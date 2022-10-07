Read full article on original website
IMPD: Man with traumatic injuries found dead on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found dead Monday on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after noon, police were called to the 1600 block of East Troy Avenue on a report of a person down. IMPD said officers arrived to find...
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while walking on Indy's east side
A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while he was walking early Sunday on the city's east side, police say.
2 juveniles hospitalized after being shot in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Two juveniles were taken to the hospital in stable condition Monday morning after they were shot in Lawrence, according to Lawrence Police Department. Police were called to the 4800 block of Hartman Drive at about 9:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find two male juveniles suffering from...
New deadly hit-and-run record
IMPD urging drivers to be more vigilant after the city sees more than 20 people killed in hit-and-run crashes. IMPD urging drivers to be more vigilant after the city sees more than 20 people killed in hit-and-run crashes. Supreme Court to hear Indiana case on public nursing …. Next month,...
1 man dead after shooting on Indianapolis’ east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after a shooting on Indianapolis’ east side. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 100 block of Euclid Avenue on the city’s east side on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male victim...
Man shot, killed in Anderson; police questioning 3 suspects
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Anderson man was shot and killed Sunday morning. Anderson police were called to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street just before 10 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses directed them to a...
4 shot in 3 separate shootings overnight in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — At least four people were shot in three overnight separate shootings across the Indianapolis area Saturday. The first incident occurred in the 3300 block of West 10th Street just after 12:30 a.m. IMPD was dispatched to the area on report of shots fired. When IMPD arrived, they located one male consistent with injuries with gunshot wound(s). After continuing to survey the area, police found a second male with injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s). Both victims are said to be in stable condition.
1 man dead after Sunday morning shooting in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson have begun a homicide investigation after a male victim, who later died from his injuries, was found shot Sunday morning in an apartment near Jackson Park. APD officers were called around 10 a.m. to the 2200 block of Fulton Street, which is near...
Man found shot to death in truck in 12th homicide in past 8 days
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death in a vehicle on the near northeast side Saturday in what police say is the 12th homicide of the past eight days. IMPD officers were sent to investigate an unresponsive man with apparent trauma found inside a pick-up truck on N. Olney near E. 28th Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
2 men shot early Saturday on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after two men were shot early Saturday morning on Indy’s near west side. Police say it happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of West 10th Street, just east of Tibbs Avenue. Officers located the two men with apparent gunshot...
2 people killed in Morgan County homicide-suicide
CAMBY, Ind. — Authorities in Morgan County are investigating what’s being called a homicide-suicide after a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Camby. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of E. Landersdale Road in Camby on report of shots fired.
Murder on a street where even a pastor wears body armor
INDIANAPOLIS — Family members identified Deric Thomas, 46, as the man found dead of a gunshot wound Sunday morning in the 100 block of North Euclid Avenue. “All I can say is you killed a good dude,” said Latasha Salami who had two children with Thomas. “I got a call on the phone this morning saying he was laid out in front of a truck this morning dead. So I brought my son over here to see what was going on and this is what it was, him dead on the ground.”
Indianapolis sets annual fatal hit-and-run record
INDIANAPOLIS — When IMPD officers found a man down at East 10th Street and North Sheridan Avenue on the city’s eastside Sunday, his death set a record for the most victims killed in hit-and-run accidents in a single year. 21 pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists have been killed in...
Flora Police investigate fatal single vehicle crash
FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) — A Camden man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Flora Saturday morning. The 9-1-1 call came in Just after 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 300 block of West Maple Street in Flora. Officers then found a blue Hyundai hit a...
2 banks robbed within an hour on north side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating reported robberies at two Chase banks Saturday afternoon. According to a police report, someone attempted to or successfully robbed the Chase bank at 702 E. 86th Street just after 12:30 p.m. Less than one hour later, at 1:25 p.m., IMPD got word...
IMPD investigating deadly shooting in Haughville
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of King Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. When officers first arrived, they said they found a man shot and he was in critical condition. Just...
Plainfield firefighter chief arrested for drunk driving
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services in the city of Plainfield, Douglas Randell, was arrested Saturday for drunk driving – not his first offense. Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Plainfield police conducted a traffic stop on Randell near the 150 block of South Perry...
Indy DPW Holiday updates
IMPD urging drivers to be more vigilant after the city sees more than 20 people killed in hit-and-run crashes. Man found shot to death in truck in 12th homicide …. Man found shot to death in truck in 12th homicide in past 8 days. Family remembers Indy father and son...
Man pulled from vehicle overturned in pond
INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 5:06 a.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 34th and Lafayette on report of a vehicle overturned in an embankment. When IFD arrived, they located a car overturned in a pond with reports of multiple occupants inside. Six IFD firefighters...
