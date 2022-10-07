ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Education
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, shot in neck in South Side Chicago alley: police

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the neck Monday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:30 p.m., police say the male victim was on foot in an alley in the 10200 block of South Princeton Avenue when an unknown offender approached him. The offender then pulled out a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Blue the macaw, part of program at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for nearly 20 years, has been found

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- A beloved bird that went missing from a south suburban high school has been found, according to a Facebook post from the school. CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the macaw parrot known as Blue has been a fixture in the Homewood-Flossmoor High School community for 20 years, and has traveled the hallways with generations' worth of students.Blue's disappearance left a hole in students' hearts and faculty were eager to bring the beloved parrot home. "Blue is family, and we need Blue back," said Homewood-Flossmoor High School principal Dr. Clinton Alexander.Blue is part of the school's ZooBot zoology...
FLOSSMOOR, IL
WGN News

Woman shot in face in South Shore

CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the City’s South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning. Police officials responded to a call of shots fired to find a woman on the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 4:18 a.m. with gunshot wounds on her face and lower body. She was transported to the University of Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Linus K12#Procure#Mathematics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
wgnradio.com

Carrier and Bryant Chicagoland Factory Authorized Dealer program

Lou Manfredini is joined by Jp Cadorin, Territory Manager for Chicago’s Carrier and Bryant Distributor, and Ryan Hoger who is the Director of Training. The three discuss the FAD (Factory Authorized Dealer) program and how it allows companies to differentiate themselves. The program allows for the creation of highly certified installers and technicians who’ve passed a comprehensive set of specialty exams and training to ensure their technical competency.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 injured in shooting near Ohio Street Feeder ramp

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured near Interstate 90. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near the eastbound Kennedy Expressway on the Ohio Street Feeder ramp. According to Illinois State Police, three people self-transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Ohio Feeder ramp was closed […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
50K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy