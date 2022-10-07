HealthDay News — Firearm sales in the United States broke records at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, researchers have found that firearm injuries to children also increased during the pandemic's first two years compared to the preceding year. “We experienced an increase in pediatric firearm-related injuries in spite of a decrease in total pediatric emergency department visits during the COVID-19 pandemic," said senior author Dr. Irma Ugalde. She...

