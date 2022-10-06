ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The Northwestern
The Northwestern
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38hbQp_0iPObVQq00

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Neenah 3, Oshkosh North 0

NEENAH - The Rockets cruised to the Fox Valley Association win over the Spartans, 25-10, 25-7, 25-8.

Leaders for Neenah included Carly Stamm with six kills, five aces, three blocks and nine digs; Claudia Merizon with five kills and 15 assists; Marissa Corso with eight kills and three blocks; Leia Kersten with 12 assists and two aces; Jenna Lawatsch with five digs and one ace; and Elizabeth Oldenburg with seven digs and two aces.

“We took care of business tonight and played consistently and aggressively,” Neenah coach Emily Bennett said.

Laconia 3, North Fond du Lac 0

ROSENDALE - The Spartans defeated the Orioles 25-11, 25-6, 25-12 in a Flyway Conference match.

Leaders for Laconia were Pallen Kloetzke with four aces, 10 digs and 16 assists, Emma Bohn with 15 digs, Aubrey Leonard with two aces and 12 digs, Lexie Janeczko with 11 digs and two kills, Payton Morgan with five digs and three kills, Mattie Isaac with two digs, four blocks and three kills, and Callista VandeBerg with two digs, three blocks and two kills.

BOYS SOCCER

Winnebago Lutheran 6, Lourdes/Valley Christian 1

OSHKOSH - The Vikings scored less than two minutes into the contest on a Seth Schroeder penalty kick and followed that up with two more goals within the opening 10 minutes - the first by Louis Schultz in the third minute and then Liam Clark in the ninth minute on an assist by Caleb Olson.

Jeffrey Huey netted the Vikings’ fourth goal before the half on an assist from Eli Finn in the 35th minute.

Isaak Rucinski got the Knights on the board in the 37th minute for their only goal of the match.

Schroeder scored on another penalty kick in the 50th minute and Ben Stucky cashed in an assist from Max Hansmann to end the 77th minute.

Nick Russ had 10 saves for WLA.

Central Wisconsin Christian 3, Campbellsport 0

WAUPUN - Levi VanderGalien scored on an assist from Parker Cupery and Matthew Palmer added a pair of unassisted goals to lead the Crusaders to their sixth straight victory.

Will Syens saved the Cougars’ only shot on goal.

The Crusaders take on St. Lawrence next Tuesday and finish up conference play on the road at North Fond du Lac next Thursday. If CWC wins on Tuesday, the Thursday game will be for the conference championship.

GIRLS TENNIS

Division 1

Oshkosh West Sectional

CEDARBURG 44, NEENAH 37, SLINGER 23, MANITOWOC LINCOLN 21, SHEBOYGAN NORTH 20, OSHKOSH WEST 19, GERMANTOWN 9, PLYMOUTH 9, FOND DU LAC 8, WEST BEND WEST 8, HARTFORD 4, PORT WASHINGTON 4, WEST BEND EAST 4, MENASHA 2, RONCALLI/TWO RIVERS 2, OSHKOSH NORTH 0, SHEBOYGAN SOUTH 0

State qualifiers

Singles

No. 1 - Olivia Minikel MAN, Rachel Olafsson SLI, Melissa Petrinski FDL, Sarah Horth SN.

No. 2 - Izzy Murray NEE.

Doubles

No. 1 - Zoe Larson/Carly O’Leary CED, Keagan Potter/Kate Conger OW, Taylor Peterson/Hannah Dvorak MAN, Ashley Wick/Christina Jones WBW.

No. 2 - Tess Kornetzke/Katina Zimmerschied CED.

Division 2

Kohler Sectional

XAVIER 52, KOHLER 38, FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN 30, SHEBOYGAN FALLS 26, ST. MARY CATHOLIC 24, LOURDES ACADEMY 10, KEWASKUM 9, HOWARDS GROVE 8, ST. MARY’S SPRINGS 8, KIEL 4, MAYVILLE 4, RIPON 4, CLINTONVILLE 0, GRAFTON 0, KEWAUNEE 0, MARINETTE 0, WAUPUN 0

State qualifiers

Singles

No. 1 - Olivia Pethan FVL, Maggie McGinnis XAV, Maria Burrows KOH, Sophie Vande Slunt SMS.

