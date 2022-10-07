The Charleston Battery wrapped up their away schedule Saturday with a 4-1 road defeat to Indy Eleven. Augustine Williams scored the night’s opening goal, assisted by Fidel Barajas, to add to his team-leading total of 16 goals. Indy, however, would find the back of the net four times afterward to secure the victory. Charleston will look to bounce back in the season finale on October 15 at Patriots Point against Loudoun United FC.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO