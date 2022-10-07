ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Show Me Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Missouri Lottery’s “Show Me Cash” game were:

02-19-24-25-28

(two, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $148,000

