ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

Related
holycitysinner.com

Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival Is Place to Be This Weekend

Charleston’s Favorite Son Bringing Out All the Stops with Inaugural Music Festival. Featuring a mix of national, regional, and local artists Riverfront Revival is a two-day music festival encompassing various genres of music including country, indie rock, and Americana with big names Brothers Osbourne, Jimmie Allen, Trampled by Turtles, and Rucker headlining on different nights.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

LISTEN: Holy City Sinner Radio Episode 59 featuring Jennifer Gaddy of Atlyss Food Co.

The company provides sustainable gourmet meals that are locally sourced and delivered weekly throughout the Charleston area. Atlyss also has a food truck that makes stops around town. You can learn more at www.atlyssfoodco.com and instagram.com/atlyssfoodco. This week’s show also includes discussions on:. Hurricane Ian. Multiple hoax active shooter...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Nightclub Trio Expanding to the Queen City

Popular Charleston nightclub Trio is expanding to North Carolina. According to a report from Axios Charlotte, the Holy City business plans to open in the Queen City next year. Owner Eric Gussin told the outlet that Trio is hoping to open at 1513 South Mint St. in March 2023. You can learn more here.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Savannah Is Ripe with Charm & Southern Hospitality

No Matter How Long Your Stay, Charleston’s Sister City Has Plenty to Offer. While Charleston SC continues to receive countless recognition from such esteemed magazines such as Travel & Leisure and Conde Nast, its sister city 100 miles south deserves equal praise. Founded in 1733 Savannah, Georgia is known for manicured parks, horse-drawn carriages and antebellum architecture. Its historic district is filled with cobble-stoned squares and parks such as Ellis Square and Forsyth shaded by oak trees covered with Spanish moss.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
City
James Island, SC
City
Charleston, SC
holycitysinner.com

Battery complete road schedule in defeat to Indy

The Charleston Battery wrapped up their away schedule Saturday with a 4-1 road defeat to Indy Eleven. Augustine Williams scored the night’s opening goal, assisted by Fidel Barajas, to add to his team-leading total of 16 goals. Indy, however, would find the back of the net four times afterward to secure the victory. Charleston will look to bounce back in the season finale on October 15 at Patriots Point against Loudoun United FC.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston’s 2022 Halloween Events & Parties

For a place that has been dubbed the Holy City, there sure are a lot of sinister and ghoulish activities happening during the Halloween season. Check out what Charleston has to offer below. This list will be updated as more plans are announced, so be sure to check back often!
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Footlight Players Enthrall with Stage Adaptation of ‘Misery’

Small Ensemble Cast Bring Stephen King’s Psycho Thriller to Life at Queen Street Playhouse. Travelling home from Colorado to New York, Victorian romance novelist Paul Sheldon’s journey gets derailed due to a blizzard causing him to have an accident resulting in notable injuries. Enter Paul’s apparent savior Annie Wilkes, who just happens to be his number one fan. Waking up in Annie’s remote home, Paul discovers he’s bed-ridden with broken legs and a dislocated shoulder.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Ax Throwing Venue to Open on James Island

The Axe Hole, Charleston’s latest ax throwing venue, is planning to open on James Island before the end of the year. Alongside ax throwing, the venue will also offer food and drinks. The Axe Hole, which is planning to open in December, will be located at 915 Folly Road, Unit S.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Gary Allan
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Beyonce
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Tracy Lawrence
Person
Lauren Alaina
Person
Lauren Hall
Person
Maggie Rose
holycitysinner.com

SC Works Trident Announces Series of October Hiring Events

SC Works Trident today announced a series of free hiring events that will take place throughout the month of October to connect jobseekers and employers throughout the tri-county region. The scheduled events are:. Virtual Multi Employer Job Fair, Wednesday, Oct. 12. In-Person Multi Employer Job Fair, Wednesday, Oct. 19. Lexington...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

9th Annual Mushroom Gathering Scheduled for November 10th

For the ninth straight year, there’s a fungus among us! GrowFood Carolina and the Coastal Conservation League invites you to celebrate their 9th Annual Mushroom Gathering by stopping at the former’s warehouse on Thursday, November 10th. The fun runs from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. The event includes...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Hall#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Industry#Pop Music#Americana Music#Turtles
holycitysinner.com

REV Federal Credit Union’s Day For Good to Support Multiple Local Nonprofits

On October 10th, REV will launch its second annual REV Day for Good. This year, the credit union’s 225 employees are doubling down on their support of local non-profits and community agencies by teaming up to complete 20 service projects, and collectively donating a total of 1200+ volunteer hours across the Carolinas. That almost doubles REV’s impact from 2021.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy