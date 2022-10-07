photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams Mental healthcare staff at Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa remain on strike, holding out for better working and patient-care conditions. After nearly two months some Kaiser employees have returned to work, unable to continue on without pay. Alexis Petrakis, a mental healthcare worker at Kaiser's Santa Rosa facility, and member of the National Union of Healthcare Workers, said those who remain on the picket line are going strong. "We're feeling good as a community and really strong in our convictions," Petrakis said. "We really have a very unanimous and very cohesive commitment to the values and the intention...

