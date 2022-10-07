Read full article on original website
Scrubs & Beyond held its grand opening in Lewisville on Sept. 23. (Courtesy Scrubs & Beyond)
Crumbl Cookies opens first Lewisville location
Crumbl Cookies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Lewisville location on Sept. 28. (Courtesy Crumbl Cookies) Crumbl Cookies held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Lewisville location Sept. 28. The bakery is located in the Lewisville Towne Crossing shopping center at 4770 Hwy. 121, Ste. 155. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating menu of cookies. 972-662-8868.
Peacock Park playground closed for upgrades
Row House to open under new ownership in Frisco
The boutique rowing brand Row House is scheduled to reopen its west Frisco location under new ownership in October. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The boutique rowing brand Row House is scheduled to reopen its west Frisco location under new ownership Oct. 19 at 5729 Lebanon Road, according to a news release. The location is now owned by Sara and Steve Dillingham, a local entrepreneurial couple who had previously worked as Row House employees at the location. The studio will offer classes with a focus on low-impact and high-energy centered around the rowing machine. 972-972-4769. www.therowhouse.com/location/west-frisco.
ER Near Me rebrands to Surepoint Emergency Center near Richardson
Surepoint Emergency Center opened July 1 at 15767 N. Coit Road in the former ER Near Me location. (Courtesy Surepoint Emergency Center) The ER Near Me near Richardson rebranded to Surepoint Emergency Center in July. The free-standing emergency room opened under its new name at the previous location, 15767 N. Coit Road, Dallas, just outside of Richardson city limits. Surepoint is a 24/7 operational emergency center providing medical services from abdominal pain and bronchitis to seizures. 469-706-9296. www.surepoint-er.com/locations/richardson-dallas.
Frisco library’s construction to wrap up in early 2023
The Goat & Raven Texas Pub brings new concept to former Roanoke restaurant
The Goat & Raven Texas Pub in Roanoke will feature an eclectic design from old automobiles parts to sports memorabilia. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Goat and Raven Texas Pub made its unofficial debut at Celebrate Roanoke on Sept. 8 with a food truck along Oak Street. The new restaurant will open in October, according to a social media posting, and will be at 304 US 377, Roanoke. That is the former location of Reno Red’s Frontier Cooking and Catering, which closed in October 2021. Co-owner Cliff Clark noted the location is waiting on inspections before it can officially open. The menu will have some of Reno Red’s offerings, such as chicken banderos, chicken fried steak, brisket, ribs and chicken. New items are slated to include fried deviled eggs, fried mushrooms, sliders, brisket tacos and a variety of sandwiches. The hours of operations will be 2 p.m. to midnight on Tuesdays through Thursdays. Clark said patrons will find sports on the many televisions about "90%" of the time. There are a number of memorabilia items from the Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars and Dallas Cowboys as well as old gas and oil cans and tailgates from trucks decorating the restaurant.
Longtime Dallas restaurant III Forks finds home in Frisco
luxury-houses.net
Well Conceived Architectural Designed Estate in Rockwall with An Ultra Functional Layout for Casual Living and Entertaining Asks $3.3 Million
The Estate in Rockwall, an architectural designed home delivers meticulous construction, dramatic crown moldings, and an ultra functional layout for casual living or entertaining on a high scale is now available for sale. This home located at 1268 Somerset Ln, Rockwall, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dee Evans (Phone: 972-567-0046) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Rockwall.
Ridder Orthodontics brings services to Northlake
Ridder Orthodontics opened in Northlake on June 20. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Ridder Orthodontics opened a new office in Northlake on July 20. The office in Northlake Commons at 1236 FM 407, Ste. 100, is Ridder Orthodontics’ third location with the other two located in Keller and Haslet. Ridder Orthodontics offers a variety of orthodontic services, including braces for children, teens and adults. 817-714-0408. www.ridderorthodontics.com.
starlocalmedia.com
New neighborhood under construction in Mesquite
Kindred Homes has begun construction on its newest Mesquite neighborhood, Berkshire Estates. The community will be constructed using a unique lineup of floor plans with a variety of upgrades, all built on one-acre lots.
dallasexpress.com
Bald Eagles Return to White Rock Lake
Bald eagles soaring in Dallas may make a home at White Rock Lake, says a Dallas biologist. It’s been almost a year since two bald eagles were first spotted northeast of Dallas near Lake Highlands Park. Now, it seems they have come back with the return of cool temperatures.
Lucid Private Offices to bring upscale coworking spaces to McKinney
Dallas to hold meetings on accountability for housing equity
American Airlines to open exclusive 600-room, $250 million hotel in Dallas
The employee-only 'hospitality complex' will be built on a 300-acre corporate campus the Dallas-based air carrier is constructing in Fort Worth.
Ramen Akira to open, bringing Japanese ramen to Flower Mound
Ramen Akira is set to open a new location in Flower Mound. (Courtesy Ramen Akira) Ramen Akira is opening a new location in Flower Mound. The restaurant concept will hold a soft opening expected in late Jan. 2023, according to a representative for the restaurant. The Japanese ramen restaurant will be located next door to the Tavern at Lakeside at 2600 Lakeside Pkwy., Ste. 120.
New Panera Bread location in Frisco offers soups, sandwiches, salads
A new Panera Bread located at 3975 Preston Road in Frisco opened in September. (Courtesy Panera Bread) A new Panera Bread located at 3975 Preston Road in Frisco opened Sept. 14, Team Member Cartio Houston said. The restaurant’s menu includes a variety of soups, salads, sandwiches and pizza, according to its website. Panera Bread also has a location on Main Street in Frisco. 469-850-2013. www.panerabread.com.
Crimson Coward to offer Nashville hot chicken
Crimson Coward’s menu will include Nashville hot chicken served in the form of tenders, wings, boneless breasts and sandwiches. (Courtesy Crimson Coward) The California-based franchise Crimson Coward is expanding into Texas with a new location at 3246 Preston Road, Ste. 510a in Frisco, according to a company spokesperson. An exact opening date has not been set yet but the restaurant is expected to open later in October. Crimson Coward’s menu will include Nashville hot chicken served in the form of tenders, wings, boneless breasts and sandwiches, according to its website. www.crimsoncoward.com.
cw39.com
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
