Voice of America

Bad Battlefield Performance in Ukraine Subjects Russia to Increasing Criticism

Russia’s defense ministry is coming under criticism from “increasingly diverse actors within the Russian system,” according to an intelligence update posted on Twitter on Saturday by Britain’s defense ministry. The growing criticism is a result, the ministry said, of “continued battlefield setbacks for Russia over the last two weeks.”
MILITARY
Voice of America

EU Condemns Russia’s Takeover of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

The European Union’s top diplomat Saturday condemned “in the strongest possible terms” Russia’s attempt to annex the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and said Russia’s forces must fully withdraw from the plant and return control of it to Ukraine. High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 8

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:17 p.m.: Ukraine's recent rapid advance into Russian-occupied territory liberated the resort village of Shchurove, once a forest haven for families and fishermen taking a break from city life, Agence France-Presse reported.
POLITICS
Voice of America

13 Killed, Dozens Wounded in Russian Attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia

A barrage of Russian missiles overnight killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 60 others in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials reported Sunday, as Moscow attempted to enforce its claim to the illegally annexed territory that Ukraine still controls. The attack on apartment buildings and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

UN Vote Will Test Countries' Views on Russian Annexation Bid

United nations — The U.N. General Assembly will convene Monday in a special session to discuss Russia's recent attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine. The session could reveal whether Russia's international isolation is growing as its war grinds on. "The U.N. Charter is clear: Any annexation of a...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Blast Damages Key Bridge Connecting Russia to Crimea

An apparent truck explosion caused the partial collapse of a road and rail bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia early Saturday, damaging a conduit that is essential for sustaining Russia’s military operations in southern Ukraine. Moscow stopped short of assigning blame, but the speaker of Crimea’s Kremlin-backed regional...
EUROPE
Voice of America

Russian Missiles Hit Ukrainian Capital Kyiv, Other Cities

Deadly Russian missile strikes hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv Monday as part of what Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted was a “massive strike” against Ukraine in response to the recent destructive attack on the bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland. The Ukrainian military said Russia launched...
MILITARY
Voice of America

German Regional Vote Tests Public Mood Amid Energy Woes

Frankfurt — Germans in the coastal state of Lower Saxony vote in a closely watched regional election Sunday, seen as a key test for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats amid an acute energy crisis. Polls open at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT), with the latest surveys putting Scholz's center-left SPD...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Ukraine Urges International Community to Condemn Russia for Airstrikes

New york — Ukraine appealed to the international community Monday to condemn Russia's deadly missile strikes on its capital and several other cities, and to reject Moscow's attempt to annex four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine. "A trail of blood is left behind the Russian delegation when it...
MILITARY
Voice of America

German Minister Calls for EU Sanctions Over Iran Crackdown

Berlin — Germany's foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran. The most sustained protests in years against Iran's theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted Sept. 17...
ADVOCACY
Voice of America

Afghanistan, Venezuela Among Candidates for UN Rights Body

New York — The U.N. General Assembly will vote Tuesday to admit 14 countries to the 47-member Human Rights Council; among them are some candidates with poor rights records, including Afghanistan and Venezuela. Seventeen candidate countries from five regional groups are running, but only two groups — Asia-Pacific and...
WORLD
Voice of America

Somalia Warns Media Not to Publish Al-Shabab Propaganda

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's government announced Saturday a crackdown on media outlets that publish what it deems propaganda for the Islamist militant group al-Shabab and warned that offenders would be punished. The move comes as Somalia's armed forces, backed by local militias and international allies, wage an aggressive counteroffensive...
AFRICA
AFP

Iran students, workers defy protest crackdown

Iranian protesters remained defiant Monday with students staging sit-ins and some industrial workers going on strike despite a crackdown activists say has left dozens dead and hundreds more imprisoned. Students at universities including Tehran Azad also painted their hands red to evoke the crackdown by the authorities on the protests, images showed.
PROTESTS
Voice of America

North Korea Signals Weapons War-Ready, Says Not Interested in Talks

Seoul — North Korea says it simulated strikes on strategic South Korean assets as part of weeks of unprecedented missile testing, as well as the launching of what the North called a new type of ground-to-ground intermediate-range ballistic missile that overflew Japan. The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)...
WORLD
Voice of America

North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles, Extending Recent Series of Launches

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early Sunday, Japanese authorities said, marking the seventh such launch by Pyongyang in recent days, a series of exercises that has sparked widespread alarm in Washington and Tokyo. Both missiles reached an altitude of 100 kilometers and covered a range of 350 km, Japan's...
MILITARY
Voice of America

US Reviewing Haiti's Request for International Security Assistance

Washington — The United States on Saturday said it was reviewing a request for international support from Haiti, which says it is seeking a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port. The U.S. State Department said criminal actors were...
