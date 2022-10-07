Photos: Courtesy of Redding PD; Cover Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page:. “On September 30, 2022 at about 2:15 AM, an officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Highway 44 near the southbound I5 onramp. The driver, Tyrae Christopher Clayborne, age 43 of Shasta Lake City, was contacted. During the contact, it was discovered that Tyrae Clayborne was on parole. A search of Clayborne’s vehicle revealed a loaded handgun. Clayborne was arrested without incident on several charges, to include: felon in possession of a firearm; carrying a loaded firearm with a prior felony conviction; violation of parole. He was booked into the Shasta County Jail.”

REDDING, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO