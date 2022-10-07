Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Bad Battlefield Performance in Ukraine Subjects Russia to Increasing Criticism
Russia’s defense ministry is coming under criticism from “increasingly diverse actors within the Russian system,” according to an intelligence update posted on Twitter on Saturday by Britain’s defense ministry. The growing criticism is a result, the ministry said, of “continued battlefield setbacks for Russia over the last two weeks.”
Voice of America
EU Condemns Russia’s Takeover of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
The European Union’s top diplomat Saturday condemned “in the strongest possible terms” Russia’s attempt to annex the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and said Russia’s forces must fully withdraw from the plant and return control of it to Ukraine. High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 8
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:17 p.m.: Ukraine's recent rapid advance into Russian-occupied territory liberated the resort village of Shchurove, once a forest haven for families and fishermen taking a break from city life, Agence France-Presse reported.
Voice of America
13 Killed, Dozens Wounded in Russian Attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia
A barrage of Russian missiles overnight killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 60 others in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials reported Sunday, as Moscow attempted to enforce its claim to the illegally annexed territory that Ukraine still controls. The attack on apartment buildings and...
Voice of America
Footage Shows Moment of Explosion on Crimea Bridge
CCTV video released Saturday shows the moment an explosion hit a strategic road-and-rail bridge linking Russia and the Crimea peninsula. (Reuters)
Voice of America
UN Vote Will Test Countries' Views on Russian Annexation Bid
United nations — The U.N. General Assembly will convene Monday in a special session to discuss Russia's recent attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine. The session could reveal whether Russia's international isolation is growing as its war grinds on. "The U.N. Charter is clear: Any annexation of a...
Voice of America
Blast Damages Key Bridge Connecting Russia to Crimea
An apparent truck explosion caused the partial collapse of a road and rail bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia early Saturday, damaging a conduit that is essential for sustaining Russia’s military operations in southern Ukraine. Moscow stopped short of assigning blame, but the speaker of Crimea’s Kremlin-backed regional...
Voice of America
Russian Missiles Hit Ukrainian Capital Kyiv, Other Cities
Deadly Russian missile strikes hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv Monday as part of what Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted was a “massive strike” against Ukraine in response to the recent destructive attack on the bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland. The Ukrainian military said Russia launched...
Voice of America
German Regional Vote Tests Public Mood Amid Energy Woes
Frankfurt — Germans in the coastal state of Lower Saxony vote in a closely watched regional election Sunday, seen as a key test for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats amid an acute energy crisis. Polls open at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT), with the latest surveys putting Scholz's center-left SPD...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine’s Kyiv, Other Cities Battered in Russian Missile Strikes
Kyiv reporter describes impact of Russia’s first strike on the city in months. Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor discusses how Monday’s Russian strikes may affect war’s trajectory. Russia media analyst says war criticism on state TV remains limited despite uptick in critical views.
Voice of America
Ukraine Urges International Community to Condemn Russia for Airstrikes
New york — Ukraine appealed to the international community Monday to condemn Russia's deadly missile strikes on its capital and several other cities, and to reject Moscow's attempt to annex four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine. "A trail of blood is left behind the Russian delegation when it...
Voice of America
German Minister Calls for EU Sanctions Over Iran Crackdown
Berlin — Germany's foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran. The most sustained protests in years against Iran's theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted Sept. 17...
Voice of America
Afghanistan, Venezuela Among Candidates for UN Rights Body
New York — The U.N. General Assembly will vote Tuesday to admit 14 countries to the 47-member Human Rights Council; among them are some candidates with poor rights records, including Afghanistan and Venezuela. Seventeen candidate countries from five regional groups are running, but only two groups — Asia-Pacific and...
Voice of America
Somalia Warns Media Not to Publish Al-Shabab Propaganda
Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's government announced Saturday a crackdown on media outlets that publish what it deems propaganda for the Islamist militant group al-Shabab and warned that offenders would be punished. The move comes as Somalia's armed forces, backed by local militias and international allies, wage an aggressive counteroffensive...
Iran students, workers defy protest crackdown
Iranian protesters remained defiant Monday with students staging sit-ins and some industrial workers going on strike despite a crackdown activists say has left dozens dead and hundreds more imprisoned. Students at universities including Tehran Azad also painted their hands red to evoke the crackdown by the authorities on the protests, images showed.
Voice of America
North Korea Signals Weapons War-Ready, Says Not Interested in Talks
Seoul — North Korea says it simulated strikes on strategic South Korean assets as part of weeks of unprecedented missile testing, as well as the launching of what the North called a new type of ground-to-ground intermediate-range ballistic missile that overflew Japan. The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)...
From 'football' to 'biscuits': how Biden would launch nukes
Doomsday could start with a football -- the so-called "nuclear football" as the attache case carried wherever the US president goes is popularly known. Or really anywhere the "football" and the president were together.
Voice of America
North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles, Extending Recent Series of Launches
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early Sunday, Japanese authorities said, marking the seventh such launch by Pyongyang in recent days, a series of exercises that has sparked widespread alarm in Washington and Tokyo. Both missiles reached an altitude of 100 kilometers and covered a range of 350 km, Japan's...
Voice of America
Belgian Minister, Lawmakers Cut Hair to Support Iran
Belgium's foreign minister and two other lawmakers cut their hair in parliament, in solidarity with anti-government demonstrations in Iran triggered by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. (Reuters)
Voice of America
US Reviewing Haiti's Request for International Security Assistance
Washington — The United States on Saturday said it was reviewing a request for international support from Haiti, which says it is seeking a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port. The U.S. State Department said criminal actors were...
