Cypress Bay, Dillard & St. Thomas Aquinas win BCAA cross-country titles. Plus Dig Pink & more
St. Thomas Aquinas runners Anthony Herrera and Grace Finneran each paced the field to secure the individual championships of the Broward County Athletic Association cross-country meet at Markham Park in Sunrise.
Hornets' Ball leaves preseason game with sprained ankle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason game against the Washington Wizards when he landed awkwardly after getting fouled on a drive to the basket. The Hornets announced that Ball will not...
