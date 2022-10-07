Read full article on original website
Hornets' Ball leaves preseason game with sprained ankle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason game against the Washington Wizards when he landed awkwardly after getting fouled on a drive to the basket. The Hornets announced that Ball will not...
Indiana Football Enters Week 7 as Double-Digit Underdog Against Maryland
Indiana (3-3) hosts Maryland (4-2) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Following three straight losses, Indiana is a double-digit undergog in Week 7.
