Aaron Judge earned ‘most valuable’ moniker over Shohei Ohtani

My picks for the major MLB awards:

AL MVP: 1. Aaron Judge. A home run record and Triple Crown bid for division winner that takes it. Shohei Ohtani is the best player, but the award is for “most valuable” and should go to someone playing meaningful games, as clear precedent suggests, unless there’s no alternative. Judge is quite an alternative . 2. Ohtani. 3. Yordan Alvarez. 4. Jose Ramirez. 5. Jose Altuve. 6. Justin Verlander. 7. Andres Gimenez. 8. Adley Rutschman. 9. Julio Rodriguez 10. Mike Trout.

LVP (Least Valuable): 1. Javier Baez. 2. Yasmani Grandal. 3. Joey Gallo.

NL MVP: 1. Manny Machado. He kept them afloat when there were unforeseen distractions. No complaints if Paul Goldschmidt wins, and he probably does. 2. Goldschmidt. 3. Freddie Freeman. 4. Nolan Arenado 5. Dansby Swanson. 6. Austin Riley. 7. Francisco Lindor 8. Edwin Diaz. 9. Trea Turner 10. Pete Alonso.

LVP: 1. Avisail Garcia. 2. Darin Ruf. 3. Nick Castellanos.

AL Cy Young: 1. Justin Verlander. Amazing career. Will opt out for bigger deal. 2. Dylan Cease 3. Alek Manoah 4. Shohei Ohtani 5. Shane Bieber.

Cy Old (Worst pitcher): Aroldis Chapman.

Aaron Judge wasn’t the best player this season, but he was the most valuable. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

NL Cy Young: 1. Sandy Alcantara. He was the one guy who pitched deep, though underrated Julio Urias did even better against the best competition and is closer than most think (1.88 ERA vs. winning teams). 2. Urias. 3. Max Fried. 4. Zac Gallen. 5. Carlos Rodon.

Cy Old: Patrick Corbin .

AL Rookie of the Year: 1. Julio Rodriguez. A case could be made for Adley Rutschman, who made the Orioles winners. 2. Rutschman 3. Steven Kwan. 4. Jeremy Pena 5. Bobby Witt Jr.

NL Rookie of the Year: 1. Spencer Strider. Both Braves — Striker and Michael Harris II — are deserving but I’ll go with the strikeout machine . 2. Harris. 3. Brendan Donovan. 4. Alexis Diaz. 5. Nick Lodolo.

AL Manager of the Year: 1. Terry Francona 2. Brandon Hyde 3. Dusty Baker. 4. Scott Servais. 5. Aaron Boone.

NL Manager of the Year: 1. Dave Roberts 2. Buck Showalter 3. Brian Snitker. 4. Oli Marmol. 5. Rob Thomson.