ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 1

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Homeless operator notifies city of possible mishandling of funds

SPOKANE, Wash. – The operator of two Spokane homeless shelters has notified the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds.  Mayor Nadine Woodward says the Guardians Foundation, which is contracted by the city to operate the Cannon Street and Trent Ave shelters, has filed a police report about the concerns. Woodward is now calling for an internal...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane community members gather at I-90 homeless encampment to see improvements

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 150 people living at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street have moved out and are no longer staying there. The Spokane Homeless Coalition invited community members into the encampment on Thursday morning to see how the new fencing is making the camp safer. The coalition also wanted to to speak with community members about how much progress is being made to get people into better housing options.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Vanessa Behan offers resources to struggling families

It takes a village to raise a child, but sometimes you lose your village unexpectedly. Serena moved away from California recently with her children. Now, without the support of her friends and family back home and limited resources in Spokane, she's found help and a community at Vanessa Behan.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
Spokane, WA
Health
Spokane, WA
Society
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘The camp needs to go’: SPD wants Camp Hope cleared, outreach providers push back

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police join a growing list of local leaders demanding Camp Hope is shut down while outreach providers say it’s impossible. On Wednesday, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl sent a letter to Washington’s Department of Transportation and Jewels Helping Hands, saying Camp Hope is a chronic nuisance. The department now joins the sheriff, county commissioners and county...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane council members call for criminal investigation into suspected fraud within Guardian Foundation

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Spokane City Council members are calling for a criminal investigation into the Housing and Homeless system after the council members reportedly received information about potential fraud. Additionally, the Guardians Foundation is conducting an internal investigation into a former employee who allegedly embezzled money. According...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Moody
KHQ Right Now

Spokane councilmembers call for criminal investigation of suspected fraud of homelessness service provider

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council is calling for investigation into potential fraud within the city-funded homeless service provider network. Councilmembers Kinnear and Stratton say they began receiving information late Friday evening and Monday morning from administration, hearing of possible fraud amounts ranging from $100,000 to $1,000,000. “The administration...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho resident working on a second chance at life

HAYDEN, Idaho — A second chance at life?. Robin Bates is working on it. "You never really know what you're in for when you start out on these journeys," Bates said Friday, seated in his motorized wheelchair in his living room. "I'm a really private person, and I've had to be completely transparent and talk to people about things I'd never talk about. It's like creating a whole new you."
HAYDEN, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Spokane City Council#Camp Hope
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Tap water now safe to use in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — It is now safe to use your tap water in North Spokane. Late Friday night, the City of Spokane ran water quality tests after they found a failed valve that caused the water to be cloudy. The failed valve was at Well Pump 4. Customers north of North Foothills Dr. to Francis Ave., and Havana St. west...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane 4-year-old loses battle with Leukemia

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ms. E, a Spokane 4-year-old with Leukemia who flew from Texas back to the Inland Northwest to be with her family, has died. The Spokane Quaranteam announced Ms. E’s passing on Friday. We introduced you to Ms. E, also known as Evelyn, back in December. The 4 News Now Extreme Team put the lights up at Cowley...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy