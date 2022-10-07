ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Another Rochester Police Accountability Board leader suspended

By Theresa Marsenburg
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gSyn7_0iPOhwiF00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The board responsible for holding the Rochester Police Department accountable discussed the city’s settlement agreement with the Daniel Prude estate during a meeting Thursday. What they did not discuss publicly — is the abrupt suspension of yet another member of PAB’s leadership team.

On Wednesday, Michael Higgins was suspended as the Police Accountability Board’s Chief of Policy and Oversight. Just two days prior, he was promoting a new police misconduct proposal that he was instrumental in creating.

The board did not provide any information Thursday as to why Higgins was placed on leave following his interview with News 8.

Sexual harassment scandal shakes Rochester Police Accountability Board

News 8 also interviewed PAB Acting Manager Duwaine Bascoe Monday. At the time, he said the inner turmoil among leadership, the board and staff had subsided.

“To my knowledge, the staff has continued to move forward with the goals and agenda of the PAB,” Bascoe said.

This year, the PAB has seen several board members leave. The former chair of the board, Shani Wilson stepped down after an allegation of sexual harassment, and prior to that, Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds was placed on administrative leave following HR complaints.
Reynolds is fighting to get his job back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Monroe County seeking more money to cover police overtime

Rochester, N.Y. — As the city continues to grapple with violent crime, Monroe County is facing mounting costs in the effort to fight it. "There’s no price tag for what victims are living through and the murders that happen," Undersheriff Korey Brown said. "There’s no price tag for that loved one."
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Not enough code enforcement:’ Councilmember discusses neighborhood concerns over abandoned properties

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we continue to learn new details about the case surrounding the Rochester woman left murdered in an ally on Pearce Street last month, neighbors tell News 8 they believe abandoned and vacant properties in the city are contributing to the rise in crime. Rochester Councilmember Jose Peo represents the Northwest […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Gillibrand announces $60 million federal investment in HEAP for New York State

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As winter approaches, many residents may be wondering how they can plan to pay their heating bills. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $1 billion secured in emergency supplemental low-income home energy assistance funding, with $60 million dollars specifically for New York State. “As these days get shorter and the weather gets […]
UTICA, NY
ems1.com

3 N.Y. EMS providers, 1 patient hurt in hit-and-run

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three EMS providers and the patient they were transporting in an AMR ambulance were injured Sunday night in a hit-and-run incident, WHEC reported. Police said that the ambulance and an SUV collided after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of St. Paul Street and Upper Falls Boulevard and that the SUV driver ran away afterward.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
WHEC TV-10

In-Depth: Rochester homicides

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friday night’s homicide was the 66th in the city of Rochester this year. That is according to the Rochester Police Department’s open data portal. The majority of homicides have been gun related. That number also includes deadly crashes. There’s been one this year. Police...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Western NY city named most neighborly place in U.S.; 2 other Upstate cities make list

Rochester, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful day in Upstate New York, home to the most neighborly city in the United States. Rochester has been rated the most neighborly city in America in 2022 in a study done by Neighbor, a storage space marketplace. Two other Upstate cities also made the list: Poughkeepsie was ranked No. 8 and Albany, the state’s capital, was rated No. 23.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Bello introduces alternative redistricting map for Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County is still trying to reconfigure its legislative district map. The county executive is proposing new borders in a map he introduced Thursday. Adam Bello said the districts in this new map were designed with input from voting rights experts. He offered it as an alternative to the one proposed by Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina Lamar and others that created five Black-majority districts.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Dwyer
Person
Michael Higgins
News 8 WROC

City of Rochester celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day Monday, for the first time since officially recognizing the holiday. The holiday recognizes the culture and history of Indigenous people in the United States. It has been celebrated in parts of the country since 1977. To mark the occasion locally, a gathering was […]
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Organization hosts Rochester's 'Women's Wave' to encourage voting education

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s City Day of Action brought together community members from all walks of life for Rochester’s Women’s March companion event “Women’s Wave.” The event provided community members an opportunity for an afternoon of advocacy, and more importantly to Jillian Quigley, co-director of Rochester’s Sexual and Reproductive Justice Task Force, education.
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Sodus Town Board takes the low road

They did it under the auspices of “circulation and cost of legal notices”. Of course, that was just a cover for the real reason. At their last meeting, the Sodus Town Board voted to change their town legal newspaper designation from the Times of Wayne County to the Lakeshore News.
SODUS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Accountability#Police Misconduct#Pab#Nexstar Media Inc
iheart.com

Police Release the Name of the City's Latest Homicide Victim

Rochester police have released the name of the city's latest homicide victim. Thirty-year-old Ordie Overton Jr. was shot late Friday night in a parking lot behind an apartment building on East Main Street, near Goodman. Police say Overton lived in the building. He is the city's 66th homicide victim this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Rochester Man Arrested in Overnight Shooting, Stabbing

Rochester police now say a shooting and a stabbing overnight were indeed connected. 31-year-old Akech Deng allegedly shot a 37-year-old woman around 2:30 this morning near Oregon Street, north of downtown. Deng suffered a stab wound in the incident, and has been treated at the hospital and released. Meantime, the...
ROCHESTER, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County: Impacts of new gun laws discussed in Youngstown

New mandates include ‘sensitive locations,’ training requirements. Area pistol permitholders and firearms supporters learned more on the impacts of recently passed state gun legislation Tuesday evening at the Youngstown firehall. Presented by the Village of Youngstown and Town of Porter, the informational forum featured state and county officials...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Indigenous residents of Rush celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

RUSH, N.Y. (WROC) — Rush residents joined at the pavilion to celebrate the town’s third annual ceremony of Indigenous Peoples day. The event included a proclamation given by the town supervisor Jerry Kusse, a story of how the Seneca Nation was created, and indigenous speakers showing their appreciation for everyone attending. One of the speakers […]
RUSH, NY
13 WHAM

First-ever Getting-Into-College Fair held in Pittsford

Pittsford, N.Y. — Charriot Learning with the help of Wegmans put on the first-ever Greater Rochester Getting-into-College Fair in Pittsford on Saturday. While the fair didn't feature any colleges, it did have experts to help parents and students navigate the complicated application and financial aid process that comes with attending college.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy