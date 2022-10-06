Read full article on original website
Symposium will bring together global experts in water
This year’s CSU Spur Water in the West Symposium, to be held Nov. 2-3 in downtown Denver, will bring together policymakers, researchers, and experts from the business, nonprofit, and agriculture sectors to look globally for lessons and strategies with the potential to inform how Colorado and other western states respond to the region’s water challenges.
CSU receives $3 million grant to study one of most common, costly problems facing organic dairy industry
Bovine mastitis continues to be one of the most common and costly diseases in the dairy industry, particularly on the organic side where prevention and treatment options are limited. In an effort to support research in this area, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture has...
Twists, turns and lacrosse sticks: Schramm’s journey to CSU
Growing up in a house decorated with framed Colorado State University football jerseys, it appears like a natural plan for Rocco Schramm to play football at his father’s alma mater. It wasn’t. Schramm and his father, George, will celebrate their first Homecoming game together this weekend. They are...
