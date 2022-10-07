ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Weekly Grand’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Weekly Grand” game were:

01-11-14-27-30

(one, eleven, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty)

The Associated Press