No. 2 - Kate Jannette XAV.

Doubles

No. 1 - Sophia Torke/Grace Villwock KOH, Sophia Bauman/Grace Ogden XAV, Olivia Bergstrom/Eva Schneider SMC, Sophia Smallwood/Ava Potokar SF.

No. 2 - Addison Hervey/Gabby Stammer XAV.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Seymour Invite

BOYS

APPLETON NORTH 73, WEST DE PERE 86, GREEN BAY PREBLE 89, NOTRE DAME 140, SHAWANO 151, FREEDOM 172, OSHKOSH WEST 175, SEYMOUR 204, ASHWAUBENON 204, NEW LONDON 272, APPLETON WEST 277, PESHTIGO 323, MARATHON 338, GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST 368, MARINETTE 412, FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN 423, OSHKOSH NORTH 445

Top 10: 1, Noah Jahnke WDP 16:25.2; 2, Will Chelberg SHA 16:48.8; 3, Matthew Schmoll WDP 16:50.5; 4, Ethan Onesti SHA 16:53.9; 5, Caleb Hardy AN 17:15.4; 6, Peter Olson AN 17:17.9; 7, Donald Voetberg AN 17:20.3; 8, Andrew Nelson PES 17:31.7; 9, Tyce Scheetz AW 17:36.4; 10, Huw Griffiths GBE 17:40.9.

GIRLS

OSHKOSH WEST 77, FREEDOM 82, APPLETON NORTH 86, SHAWANO 97, FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN 112, NEW LONDON 185, NOTRE DAME 199, PESHTIGO 203, ASHWAUBENON 220, APPLETON WEST 221, WEST DE PERE 263, MARATHON 347, MARINETTE 354, SEYMOUR 382, DENMARK 451

Top 10: 1, Kate Schmoll WDP 18:39.4; 2, Claire Helmila FRE 19:38.0; 3, Braelee Jodarski OW 19:50.0; 4, Faith Galica OW 19:51.8; 5, Lilly Guenther SHA 20:01.1; 6, Ava Helmbrecht AN 20:11.7; 7, Rowen Volhard FVL 20:15.4; 8, Leigh Dewitt FRE 20:16.4; 9, Bailey Hendricks SHA 20:23.1; 10, Sophia Scherwinski AN 20:28.3.

Brillion Invite

BOYS

WINNECONNE 50, KAUKAUNA 86, HORTONVILLE 95, VALDERS 99, BRILLION 120, ST. MARY CATHOLIC 124, MANITOWOC LINCOLN 147, OOSTBURG 212, HILBERT/STOCKBRIDGE 225, MISHICOT 295

Top 10: 1, Matthew Wilterdink OOS 17:05.6; 2, Oliver Aberle WIN 17:08.7; 3, Grant Wenzelow WIN 17:26.1; 4, Andrew Milhans KAU 17:36.7; 5, Brayden Sabel VAL 17:43.1; 6, Lucas Mathes BRI 17:46.5; 7, Ian Calaway BRI 17:56.0; 8, Andrew Mader H/S 18:01.2; 9, Sam Sarbo WIN 18:01.2; 10, Eli Butt KAU 18:12.4.

GIRLS

KAUKAUNA 60, HORTONVILLE 66, WINNECONNE 71, OOSTBURG 72, VALDERS 97, ST. MARY CATHOLIC 180, MANITOWOC LINCOLN 203, BRILLION 213, MISHICOT 288

Top 10: 1, Sophie Yetter WIN 19:07.7; 2, Paige Morrell HOR 20:26.6; 3, Kyla Laabs KAU 20:38.5; 4, Hannah Huza HOR 20:40.6; 5, Joey Perry WIN 20:48.3; 6, Brooke Lau VAL 20:51.5; 7, Holly Bley 20:54.7; 8, Hailie Peters KAU 21:01.7; 9, Maleiyah Streck HOR 21:03.3; 10, Caris Jaeger OOS 21:05.7.

