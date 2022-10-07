ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

People get active for melanoma awareness at Up North Lodge

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents came out Sunday afternoon to walk, bike or run for a cause. The “Just Believe run” was hosted at the Up North Lodge and went around Shag Lake. The run is all about raising awareness of melanoma and giving back to the community. Participants who showed up early got a free skin check from Forefront Dermatology.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

National Disability Employment Awareness Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. TRICO Opportunities, Inc. (TRICO) uses this annual recognition to celebrate the contribution workers with disabilities make and showcases supportive and inclusive employment practices and policies. You can also visit TRICO at their Facebook and Instagram pages.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Hiawatha Music Co-Op to hold new season of Live at the Fold

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Music Co-Op is bringing back a new season of Live at the Fold with a new twist. Attendees are now encouraged to bring their own food to enjoy while listening to music. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 and doors will open at 6:15 p.m. with the performance starting at 7 p.m. at 1015 N Third Street in Marquette.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s spooky season in the Upper Peninsula and the trick-or-treaters are gearing up for a candy-fueled Halloween evening. The following municipalities have set their trick-or-treating times:. Houghton. Treat Street - Along Shelden Ave. 10/22 4-6PM Residential - 10/31 5-8PM Marquette. Downtown - 10/29 4-7PM.
MARQUETTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
City
Escanaba, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Escanaba, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Escanaba, MI
Government
Escanaba, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
WLUC

Dryland Dash kicks off dog race season at Negaunee Township Park

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mushers gathered at the Negaunee Township Park for the final day of the sixth annual Dryland Dash Dog Race on Sunday. Fifty-three racers competed on rig, scooter, bike and canicross with one, two, four and six dog teams through one and two-mile courses. The total times are calculated from both days of the weekend with the total purse given to winners $2,500.
NEGAUNEE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#School Safety#D D#D D Dog Dynamics
wnmufm.org

Help feed firefighters at Menominee blaze

MENOMINEE, MI— Fire continues to burn at the Resolute Forest Products paper mill in Menominee, and residents are invited to help feed firefighters at the scene. A sign-up sheet for individuals, businesses, or organizations to pay for a meal and either pick it up or have it delivered to firefighters has been created. Personnel from across the Upper Peninsula and Northeastern Wisconsin have traveled to Menominee to help extinguish the multi-day blaze, which started in a warehouse on Friday. Meals to help fortify up to 50 firefighters at a time are needed so crews can focus on battling the blaze. A link to the sign-up sheet is here.
MENOMINEE, MI
WLUC

Camp Cannabis kicks off on a high note

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. marijuana dispensary is hosting a festival this weekend. The Fire Station Cannabis Company is hosting Camp Cannabis this weekend. Camp Cannabis is Upper Michigan’s largest-ever cannabis consumption event. The festival features a full lineup across multiple stages of over 40 entertainers, more than a dozen educational sessions, and over 60 vendors.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

‘It’s not us, it’s we:’ Jim Provost awarded 2022 Veteran of the Year Award

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Veterans Alliance named Jim Provost the 2022 veteran of the year. The Marquette County Veterans Alliance presented Provost with the award Friday night during a ceremony at Marquette’s American Legion Post 44. According to the alliance, Provost received the award for demonstrating selfless service and volunteerism for veterans and their families.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Upper Peninsula paper mill fire still burning after 4 days

MENOMINEE, MI – Firefighters from several hours away have traveled to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to monitor an industrial fire that started four days ago. The fire at Resolute Forest Products in Menominee began around 11 p.m. on Oct. 6 and is expected to burn for several days, according to officials in the U.P. town. The fire is contained, officials said.
MENOMINEE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WLUC

Marquette Big Boy hosting its first ever hockey fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday the Marquette Big Boy is hosting a fundraiser to help a local Squirt hockey team. This is Marquette Big Boy’s first time doing this event which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, 10 percent of all sales will go to the team. The proceeds will go towards helping the hockey team pay for a variety of things like games, new jerseys, travel expenses, and whatever else the team needs.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Upper Michigan Today hits Camp Cannabis

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Camp Cannabis preparations are well underway at Tourist Park. The Almond Hut is just one of many food vendors set up on festival grounds and will be offering a special Camp Cannabis coffee drink. Is it really a festival without body glitter...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

City of Norway hosts Leif Erikson Fall Festival

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday is Leif Erikson Day. To celebrate, the City of Norway is hosting the Leif Erikson Fall Festival. The festival celebrates Norway’s Viking history and Nordic roots. There was a parade, competitive races, the crowning of Miss Norway, and even a “Funeral Pyre” boat-burning.
NORWAY, MI
wnmufm.org

Ishpeming woman arrested by deputy following Marquette crash

MARQUETTE, MI— An Ishpeming woman was arrested for drunk driving after she was involved in an accident in Marquette Friday. Around 3:30 p.m., the 55-year-old was westbound near 5th Street in a Taurus when the vehicle crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound Tesla head-on. A fully marked Sheriff’s patrol vehicle was directly behind the Tesla at the time of the crash.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Ishpeming man injured in National Mine crash

TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming man is expected to be OK after crashing his pickup truck into a telephone pole Friday evening in National Mine. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Paul Trudell was going north on County Road 476 when he lost control and hit the pole. The crash was reported at 7:48 p.m. Friday. No other vehicles were involved.
ISHPEMING, MI
UPMATTERS

Shelter in Place order lifted for Menominee

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Shelter in Place order issued for people living in the city of Menominee was lifted just after 8 a.m. Sunday. The order was issued on Saturday morning following an industrial fire within the city. The fire started overnight Thursday into Friday morning at Resolute...
MENOMINEE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Woman Arrested For DUI After Downtown Marquette Crash

A 55-year-old Ishpeming woman was arrested on Friday for third offense drunk driving after a traffic crash on Washington Street in downtown Marquette. The Marquette County Sheriff says the incident happened at 3:30 in the afternoon when the woman drove her car across the center line and crashed head-on into a Tesla.
MARQUETTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy