Read full article on original website
Related
Study Published On Yale Journal Shows Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression & Other Mental Health Issues
Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association Launches, Will Elevate Tribal Voices And Importance In The Industry
The Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA) has officially launched and is setting out to promote the development and advancement of the cannabis industry for the benefit of all Indigenous communities. As a non-profit, the ICIA is dedicated to advocacy and empowerment of Indigenous cannabis businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs. Founded by...
European Psychedelics Research Group Nabs $2M In Seed Funding As Clinical Research Picks Up Speed
UK psychedelics clinical research organization Clerkenwell Health raised $2.047.710 (£2.1 million) in seed funding, bringing the total to date up to $2.437.750 (£2.5 million), all of which will be used to get the London-based startup fully operational. Investors of the seed funding round include Lionheart Ventures, Convergence Partners...
Rocket Seeds Now Offers Cannabis Seeds By Crop King Seeds, Sonoma Seeds, Mary Jane's Garden, Sunwest Genetics, Beaver Seeds In The US
Online cannabis seeds purveyor has partnered with top international seed banks to provide a convenient one-stop-shop for novice and experienced growers. “Rocket Seeds is redefining the seed shopping process with a mainstream approach. From purchase to harvest, we’re helping growers succeed. Our quality-controlled products, customer service, and brand-specific packaging makes the entire experience more approachable and accessible,” stated Rocket Seeds CEO Landra De.
Comments / 0