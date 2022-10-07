Read full article on original website
Gun injuries to kids rose during pandemic
HealthDay News — Firearm sales in the United States broke records at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, researchers have found that firearm injuries to children also increased during the pandemic's first two years compared to the preceding year. “We experienced an increase in pediatric firearm-related injuries in spite of a decrease in total pediatric emergency department visits during the COVID-19 pandemic," said senior author Dr. Irma Ugalde. She...
Marine recruit who died during training always dreamt of becoming Marine
The U.S. Marine Corps said Pfc. Pong collapsed during training at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside on Sept. 27 and became unresponsive.
