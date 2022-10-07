Read full article on original website
Cabell County works to combat bus driver shortage
MILTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County School District took to the Milton Pumpkin Festival to recruit school bus drivers Sunday. Dan Gleason, the transportation director for Cabell County Schools says the festival provides the perfect opportunity to reach more people while also providing critical bus driver safety information to everyone else. As of midday […]
WSAZ
Family involvement with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Time spent together as a family can be beneficial for kids and parents alike. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some ways you can get involved in your kids’ lives.
WSAZ
High Q Educational Gameshow coming to the CW
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The return of High Q will air 1 p.m. on Saturdays on the CW beginning October 15.
Free West Side Health Clinic helps dozens in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A day-long free health clinic on Charleston’s West Side is being called a big success. Dozens of people came out for testing, including mammograms and cancer screenings. Others got free services including flu shots and COVID-19 tests and vaccines. The goal was to provide more and better health care in underserved […]
Ironton Tribune
Tackling drug, mental health issues
At the Lawrence County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, the main topic was working on mental health and drug issues that plague the community. The commissioners also took time to hear from Impact Prevention regarding the commission proclaiming Oct. 23-31 as Red Ribbon Week, as well as Oct. 1-31 as Substance Misuse Prevention Month.
lootpress.com
Where Did Chic-Fil-A Go? And When Will It Be Back?
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As September came to a close there was one burning question in the minds of Raleigh County Residents: When is Chic-Fil-A at Beckley Galleria going to reopen?. Chic-Fil-A of Beckley’s Galleria location has been closed for renovations since July 1st 2022. Originally renovations were expected...
wchstv.com
John Adams Middle band teacher named in Logan High School rape lawsuit
LOGAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A John Adams Middle School band director has been accused in a recent lawsuit of raping a former Logan High School student. The accusations date back to the early 2000s when he was a band teacher at the Logan school. From her sophomore year of...
Longtime educator gives out last awards
For three decades, long-serving educator and Mingo County Board of Education (BOE) member June Mitchell Glover, of Williamson, has presented her English Award to many Mingo County students. With advice from the two remaining high schools in the county, Glover gave the last of those four English Awards this past...
Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
WSAZ
Fire reported at apartment building
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in Ashland, Kentucky. Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday of a fire at Vincent Apartments on the 2300 block of Winchester Avenue. The dispatcher said no injuries have been reported. The building reportedly did...
WSAZ
Rheumatology with Pikeville Medical Center
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When you have issues with your bones or your joints, finding the right care for you can be tough. Dr. Travis Sizemore, Rheumatologist with Pikeville Medical Center, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some of the different things they can treat. This segment...
WSAZ
Flames tear through trailer
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters were called to put out a fire at a trailer Monday afternoon in Kanawha County. The fire was reported along Smith Road. Dispatchers say everyone inside managed to get out. No other information has been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ashland (KY)
Ashland is a beautiful city located in the northeast part of Kentucky in Boyd County in the United States. It is recognized as the most populous city in Boyd County after having a population of twenty-one thousand, six hundred and twenty-five after the 2020 census. The city forms the Tri-state...
WSAZ
Deputies investigating string of vandalisms in Logan
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a string of vandalisms that happened across the county. According to the department, several places were vandalized with graffiti, including Shawnee Island, the Logan Football Field, Omar Little League Field, Church of the Nazarene in Logan, and the Henlawson Church of Christ.
Ironton Tribune
Police raise,trailer ordinance pass in South Point
SOUTH POINT — Ordinances to give raises to village police and to consolidate rules regarding mobile and modular homes had their third reading at South Point’s village council meeting on Tuesday and have passed. Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the police raise, which was approved 5-1, will give a...
WSAZ
Fire destroys vacant home, investigation underway
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vacant home in Charleston was destroyed Sunday morning. The Charleston Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street just after 8:00 a.m. Corey Miller with the fire department says two people were inside, but they were able to get out without any injuries.
Raleigh Commission: State is responsible for inmate care
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Counties are not responsible for violations of civil rights alleged in a federal lawsuit, according to Raleigh County Commission. The allegations are outlined in a 54-page lawsuit filed against Southern Regional Jail and commissions in Greenbrier, Monroe, Raleigh, Fayette, Mercer, Summers and Wyoming counties. Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth said on […]
How long until we change the clocks? Key sunrise and sunset dates in Charleston, West Virginia
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Shots fired at Chili Night in Beckley, no deaths or injuries reported
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department confirms multiple shots were fired during the Beckley Chili Night annual event. At 8:14, witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired during the award ceremony, in the area of Charles House located on South Heber Street. According to Deputy Chief David Allard, based on information learned thus far, […]
thelevisalazer.com
NEW SCHOOL(S) PLANNING MEETING SET FOR OCT. 11
The Lawrence County Schools’ Local Planning Committee will conduct a PUBLIC FORUM on October 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Lawrence County High School Library in Louisa, KY. This meeting is an informal gathering to encourage local participation through community suggestions relative to future utilization of existing school facilities and construction of new school facilities. These community suggestions or recommendations will be closely monitored by the Local Planning Committee. This meeting will be immediately followed by a meeting of the Lawrence County Schools’ Local Planning Committee.
