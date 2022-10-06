Read full article on original website
Minnie Driver Praises 'Good Will Hunting' Co-Stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (Exclusive)
Looking back with love and joy. Minnie Driver is reflecting on her experiences and memories of filming Good Will Hunting, ahead of the Oscar-winning drama's 25th anniversary. Driver walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Shakespeare-inspired period comedy Rosaline on Thursday, and she spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about the critically acclaimed project, which hit theaters in December 1997.
'Wednesday' Official Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci's Return to the Franchise: Watch!
The official trailer for Netflix's anticipated Addams Family series, Wednesday, is here -- and there were plenty of surprises!. During Saturday's New York Comic Con panel, the streaming service debuted the two-and-a-half-minute trailer touting the upcoming dark comedy, which stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic titular character, and introduced a nearly unrecognizable Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. It also featured the franchise return of Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the '90s movies, playing a new character, Miss Thornhill.
Where to Spot All of Mike Flanagan's Returning Actors in 'The Midnight Club'
Beware, spoilers ahead! The following contains plot points from Mike Flanagan’s new series, The Midnight Club. Four years after Mike Flanagan's breakout success with The Haunting of Hill House, the horror expert is back with a new offering, this time titled The Midnight Club. The new show, streaming on Netflix starting Oct. 7, tells the story of eight teenage patients in search of the supernatural during their midnight storytelling hours at Brightcliffe hospice home. Flanagan based the show on Christopher Pike's 1994 novel of the same name.
Charlie Puth Details His Own Experience With Ellen DeGeneres Label
Just weeks after singer Greyson Chance claimed Ellen DeGeneres was "manipulative," "blatantly opportunistic" and "way too controlling" after she signed him to her now defunct music label, Charlie Puth is opening up about his own unpleasant experience with the former TV host's music label. In an interview with Rolling Stone,...
Iman Explains Why She Hates It When People Call David Bowie Her 'Late Husband'
It's been six years since David Bowie's death, and Iman says she still thinks about her husband "every day and every minute." "I have a necklace that I'm wearing under here that has his name on it," the supermodel told Hoda Kotb during an appearance on SiriusXM's TODAY Show Radio on Wednesday. "I've worn it since that first week after David passed away."
Lindsay Lohan Suffers From Amnesia in Trailer for Netflix's 'Falling for Christmas'
Lindsay Lohan is back to doing what made her a star. The actress leads the all-new, original holiday rom-com, Falling for Christmas. On Friday, Netfix finally dropped the first trailer for the film. “Happy holidays, everyone! Christmas has come early this year, and I come bearing gifts,” the actress says,...
'90 Day Fiancé': Tania Awkwardly Dates Again While Still Married to Syngin (Exclusive)
Tania is back in the dating world after her failed marriage to Syngin, but things are complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Tania goes on a scuba diving date with a man named Joel, but the vibe isn't the greatest given that they both have strong ties to their exes.
Nick Cannon's Children's Mothers Celebrate Him on His 42nd Birthday
Nick Cannon got some special birthday wishes. On Saturday, the mother of Cannon’s son, Legendary, Bre Tiesi took to Instagram to celebrate his 42nd birthday with a sweet tribute. “I know you hate your birthday BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever,” the Selling...
Kid Cudi Talks 'Nearing the End' of His Music Career and Future Plans
Kid Cudi at just 38 years old can already see the end of his extraordinary musical career. The "Day 'n' Nite" rapper said as much during an appearance on the First We Feast series Hot Ones, where he also revealed what might come next. During a conversation with host Sean...
Coolio's Kids Have a Special Plan to Keep His Ashes Close
Coolio's seven children have a special plan to keep their father near and dear to their hearts after his recent death. The rapper -- who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. -- died in Los Angeles last Wednesday at the age of 59. His longtime manager, Jarez, confirmed the news to TMZ. Jarez told the outlet that paramedics suspected cardiac arrest was the cause of death, though no official determination has been made.
Dua Lipa Opens Up About Being Single and 'Selfish' After Trevor Noah Date
Dua Lipa may not be ready to settle down quite yet. The pop star is addressing her relationship status as a single woman one week after she was sighted on a date with Trevor Noah. "For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a...
‘I’m a secret Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles fan’: Nick Helm’s honest playlist
The comedian loves Kiss at karaoke and Motörhead in bed, but he’s strictly MOR in the back of an Uber – not that he would ever tell you
Jenna Dewan Reacts to Being Part of JoJo Siwa's 'Gay Awakening'
JoJo Siwa's "gay awakening" video as part of the TikTok trend "One Thing About Me," and the Rookie star is absolutely honored. The 41-year-old actress posted a reaction video on TikTok and the various expressions on her face said it all. In the side-by-side video, Dewan's reacting in real-time to Siwa's video, in which the social media star revealed that Dewan performing a Magic Mike-inspired number on Lip Sync Battle is something she obsessed over and "pretty much watched it every day."
Taylor Swift Shares How Joe Alwyn Inspired 'Midnights' Opening Song, 'Lavender Haze'
Taylor Swift is counting down to Midnights on a promotional blitz, revealing her forthcoming album's complete track list, a high-profile collaboration, and a tease about how boyfriend Joe Alwyn inspired what is sure to be one of her sweetest new songs. In the middle-of-the-night hours between Thursday and Friday, Swift...
'Saturday Night Live's Cold Open Pushed People to The Edge With Headlines About Kanye West, Elon Musk and more
Everyone has their breaking point, and the news cycle isn’t helping. Saturday Night Live challenged just how much people could handle before they are sent over the edge during Saturday’s cold open. Bowen Yang played host, Morgan Freegirl, who moderated the show, So You Think You Won’t Snap!,...
Kanye West Calls Gigi Hadid a 'Privileged Karen' as Online Feud Continues
Kanye "Ye" West is not backing down. After Gigi Hadid called the 45-year-old rapper and designer a "joke" in light of his controversial White Lives Matter shirts and subsequent attack on Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, West fired back multiple times at the 27-year-old supermodel. In a new Instagram post, West...
Gael Garcia Bernal on 'Werewolf by Night' Transformation and Possible Return to the MCU (Exclusive)
Gael Garcia Bernal has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jack Russell, a monster hunter afflicted with a curse that turns him into a werewolf, in the dread-filled and macabre Halloween special Werewolf by Night, now streaming on Disney+. “I was immediately on board,” Bernal says of joining the...
New Music Releases October 7: Quavo & Takeoff, Charlie Puth, WILLOW, Ozuna and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Migos' Quavo and Takeoff paired for their new album, Only Built For Infinity Links, Charlie Puth dropped his new album, CHARLIE, Carly Rae Jepsen and Rufus Wainwright teamed up for "The Loneliest Time," and Ozuna shared his fifth studio album, OzuTochi.
