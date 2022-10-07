Read full article on original website
WLUC
People get active for melanoma awareness at Up North Lodge
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents came out Sunday afternoon to walk, bike or run for a cause. The “Just Believe run” was hosted at the Up North Lodge and went around Shag Lake. The run is all about raising awareness of melanoma and giving back to the community. Participants who showed up early got a free skin check from Forefront Dermatology.
WLUC
National Disability Employment Awareness Month
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. TRICO Opportunities, Inc. (TRICO) uses this annual recognition to celebrate the contribution workers with disabilities make and showcases supportive and inclusive employment practices and policies. You can also visit TRICO at their Facebook and Instagram pages.
WLUC
Hiawatha Music Co-Op to hold new season of Live at the Fold
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Music Co-Op is bringing back a new season of Live at the Fold with a new twist. Attendees are now encouraged to bring their own food to enjoy while listening to music. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 and doors will open at 6:15 p.m. with the performance starting at 7 p.m. at 1015 N Third Street in Marquette.
WLUC
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s spooky season in the Upper Peninsula and the trick-or-treaters are gearing up for a candy-fueled Halloween evening. The following municipalities have set their trick-or-treating times:. Houghton. Treat Street - Along Shelden Ave. 10/22 4-6PM Residential - 10/31 5-8PM Marquette. Downtown - 10/29 4-7PM.
WLUC
City of Marquette, Houghton Fire Departments say number of fires are normal this time of year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. fire departments want to ensure you’re safe when starting a furnace for the colder weather. This reminder comes after multiple fires in the past four days across the Upper Peninsula. Pete Windsor from the Marquette City Fire Department said before you turn on your furnace, make sure it is safe and clean to use.
WLUC
‘There is no agenda behind it, it is just to have fun:’ Marquette celebrates ‘Plaidurday’
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - ‘Plaidurday’ Founder Bugsy Sailor is known for many things in Marquette County. He is on the Fresh Coast Film Festival Board of Directors, he is encouraging all Yoopers to watch more sunrises and he founded the Upper Peninsula Supply Company in 2008. In 2011, he came up with a holiday known as Plaidurday.
WLUC
Dryland Dash kicks off dog race season at Negaunee Township Park
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mushers gathered at the Negaunee Township Park for the final day of the sixth annual Dryland Dash Dog Race on Sunday. Fifty-three racers competed on rig, scooter, bike and canicross with one, two, four and six dog teams through one and two-mile courses. The total times are calculated from both days of the weekend with the total purse given to winners $2,500.
WLUC
Breitung Township Fire Department sets house on fire…for a training exercise
QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. fire department set a house on fire this weekend. The Breitung Township Fire Department held a live burn training exercise in Quinnesec on Saturday. The department only had one house fire in the past year, so many firefighters needed more practice. BTFD hired Fire...
wnmufm.org
Help feed firefighters at Menominee blaze
MENOMINEE, MI— Fire continues to burn at the Resolute Forest Products paper mill in Menominee, and residents are invited to help feed firefighters at the scene. A sign-up sheet for individuals, businesses, or organizations to pay for a meal and either pick it up or have it delivered to firefighters has been created. Personnel from across the Upper Peninsula and Northeastern Wisconsin have traveled to Menominee to help extinguish the multi-day blaze, which started in a warehouse on Friday. Meals to help fortify up to 50 firefighters at a time are needed so crews can focus on battling the blaze. A link to the sign-up sheet is here.
WLUC
Camp Cannabis kicks off on a high note
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. marijuana dispensary is hosting a festival this weekend. The Fire Station Cannabis Company is hosting Camp Cannabis this weekend. Camp Cannabis is Upper Michigan’s largest-ever cannabis consumption event. The festival features a full lineup across multiple stages of over 40 entertainers, more than a dozen educational sessions, and over 60 vendors.
WLUC
‘It’s not us, it’s we:’ Jim Provost awarded 2022 Veteran of the Year Award
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Veterans Alliance named Jim Provost the 2022 veteran of the year. The Marquette County Veterans Alliance presented Provost with the award Friday night during a ceremony at Marquette’s American Legion Post 44. According to the alliance, Provost received the award for demonstrating selfless service and volunteerism for veterans and their families.
WLUC
Marquette Big Boy hosting its first ever hockey fundraiser
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday the Marquette Big Boy is hosting a fundraiser to help a local Squirt hockey team. This is Marquette Big Boy’s first time doing this event which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, 10 percent of all sales will go to the team. The proceeds will go towards helping the hockey team pay for a variety of things like games, new jerseys, travel expenses, and whatever else the team needs.
WLUC
UPDATE: Employees escape overnight fire in Marquette Township, cause under investigation
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A fire at a Marquette Township business was quickly put out early Monday morning. It started just before 1:00 a.m. at the back door of Range Telecommunications. The answering service and alarm monitoring business is on US-41, across from My Place Hotel. The Marquette Township...
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today hits Camp Cannabis
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Camp Cannabis preparations are well underway at Tourist Park. The Almond Hut is just one of many food vendors set up on festival grounds and will be offering a special Camp Cannabis coffee drink. Is it really a festival without body glitter...
WLUC
City of Norway hosts Leif Erikson Fall Festival
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday is Leif Erikson Day. To celebrate, the City of Norway is hosting the Leif Erikson Fall Festival. The festival celebrates Norway’s Viking history and Nordic roots. There was a parade, competitive races, the crowning of Miss Norway, and even a “Funeral Pyre” boat-burning.
wnmufm.org
Ishpeming woman arrested by deputy following Marquette crash
MARQUETTE, MI— An Ishpeming woman was arrested for drunk driving after she was involved in an accident in Marquette Friday. Around 3:30 p.m., the 55-year-old was westbound near 5th Street in a Taurus when the vehicle crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound Tesla head-on. A fully marked Sheriff’s patrol vehicle was directly behind the Tesla at the time of the crash.
WLUC
Ishpeming man injured in National Mine crash
TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming man is expected to be OK after crashing his pickup truck into a telephone pole Friday evening in National Mine. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Paul Trudell was going north on County Road 476 when he lost control and hit the pole. The crash was reported at 7:48 p.m. Friday. No other vehicles were involved.
UPMATTERS
Shelter in Place order lifted for Menominee
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Shelter in Place order issued for people living in the city of Menominee was lifted just after 8 a.m. Sunday. The order was issued on Saturday morning following an industrial fire within the city. The fire started overnight Thursday into Friday morning at Resolute...
radioresultsnetwork.com
