California State

Perez, Bains buckle down for pricey Dem-on-Dem battle to succeed Salas in Assembly

The race for the 35th Assembly District offers a look at a razor-thin and pricey intra-Democratic Party contest to replace outgoing Asm. Rudy Salas (D–Bakersfield). Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez and Bakersfield Doctor Jasmeet Bains were the only two candidates in the June primary, and the race could not have been much closer as Bains only placed behind Perez by one point.
For Soria, Pazin, battle for Assembly seat focuses on public safety

That’s what the race for 27th Assembly District has turned into in recent weeks. It’s a surprising development considering former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin, a Republican, built a career in law enforcement while Democratic Fresno City Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria has worked in politics and serves as a professor.
Mathis navigates difficult redistricting hand in Assembly re-elect

The California Redistricting Commission dealt Asm. Devon Mathis (R–Porterville) an unhelpful hand, whittling the Republican voter registration advantage for his new, 33rd Assembly district to one percentage point. It didn’t make much difference in the June Primary, when Mathis took home nearly 65 percent of the vote. His...
