Read full article on original website
Related
wrir.org
Lost Music Saloon: Oct. 10, 2022: 5-7 p.m.: Loretta Lynn/Richmond Folk Fest/Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day/Canadian Thanksgiving/New Music
Welcome to a heady mix of themes for today’s Lost Music Saloon: Loretta Lynn passed away last week; Richmond, VA just completed its annual Folk Festival; it’s Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day; it’s Thanksgivng Day in Canada, and there’s new music to play! Enjoy. Lost...
wrir.org
Ambiance Congo: October 9, 2022 3:00-5:00 PM
Today we start with something new from Reddy Amisi. Read my review of the album here: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10223547311890690&set=a.3993262549750. We’ll feature some of the invited artists as well as….MORE!. As you all in Richmond return home from the Folk Festival this afternoon, crank this up and keep the vibes positive.
Comments / 0