the Spokane tribe. Flett Middle School hosted an open house and dedication ceremony for Pauline Flett, who was a tribal elder whose passion was to save her tribe’s native language. The Salish language is...
‘We are way behind’: City of Spokane wants to build more dog parks across the city
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane wants to cater to you and your dog by building more dog parks across the city. “If you are looking at national trends, we are way behind,” Garrett Jones, the director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Spokane, said. The first park is planned for South Spokane to help replace the...
Moses Lake farm donates 8,000 pumpkins to local students and non-profits
SPOKANE, Wash. — The leaves are starting to change colors, the weather is cooling down and it is starting to feel like fall. Even before fall started, a Moses Lake farmer and his family grew 8,000 pumpkins to donate to local students and non-profits in Spokane. The Great Pumpkinfest...
Spokane councilmembers call for criminal investigation of suspected fraud of homelessness service provider
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council is calling for investigation into potential fraud within the city-funded homeless service provider network. Councilmembers Kinnear and Stratton say they began receiving information late Friday evening and Monday morning from administration, hearing of possible fraud amounts ranging from $100,000 to $1,000,000. “The administration...
North Idaho resident working on a second chance at life
HAYDEN, Idaho — A second chance at life?. Robin Bates is working on it. "You never really know what you're in for when you start out on these journeys," Bates said Friday, seated in his motorized wheelchair in his living room. "I'm a really private person, and I've had to be completely transparent and talk to people about things I'd never talk about. It's like creating a whole new you."
"She looked like a lobotomy patient": Spokane dog owner petitions for investigation of K9 Country Club
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An online petition has garnered signatures from 2,200 people, asking for the public to lodge a complaint with the Attorney General against a local dog training facility. The petition claims a lack of inspection and negative training methods at the K9 Country Club Pet Center and...
Indigenous People's Day in Spokane | Events & What's Closed
Today is Indigenous People's Day. Here's some of the events in Spokane and what's closed.
Flags to be lowered to half-staff for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered flags at all City facilities to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, October 9 for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Woodward’s order coincides with President Biden’s directive that state and U.S. flags at all state agency facilities be lowered...
Air 4 Adventure: Spokane fall and Green Bluff go hand in hand
SPOKANE, Wash. — For most people who live in Spokane County, when they think off apple or pumpkin picking, they first thing that comes to mind is Greenbluff. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we give you a bird’s eye view as farmers get ready and prepare for the Fall Harvest Festival.
Tap water now safe to use in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — It is now safe to use your tap water in North Spokane. Late Friday night, the City of Spokane ran water quality tests after they found a failed valve that caused the water to be cloudy. The failed valve was at Well Pump 4. Customers north of North Foothills Dr. to Francis Ave., and Havana St. west...
Spokane police chief tells WSDOT he may declare I-90 homeless camp a Chronic Nuisance Property
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl sent a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Wednesday stating the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street is "in danger of being declared a chronic nuisance" property. The homeless camp near I-90, commonly referred to as...
Spokane 4-year-old loses battle with Leukemia
SPOKANE, Wash. — Ms. E, a Spokane 4-year-old with Leukemia who flew from Texas back to the Inland Northwest to be with her family, has died. The Spokane Quaranteam announced Ms. E’s passing on Friday. We introduced you to Ms. E, also known as Evelyn, back in December. The 4 News Now Extreme Team put the lights up at Cowley...
Spokane Valley Fire Department wants to keep you safe this Fire Prevention Week
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Sunday marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. The 2022 theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” For the entire week, the Spokane Valley Fire Department wants to share important information to you to keep you and your family safe. SVFD says it is important for you to know what they are sending out...
You won’t need to pay for parking meters on Monday in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on going to downtown Spokane on Monday or anywhere else that has a parking meter or kiosk, you won’t need to pay for parking. Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, and the City of Spokane says you won’t need to pay for parking at on-street parking meters or kiosks. City of Spokane offices will still...
