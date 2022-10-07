Read full article on original website
‘Miracle On 79th Street’: Auburn Gresham’s Healthy Hub Opens, Bringing Restaurants, A Clinic, Bank, And More To The South Side
AUBURN GRESHAM — Community leaders and local officials cut the ribbon on a healthy living center Friday, welcoming an abundance of new businesses and neighborhood essentials to the South Side. The Healthy Lifestyle Hub, 839 W. 79th St., is open and ready to serve the community. The Greater Auburn...
Cooper Roberts update: 8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park parade shooting joins twin in 3rd grade
"We were so nervous, we couldn't sleep the night before his first day back. We cried in the parking lot as he wheeled himself into the school, cried as we pulled out of the parking lot," Cooper's family said.
Metra train collides with car in Chicago's Morgan Park
CHICAGO - A Metra train collided with a car on Chicago's South Side in Morgan Park Sunday afternoon. Metra confirms outbound Rock Island train #113 was involved in a crash with a car at West 111th Street near Marshfield Avenue. There are multiple injuries, but no fatalities at this time,...
Can anyone identify this building (possibly in the south suburbs?)
This photo was taken zoomed in from the south-facing Aqua building in the Lakeshore East neighborhood, directly north of Millennium Park Chicago. I've lived here for 6 months and it drives me nuts that I can't figure out what building this is! Thank you in advance.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, shot in neck in South Side Chicago alley: police
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the neck Monday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:30 p.m., police say the male victim was on foot in an alley in the 10200 block of South Princeton Avenue when an unknown offender approached him. The offender then pulled out a...
Blue the macaw, part of program at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for nearly 20 years, has been found
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- A beloved bird that went missing from a south suburban high school has been found, according to a Facebook post from the school. CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the macaw parrot known as Blue has been a fixture in the Homewood-Flossmoor High School community for 20 years, and has traveled the hallways with generations' worth of students.Blue's disappearance left a hole in students' hearts and faculty were eager to bring the beloved parrot home. "Blue is family, and we need Blue back," said Homewood-Flossmoor High School principal Dr. Clinton Alexander.Blue is part of the school's ZooBot zoology...
'They are traumatized': Armed robber targeting Chicago postal carriers for master keys, police warn
It's become a frightening pattern: mail delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint.
Woman shot in face in South Shore
CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the City’s South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning. Police officials responded to a call of shots fired to find a woman on the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 4:18 a.m. with gunshot wounds on her face and lower body. She was transported to the University of Chicago […]
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: Why is the Chicago Botanic Garden increasing prices, now?
I have been a Chicago Botanic Garden member for decades. But I was disappointed recently when I received the Garden’s 2022-23 membership renewal mailing asking for a 30% increase in its Plus One membership category. A membership at this level was $99 in 2021 and is now $129 for a year.
Chicago crime: Armed robbers strike 5 times overnight in Humboldt Park, police say
Police said the suspects demanded cell phones, wallets, money and said "Give me everything you got."
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in back while driving in Little Village, car crashes into pole: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Little Village Monday morning, causing him to strike a pole. At about 2:34 a.m., a 24-year-old man was driving in the 2800 block of South Homan when he was shot in the back, police said. After being shot, his vehicle struck...
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot on sidewalk, seriously hurt in Chatham, police say
A 15-year-old boy was shot while standing on a South Side sidewalk, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: 'Stranger Things' returns to suburbs • free Crocs • where to trick-or-treat this Halloween
CHICAGO - A Plainfield home attracts people from across the country with "Stranger Things" display, Crocs gave away thousands of free shoes to celebrate their 20th anniversary, and one Chicago suburb was voted one of the safest places to trick-or-treat this Halloween: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
wgnradio.com
Carrier and Bryant Chicagoland Factory Authorized Dealer program
Lou Manfredini is joined by Jp Cadorin, Territory Manager for Chicago’s Carrier and Bryant Distributor, and Ryan Hoger who is the Director of Training. The three discuss the FAD (Factory Authorized Dealer) program and how it allows companies to differentiate themselves. The program allows for the creation of highly certified installers and technicians who’ve passed a comprehensive set of specialty exams and training to ensure their technical competency.
Teen shot in stomach while walking on sidewalk on South Side, Chicago police say
A 16-year-old boy was shot while walking on the sidewalk in the city's Gresham neighborhood Saturday.
Indiana man charged after caught on video throwing, punching puppy in Lincoln Park: Chicago police
Surveillance video from Sept. 22 in Lincoln Park shows a man getting out of a van, opening the trunk, and pulling a puppy out.
3 teens charged with forcefully stealing bike in Fuller Park
CHICAGO - Three teenage boys are facing charges for forcefully stealing a man's bike in Fuller Park last month. A 15-year-old and two 16-year-old boys were arrested Friday morning on the Far South Side. Police say the teens attacked a 33-year-old man in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard...
Cook County guaranteed income program gives $12,000 to select residents
Government officials from Cook County, Illinois just announced a guaranteed income program that will give $12,000 to select residents. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program will assist in bringing economic stability and independence to thousands of Cook County residents.
3 injured in shooting near Ohio Street Feeder ramp
CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured near Interstate 90. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near the eastbound Kennedy Expressway on the Ohio Street Feeder ramp. According to Illinois State Police, three people self-transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Ohio Feeder ramp was closed […]
Teen shot while driving in Far South Side alley: police
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot while driving through an alley on the Far South Side Saturday afternoon. Police say the victim was in an alley in the 9500 block of South Constance Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when he was shot at. The victim was hit in the right...
Comments / 0