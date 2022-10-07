Read full article on original website
Richard Dawson Announces Album, Shares Trailer for New Film: Watch
Richard Dawson has announced a new album: The Ruby Cord is out November 18 via Domino subsidiary Weird World. The album is billed as the final installment in a trilogy that began with Dawson’s 2017 album Peasant and its 2019 follow-up, which is titled 2020. Ahead of the full release, the English songwriter has shared a trailer for a film set to the opening track, a 41-minute song called “The Hermit.” The full film will screen in some UK cinemas later this year.
Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on SNL
Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
Jazmine Sullivan Releases New Song “Stand Up”: Listen
Jazmine Sullivan is back with new music. Her latest single, “Stand Up,” was made for Till, Chinonye Chukwu’s new film about Emmet Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Find the song, produced and co-written by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, below. “I’m honored to be...
Listen to Thundercat’s Ryuichi Sakamoto Cover From New Tribute Album To the Moon and Back
A new Ryuichi Sakamoto tribute album called To the Moon and Back is set to drop December 2 via Milan Records, featuring a reworked version of his song “Thousand Knives” by Thundercat. The album also includes new versions of Sakamoto’s songs from Devonté Hynes, the Cinematic Orchestra, Alva Noto, David Sylvian, and more. Check out the full tracklist and Thundercat’s “Thousand Knives” below.
Watch Killer Mike Perform “Run” on Fallon
Killer Mike appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday night (October 7) for a performance of his summer single “Run.” He also sat down for a brief interview segment to discuss the track as well as his cameo on Ozark and meeting Laura Linney. Watch it happen below.
Nnamdï Shares New “Touchdown” Video Starring SNL’s Sarah Squirm: Watch
Nnamdï’s new album, Please Have a Seat, is out today (October 7), and, along with the album, the Chicago musician has released the new music video for the song “Touchdown.” Directed by Sandy Honig, the video stars Saturday Night Live cast member Sarah Squirm, alongside other comedians like Mitra Jouhari, Alyssa Stonoha, Nate Varrone, and more. Watch below.
Phoenix Perform “Alpha Zulu” on Kimmel: Watch
Phoenix were the musical guests on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The band played the title track from the forthcoming album Alpha Zulu. Watch Phoenix’s performance below. Alpha Zulu is out November 4. In addition to “Alpha Zulu,” the band has released “Tonight,” a collaborative single with...
Special Interest Share New Song “Foul”: Listen
Special Interest, the no-wave punk band from New Orleans, have shared another new song from their forthcoming album Endure. This one’s called “Foul.” Give it a listen below. “This call and response tune is a working class anthem,” Special Interest’s Maria Elena said in a statement. “Alli...
Fever Ray, Alvvays, Oso Oso, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Oso Oso Shares New Song “De Facto”: Listen
Oso Oso has shared a new single, “De Facto.” It’s the first material from Long Island’s Jade Lilitri since he dropped Sore Thumb in March. Check out “De Facto” below. Lilitri wrote and performed “De Facto,” which also features Jordan Krimston on drums. The...
Watch Clipse Perform “Grindin’” at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
Pusha T was among the performers at tonight’s 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, and after he performed “Diet Coke” and “Just So You Remember” from It’s Almost Dry, he was joined by No Malice for a surprise Clipse performance. The duo performed the classic song “Grindin’”—watch it happen below.
Hot Hot Heat to Reissue Make Up the Breakdown for 20th Anniversary
Hot Hot Heat will reissue their breakthrough album, 2002’s Make Up the Breakdown, on December 2 via Sub Pop. The remastered record will be appended with “Apt. 101” and “Move On,” which previously available as UK B-sides to “Bandages.”. Make Up the Breakdown was...
Circuit des Yeux and Claire Rousay Announce New EP, Share Song: Listen
Circuit des Yeux’s Haley Fohr has teamed up with Claire Rousay for a new EP titled Sunset Poem, which features new versions of three songs from the 2021 Circuit des Yeux album -io. They’ve previewed the project with an update of “Sculpting the Exodus,” with the full EP arriving on October 20 via Matador. Check out “Sculpting the Exodus” below. Also below, find Fohr and Rousay in conversation about the new music.
“Genius”
In Kuwait, a small and diverse hip-hop scene lurks behind the country’s massive khaliji pop industry. Khaliji is an umbrella term for Arabic pop informed by the polyrhythmic folk music of the Gulf region, especially its multilayered percussion that includes darbukas, mirwas, and frame drums. Queen G, Kuwait’s most prominent female hip-hop star, splits the difference between these underground and mainstream communities. She raps over ominous beats that pair khaliji elements—clinking cymbals, handclaps—with reggaeton rhythms, her songs accompanied by a paranoid, digital-decay aesthetic indebted to M.I.A.’s MAYA. She came to prominence a few years ago with a string of singles uploaded to YouTube and TikTok that revealed her terminally online sense of humor. (See: her flip of an A$AP Ferg track, titled after a certain battle royale video game).
Phil Elverum Announces Online Songwriting Workshop
Phil Elverum (of Mount Eerie and the Microphones) has announced “Music With Voice,” an online songwriting workshop that’s being presented through School of Song. It’s being taught online via Zoom across four Sundays: October 30, November 6, November 13, and November 20 at either 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. Pacific. Each session will feature a lecture and live Q&A; there will also be weekly song-sharing sessions with peer review. Enrollment costs $120, and a discount is offered to those who sign up with friends. Sign up here, and read his comments on the course below.
Liturgy Announce New Album 93696, Share Title Track: Listen
Brooklyn-based experimental metal group Liturgy have announced a new album. 93696 follows their 2020 full-length Origin of the Alimonies. The new LP arrives March 24 via Thrill Jockey. Today, Liturgy have shared the record’s title track, as well as a four-song mini-album titled As the Blood of God Bursts the Veins of Time. Listen to those below, and check out the tracklist for 93696.
Vintage Photos of the Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, James Murphy, and More From Meet Me in the Bathroom
The buzz around the New York rock scene in the early 2000s turned bands like the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio, the Strokes, Interpol, and LCD Soundsystem into marquee names. Meet Me in the Bathroom, the 2022 documentary based on Lizzy Goodman’s 600-page oral history of the same name, revisits the humble hijinks and painful struggles of Karen O & co. when they were still artsy outsiders trying to make it in the city that never sleeps. The Moldy Peaches, the Rapture, and Liars also appear. Directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the film is due in U.S. theaters next month, with a streaming premiere set for November 25 on Showtime. Below, find a selection of still photos from the documentary.
Glorilla Announces New EP, Performs “Tomorrow” and “F.N.F.” at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards: Watch
Memphis rapper Glorilla has announced a new EP: Anyways, Life’s Great… arrives November 11 via CMG Records and Interscope Records. It’ll include her new Cardi B collaboration “Tomorrow 2,” as well as recent single “Blessed.” Check out the cover artwork below. Glorilla broke...