Weyauwega-Fremont Warhawk Invitational

BOYS

AMHERST 53, WEYAUWEGA-FREMONT 100, COLBY/ABBOTSFORD 107, MENOMINEE INDIAN 131, BONDUEL 133, IOLA-SCANDINAVIA 143, WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD 181, WAUTOMA 181, BERLIN 183, MANAWA 197, WESTFIELD 233

Top 10: 1, Max Voss AMH 16:49.6; 2, Wyatt Miller BER 17:09.7; 3, Max Adams C/A 17:10.9; 4, Ben O’Brien BON 17:34.6; 5, Elijah Bohm AMH 17:57.8; 6, Jacob Lashua I-S 18:04.7; 7, Logan Erdman WAU 18:15.5; 8, Jaden Rice W-F 18:18.0; 9, Cayden Wright AMH 18:18.1; 10, Race Anvelink BON 18:24.9.

GIRLS

BONDUEL 72, WEYAUWEGA-FREMONT 73, AMHERST 102, COLBY/ABBOTSFORD 105, BERLIN 112, WAUTOMA 119, WESTFIELD 168, MANAWA 177, WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD 204, IOLA-SCANDINAVIA 249

Top 10: 1, Rory Salveson W-B 20:02.7; 2, Haddie Showen WES 20:11.9; 3, Lia Peterson AMH 20:22.4; 4, MaKenna Herrmann C/A 20:27.9; 5, Melanie Jentsch W-F 20:33.0; 6, Jolie Jaeger MAN 20:44.4; 7, Teagan Engel BON 20:46.7; 8, Mariah Wondra BON 20:46.8; 9, Saige Peterson AMH 21:02.7; 10, Ashlyn Kurey BON 21:07.5.

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WBAY Green Bay

St. Mary’s Springs’ Bob Hyland gets 500th win

LOMIRA, Wis. (WBAY) - Bob Hyland has been the head football coach at St. Mary’s Springs for over 50 years, and on Saturday night he earned his 500th win. The Ledgers beat Lomira 35-7, which puts them at 8-0 on the season. So it was a celebration after the game for several reasons.
LOMIRA, WI
cw14online.com

Kimberly's A-plus performance topples Neenah

KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Kimberly entered Friday's Game Time Game of the Week looking to wash that sour taste out of its mouth after losing its first game of the season a week before at Fond du Lac. If the Papermakers were to do that, it would have to come against...
KIMBERLY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Missing Green Bay man located

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say a man who went missing has been found. Khriston D. Seymour, 23, had gone missing Sunday morning. Police did not release information about where he was located.
GREEN BAY, WI
High School Football PRO

Two Rivers, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The New Holstein High School football team will have a game with Two Rivers High School on October 10, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
TWO RIVERS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Neenah, WI
City
Clintonville, WI
City
Grafton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Rosendale, WI
City
Ashwaubenon, WI
City
Germantown, WI
City
Oshkosh, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

10/9/22 Four Hurt In FDL County Rollover Accident

Four people were hurt in a single vehicle rollover accident on Fond du Lac County Highway GGG in the Town of Auburn early Saturday evening. Sheriff investigators say the vehicle was heading north on County Highway GGG north of County Highway S when it lost control, entered a ditch and rolled over multiple times. All occupants were wearing seatbelts. An 18-year-old Sheboygan man was flown to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious injuries. The other three occupants were taken to Froedtert Hospital in West Bend. The 31-year-old Kiel man driving the vehicle and a 19-year-old Kohler man suffered minor injuries were treated and released. A 14-year-old Sheboygan boy was later flown to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with serious injuries. Investigators say speed and careless operation of a vehicle appear to be contributing factors in the accident which happened shortly after 5:30 pm.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mequon Kwik Trip shooting; prison for Sheboygan man

