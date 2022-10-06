ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Symposium will bring together global experts in water

This year’s CSU Spur Water in the West Symposium, to be held Nov. 2-3 in downtown Denver, will bring together policymakers, researchers, and experts from the business, nonprofit, and agriculture sectors to look globally for lessons and strategies with the potential to inform how Colorado and other western states respond to the region’s water challenges.
DENVER, CO
Twists, turns and lacrosse sticks: Schramm’s journey to CSU

Growing up in a house decorated with framed Colorado State University football jerseys, it appears like a natural plan for Rocco Schramm to play football at his father’s alma mater. It wasn’t. Schramm and his father, George, will celebrate their first Homecoming game together this weekend. They are...
FORT COLLINS, CO

