Over 400 Lubbock kids in need get new shoes from Lubbock Association of Realtors
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Association of Realtors hosted its Step Up for Kids event at Shoe Department in the South Plains Mall this weekend. This is a partnership with Communities in Schools of the South Plains to provide shoes for families in need. “The excitement in all the...
Lubbock Police Department ‘Special Response Group’ returns from Houston training
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A special unit within the Lubbock Police Department just returned home from Houston after a week-long training program. The ‘Special Response Group’, also known as SRG officers, trains multiple times every month. SRG is made up of 50 police officers and 16 firefighters. They...
American Heart Association hosting walking event at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Heart Association, a voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health, is holding a walking event to encourage healthy activity, help people stay socially active, and raise money for life-saving research, education, and initiatives to end heart disease and stroke. The event will...
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place. The auction was originally scheduled for Oct. 27. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 5...
400 Lubbock children in need receive free shoes, socks
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 400 children in the Lubbock area will receive a pair of shoes and socks during a giveaway event on Saturday and Sunday. “This has been a staple on the Lubbock Association of REALTORS calendar every year for a long time,” Communications Director Brenda Fisher told KCBD. “It’s amazing what a new pair of shoes will do for a child!”
Protecting your home from fires: Lubbock Fire Rescue gives tips
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters say many fires are out of your control, but you can control how prepared you are should a fire start in your home. The first step is for anyone with gas appliances. “If you have natural a gas utility in your home, you need a...
I Beat Pete Challenge #999: Tractor Bowling
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Closing in on 1,000 challenges, this month for challenge #999, we did some tractor bowling to promote the 20th annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show, which is this Friday & Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the FiberMax Center for Discovery at East Broadway & Canyon Lakes Drive.
Hillside Christian Church to host 6|8 Summit
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Business Operating On Mission (BOOM) is pleased to announce the 6|8 Summit! The 6|8 Summit is being held at Hillside Christian church, located at 6202 Milwaukee Ave., on Friday October 14th from 8 AM – 5 PM. This is a FREE event, but it will require a ticket.
Lubbock gathers to celebrate life, legacy of T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of T.J. Patterson, former District 2 councilman and activist. “T.J. was just a connected pioneer for the community,” attendee Kay Austin said. “Regardless of diversity, he always had that...
Police identify teen killed in South Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified one teen killed in a South Lubbock shooting. Police responded to a shots fired call to the 2300 block of 143rd Street on Oct. 8 just after 4 a.m. Police found 17-year-old Dylan Montes who had suffered serious injuries, according...
1 seriously injured in moped collision at 19th & Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A moped rider suffered serious injuries in a collision with a pickup on Sunday afternoon. First responders are still on scene. The call came in around 6 p.m. 19th Street remains open, but some lanes have been closed as officers investigate. We’ll continue to update this...
One more cool and damp day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain remains likely across the KCBD viewing area. Some will be heavy and may result in localized flooding. As always, drive to conditions. I’ve included rain totals for the last 7 days near the end of this post. Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms are...
1 injured in Sunday afternoon shooting near 66th & Ave. U
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1900 block of 66th on Sunday afternoon. The initial call of shots fired came from University and the South Loop around 3 p.m. The victim was taken to Covenant Hospital with moderate injuries from a gunshot...
LPD investigating deadly shooting in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 2300 block of 143rd Street around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. The victim was taken to UMC and died from their injuries. Person crimes detectives are investigating.
Saturday morning top stories: Escaped inmate from Mitchell County captured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. An inmate who escaped from the Mitchell County Jail in Colorado City on Tuesday has finally been found and taken back into custody. Authorities caught 44-year-old Pedro Martinez Friday evening in Oklahoma City. Martinez was in jail on drug trafficking charges and...
Two injured in crash involving dump truck
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured after a crash between a dump truck and a pick-up truck. The crash occurred at the intersection of 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue just before 1 p.m. One person sustained moderate injuries and another was minorly injured. Authorities are blocking traffic...
Police identify teen moped driver in fatal crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified the moped driver in a fatal Central Lubbock crash. Kaila Riojas, 18, suffered serious injuries in a collision with a pickup on Sunday around 6 p.m. Police stated a truck was traveling West in the 4200 block of 19th Street. Kaila was attempting...
Frenship alums awarded Dave Campbell Award for dedication to school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Frenship alums were awarded the Dave Campbell Community Connector Award at their football game on Friday night, to honor their service to Frenship schools for the last 22 years. “Here at Frenship we use something called the serve model, the Frenship way, and they exemplify...
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 7
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 7. Floydada 40 Sundown 34 (OT) Loop 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit) Lubbock Titans vs. Stephenville Faith (Saturday, Oct. 8) Hermleigh 64 Roby 46. Denver City 28 Brownfield 21. Seminole 38 West Plains...
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to OSU Cowboys
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Red Raiders lost to Oklahoma State University Cowboys on their second road game. Miss the game? Get your highlights here: Texas Tech falls to OSU on the road 41-31 Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to...
