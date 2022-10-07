Read full article on original website
Watch: Josh Heupel Reacts to Vols Blowout Win at LSU
Tennessee’s Head Coach discusses the Vols 40-13 rout of LSU in Death Valley. Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here Did you know Volunteer Country on SI doesPodcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here. Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and ...
LSU fans will be embarrassed over what Tennessee WR said after Vols’ win
LSU fans will be embarrassed after hearing what one Tennessee player said after Saturday’s game. The Vols dismantled the Tigers 40-13 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The attendance was said to be over 102,000, many of whom were cheering for the road team. Yes, Vols fans showed up...
New Update On LSU Starter Who Was Hospitalized Friday
LSU starting left tackle Will Campbell was hospitalized on Friday for dehydration, per college football insider Pete Thamel. The freshman offensive lineman will miss the No. 25 Tigers' marquee matchup against the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers this afternoon. Campbell posted a photo of himself from a hospital bed on Friday...
LSU football: Chad Ochocinco turns down Tigers’ coaching job
LSU football has had its fair share of offensive struggles this year. The Florida State loss way back in Week 1 was riddled with wasted possessions from Brian Kelly’s squad. The Tigers seemingly fixed this issue with a huge win over Mississippi State a couple of weeks ago, but the issues popped up again at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Even though the Bayou Bengals have continued to win football games—going 4-1 to start—the cracks were evident.
Southern, Prairie View rivalry sets off scuffle between coaches (video)
Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. weren’t the only two parties to have a back-and-forth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference on Oct. 8. SWAC West division rivals Prairie View A&M and Southern University also got into an on-field altercation. In addition to Southern and Prairie View being historical rivals,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