MEQUON, Wis. - A Sheboygan man, convicted in a 2021 shooting at a Mequon Kwik Trip, has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Taylor Gray, 23, pleaded no contest in August to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. He was also sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.
MEQUON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan man missing; last seen in Langlade County

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. - The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate 58-year-old Adam Krause of Sheboygan. A post on the Langlade County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says Krause was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 – having left Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Officials say he was wearing a black and white plaid shirt or jacket -- possibly the one in the photograph above.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Education#Sports Game#High School Sports#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Rockets#Spartans#Orioles#Lourdes Valley
whby.com

Eldorado man killed in crash near Rosendale

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office releases the name of an Eldorado man killed in a crash along State Highway 26 on Friday. Mark Fashun was killed when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck another car head on near Rosendale just after noon on Friday. Fashun was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROSENDALE, WI
whbl.com

Saturday Crash Leaves One in Critical Condition

A man is in critical condition after a crash Saturday evening just north of Lakeland University. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says it was around 6:45 when a car heading south on County Highway “M” was struck by a car at the intersection with County Highway “FF”. The Eastbound car struck the rear of the southbound car, causing it to lose control, spin off into the ditch, and strike a utility pole.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
whby.com

No jail time for woman that stole from American Legion

APPLETON, Wis–A Hortonville woman will not have to spend any time behind bars for stealing from an Appleton American Legion post. Instead, Jessica Behrendt is sentenced in Outagamie County Court to three years on probation for Theft in a Business Setting. Behrendt is also required to pay restitution to Post 38.
APPLETON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Palmer
whby.com

Woman falls from overpass in apparent suicide attempt

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A woman is injured after falling from an overpass in Fond du Lac. An officer found the 19-year-old hanging by her arms off the Johnson Street bridge around midnight on Sunday. The officer tried to prevent her from falling, but she fell and landed...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Paper mill fire in Menominee

Cover plants if you have yet to have a frost or freeze this year. Fire has been burning for hours at the mill. From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. SMALL TOWNS: Primates...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lanes reopen on I-41 in Fond du Lac, crash cleared

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 for both north and southbound lanes. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. There is...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin homeowner wakes up to sounds in house, deputies find & arrest man for trespassing

RICHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Hubertus was taken into custody after allegedly entering a stranger’s house just before 4:30 a.m. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on October 10 around 4:30 a.m., there was a report of trespassing at a residence. The person who contacted the authorities said he woke up to the sounds of ‘feet shuffling on the floor’.
RICHFIELD, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Green Bay bars and restaurants to open early Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Several Green Bay, Wis. bars and restaurants said they’ll open early Sunday for fans who want the typical game day experience while the Green Bay Packers are in London. Ron Ridgley, co-owner of R and D’s House/Divided on University Ave. said he’s excited for...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Honking & screaming’: Woman hits unoccupied vehicle in Wisconsin Life Church parking lot, possible OWI charges

GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, officers responded to a woman honking her horn and screaming out her window while driving in a Life Church parking lot in Germantown. According to the Germantown Police Department, the incident began around 7:30 a.m. on October 5, when at some point during the woman’s alleged tirade, officers say that she hit an unoccupied vehicle and left.
GERMANTOWN, WI
seehafernews.com

Demolition Begins on Former Holy Family/Silver Lake College

An iconic building in Manitowoc is in the process of being torn down. Crews have been seen out at the former Holy Family/Silver Lake College beginning the demolition process. The educational institution at 2406 South Averno Road was forced to close amid the pandemic, with Sister Natalie Binversie of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries citing enrollment and fundraising challenges.
MANITOWOC, WI
The Northwestern

The Northwestern

763
Followers
438
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Oshkosh area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at thenorthwestern.com

 http://thenorthwestern.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy