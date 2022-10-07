Read full article on original website
‘Cats 3rd, Viking girls tie for 2nd in Allegan Invitational
The Wayland boys’ varsity cross-country team finished third in the Allegan Invitational Saturday at the Allegan County fairgrounds and Hopkins girls tied for second. The Wildcats had 20 team points in the first division race, which included only the top three runners from each team. Hamilton won with 13 and the Grand Rapids Track Club Peregrines had 19 among the eight teams.
Hopkins motorist says his car struck by fallen couch
A Hopkins motorist reported his vehicle was struck Saturday by a trailer towing a couch on 12th Street just southwest of the Gun Lake Casino. The motorist said the person ahead of him had a couch not strapped to his trailer, it fell off and landed on his car. The motorist was not injured but there was damage to his car. He added that the guy ahead of him didn’t even stop, not sure if he knew it happened or not. Information about the couch, trailer or driver is being sought.
Hopkins girls take Switek volleyball Invitational title
The Hopkins girls’ varsity volleyball team captured the Switek Memorial Invitational championship Saturday. “The team started slowly in the morning with a loss to Fremont in pool play but rallied to play much better in bracket play,” said coach Terri Wisser. In pool play, they defeated Fennville...
Wildcats scare unbeaten South Christian, but fall
Grand Rapids South Christian Friday night was observing its Seniors’ Night, but for visiting Wayland, it could have been called “Dare to Be Great Night.”. The Wildcats, who had won only one game in the past three seasons, dared to be great in scaring the undefeated Sailors for most of a ballgame that ended in a 21-14 verdict. South Christian, moreover, was just coming off an amazing feat in upending fellow unbeaten powerhouse Grand Rapids Catholic Central just a week before. The two teams were tied at 14-all entering the final 12 minutes and the ‘Cats actually took a 14-7 lead early in the third period.
