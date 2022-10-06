ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study Published On Yale Journal Shows Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression & Other Mental Health Issues

Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
Rocket Seeds Now Offers Cannabis Seeds By Crop King Seeds, Sonoma Seeds, Mary Jane's Garden, Sunwest Genetics, Beaver Seeds In The US

Online cannabis seeds purveyor has partnered with top international seed banks to provide a convenient one-stop-shop for novice and experienced growers. “Rocket Seeds is redefining the seed shopping process with a mainstream approach. From purchase to harvest, we’re helping growers succeed. Our quality-controlled products, customer service, and brand-specific packaging makes the entire experience more approachable and accessible,” stated Rocket Seeds CEO Landra De.
