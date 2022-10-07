MENOMINEE, MI— Fire continues to burn at the Resolute Forest Products paper mill in Menominee, and residents are invited to help feed firefighters at the scene. A sign-up sheet for individuals, businesses, or organizations to pay for a meal and either pick it up or have it delivered to firefighters has been created. Personnel from across the Upper Peninsula and Northeastern Wisconsin have traveled to Menominee to help extinguish the multi-day blaze, which started in a warehouse on Friday. Meals to help fortify up to 50 firefighters at a time are needed so crews can focus on battling the blaze. A link to the sign-up sheet is here.

