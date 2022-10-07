ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Community grieves with Singh family at Merced vigil

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Another emotional night in Merced where hundreds of people continue to gather to remember the family of four who lost their lives. More flowers, candles, pictures, and notes appeared at Bob Square in Merced, for the third night of vigils. “Our heart grieves for the Sikh community, which is a large […]
MERCED, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Happily Haunted at Children’s Storybook Garden & Museum

The Hanford Children’s Storybook Garden & Museum in Historic Downtown Hanford, CA will host Happily Haunted on October 22, beginning at 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. This family event – though designed for the kids’ enjoyment – will be a fun-filled spooky (but not creepy-ghoulish) evening adventure with T-Rex and a pirate as well as contests for kid’s costumes (costumes are not required) and Jack-o’-lanterns. There will, of course, be Trick or Treating, so attendees should bring their own bag or sack to collect goodies.
HANFORD, CA
thefeather.com

Fresno fall fun

Fall has officially arrived! Despite the warm weather, the Central Valley has a host of festive events to get in the autumn mood. One of the more popular fall events is the Big Fresno Fair, Oct. 5 – Oct. 16. Visitors can explore the Central Valley’s culture through taste, games, competitions, and more. Compete in events for cash prizes, peruse the Livin’ Local Marketplace, or go and enjoy free entertainment.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford, CA
thesungazette.com

The Source expects to knock Pride Visalia out of the park

VISALIA – The Source is getting ready to host their biggest Pride event yet at the Valley Strong Ballpark Stadium. Pride Visalia 2022 will be held on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is The Source’s 6th annual event in Visalia and the second year it will be held at the ballpark. Participants can celebrate with entertainment, food, drinks, vendors and celebrations. As the main entertainment, there will be drag shows throughout featuring the Queens of the South Valley.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 months later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has now been two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen leaving a convenience store in Selma. In the two months since Fuentes’ disappearance, her family has continuously been searching for her. The family has held multiple fundraisers in order to get the word out about Fuentes’ disappearance […]
SELMA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Selma High misses in play against Central Valley Christian

Selma High School’s first official football divisional game in the Tri-County Conference didn’t go their way. Led by junior Bryson Donelson and his four touchdowns, Central Valley Christian High School rolled to a 64-13 win over Selma on Friday night at Staley Stadium. The loss dropped the Bears...
SELMA, CA
High School Football PRO

Fowler, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CHOWCHILLA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County deputies surprise a Caruthers student

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office deputies gave a Caruthers elementary school student a new wardrobe after one of her classmates reported that she was being bullied. Deputies say on Wednesday a Caruthers elementary student called the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to report that her five grade friend, was feeling depressed due […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
montanaoutdoor.com

Fresno Fishing Report by Brian Olson 10.6.22

Fresno is 43% full. 230 cfs inflow and 42 cfs outflow. Fishing is improving for walleyes and northerns as the point structure is flooded. Fish are beginning to gather in these areas. Best method is crank baits. The Milk River between Fresno Dam and Havre remains excellent in the holes using live minnows.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Bullpups end skid with win over Tulare Union

Led by Dameian Hernandez who had three rushing touchdowns, the Hanford High Bullpups ended a two-game losing streak with a 49-6 win over the Tulare Union Tribe on Oct. 6 th at the Neighbor Bowl in Hanford. After falling behind 6-0, the Bullpups scored 49 unanswered points to earn the...
HANFORD, CA
legalexaminer.com

Motorcyclist Rushed to Hospital After Collision on Shaw Ave in Fresno

A collision between a motorcyclist and a small car sent a rider to the hospital this weekend in Fresno. Fresno Police responded to the scene sometime after 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. KMPH-TV reports the accident occurred as the motorcyclist was exiting Highway 41 and was attempting to...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare update reveals one person used cooling center over summer

TULARE – Now that the seasons are changing and the temperature is lowering, the city of Tulare evaluates how they handled their cooling centers during the summer to see what to improve for their warming centers. With seasons getting more and more aggressive each year, the city of Tulare...
TULARE, CA

