Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Neenah 3, Oshkosh North 0

NEENAH - The Rockets cruised to the Fox Valley Association win over the Spartans, 25-10, 25-7, 25-8.

Leaders for Neenah included Carly Stamm with six kills, five aces, three blocks and nine digs; Claudia Merizon with five kills and 15 assists; Marissa Corso with eight kills and three blocks; Leia Kersten with 12 assists and two aces; Jenna Lawatsch with five digs and one ace; and Elizabeth Oldenburg with seven digs and two aces.

“We took care of business tonight and played consistently and aggressively,” Neenah coach Emily Bennett said.

Laconia 3, North Fond du Lac 0

ROSENDALE - The Spartans defeated the Orioles 25-11, 25-6, 25-12 in a Flyway Conference match.

Leaders for Laconia were Pallen Kloetzke with four aces, 10 digs and 16 assists, Emma Bohn with 15 digs, Aubrey Leonard with two aces and 12 digs, Lexie Janeczko with 11 digs and two kills, Payton Morgan with five digs and three kills, Mattie Isaac with two digs, four blocks and three kills, and Callista VandeBerg with two digs, three blocks and two kills.

BOYS SOCCER

Winnebago Lutheran 6, Lourdes/Valley Christian 1

OSHKOSH - The Vikings scored less than two minutes into the contest on a Seth Schroeder penalty kick and followed that up with two more goals within the opening 10 minutes - the first by Louis Schultz in the third minute and then Liam Clark in the ninth minute on an assist by Caleb Olson.

Jeffrey Huey netted the Vikings’ fourth goal before the half on an assist from Eli Finn in the 35th minute.

Isaak Rucinski got the Knights on the board in the 37th minute for their only goal of the match.

Schroeder scored on another penalty kick in the 50th minute and Ben Stucky cashed in an assist from Max Hansmann to end the 77th minute.

Nick Russ had 10 saves for WLA.

Central Wisconsin Christian 3, Campbellsport 0

WAUPUN - Levi VanderGalien scored on an assist from Parker Cupery and Matthew Palmer added a pair of unassisted goals to lead the Crusaders to their sixth straight victory.

Will Syens saved the Cougars’ only shot on goal.

The Crusaders take on St. Lawrence next Tuesday and finish up conference play on the road at North Fond du Lac next Thursday. If CWC wins on Tuesday, the Thursday game will be for the conference championship.

GIRLS TENNIS

Division 1

Oshkosh West Sectional

CEDARBURG 44, NEENAH 37, SLINGER 23, MANITOWOC LINCOLN 21, SHEBOYGAN NORTH 20, OSHKOSH WEST 19, GERMANTOWN 9, PLYMOUTH 9, FOND DU LAC 8, WEST BEND WEST 8, HARTFORD 4, PORT WASHINGTON 4, WEST BEND EAST 4, MENASHA 2, RONCALLI/TWO RIVERS 2, OSHKOSH NORTH 0, SHEBOYGAN SOUTH 0

State qualifiers

Singles

No. 1 - Olivia Minikel MAN, Rachel Olafsson SLI, Melissa Petrinski FDL, Sarah Horth SN.

No. 2 - Izzy Murray NEE.

Doubles

No. 1 - Zoe Larson/Carly O’Leary CED, Keagan Potter/Kate Conger OW, Taylor Peterson/Hannah Dvorak MAN, Ashley Wick/Christina Jones WBW.

No. 2 - Tess Kornetzke/Katina Zimmerschied CED.

Division 2

Kohler Sectional

XAVIER 52, KOHLER 38, FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN 30, SHEBOYGAN FALLS 26, ST. MARY CATHOLIC 24, LOURDES ACADEMY 10, KEWASKUM 9, HOWARDS GROVE 8, ST. MARY’S SPRINGS 8, KIEL 4, MAYVILLE 4, RIPON 4, CLINTONVILLE 0, GRAFTON 0, KEWAUNEE 0, MARINETTE 0, WAUPUN 0

State qualifiers

Singles

No. 1 - Olivia Pethan FVL, Maggie McGinnis XAV, Maria Burrows KOH, Sophie Vande Slunt SMS.

No. 2 - Kate Jannette XAV.

Doubles

No. 1 - Sophia Torke/Grace Villwock KOH, Sophia Bauman/Grace Ogden XAV, Olivia Bergstrom/Eva Schneider SMC, Sophia Smallwood/Ava Potokar SF.

No. 2 - Addison Hervey/Gabby Stammer XAV.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Seymour Invite

BOYS

APPLETON NORTH 73, WEST DE PERE 86, GREEN BAY PREBLE 89, NOTRE DAME 140, SHAWANO 151, FREEDOM 172, OSHKOSH WEST 175, SEYMOUR 204, ASHWAUBENON 204, NEW LONDON 272, APPLETON WEST 277, PESHTIGO 323, MARATHON 338, GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST 368, MARINETTE 412, FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN 423, OSHKOSH NORTH 445

Top 10: 1, Noah Jahnke WDP 16:25.2; 2, Will Chelberg SHA 16:48.8; 3, Matthew Schmoll WDP 16:50.5; 4, Ethan Onesti SHA 16:53.9; 5, Caleb Hardy AN 17:15.4; 6, Peter Olson AN 17:17.9; 7, Donald Voetberg AN 17:20.3; 8, Andrew Nelson PES 17:31.7; 9, Tyce Scheetz AW 17:36.4; 10, Huw Griffiths GBE 17:40.9.

GIRLS

OSHKOSH WEST 77, FREEDOM 82, APPLETON NORTH 86, SHAWANO 97, FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN 112, NEW LONDON 185, NOTRE DAME 199, PESHTIGO 203, ASHWAUBENON 220, APPLETON WEST 221, WEST DE PERE 263, MARATHON 347, MARINETTE 354, SEYMOUR 382, DENMARK 451

Top 10: 1, Kate Schmoll WDP 18:39.4; 2, Claire Helmila FRE 19:38.0; 3, Braelee Jodarski OW 19:50.0; 4, Faith Galica OW 19:51.8; 5, Lilly Guenther SHA 20:01.1; 6, Ava Helmbrecht AN 20:11.7; 7, Rowen Volhard FVL 20:15.4; 8, Leigh Dewitt FRE 20:16.4; 9, Bailey Hendricks SHA 20:23.1; 10, Sophia Scherwinski AN 20:28.3.

Brillion Invite

BOYS

WINNECONNE 50, KAUKAUNA 86, HORTONVILLE 95, VALDERS 99, BRILLION 120, ST. MARY CATHOLIC 124, MANITOWOC LINCOLN 147, OOSTBURG 212, HILBERT/STOCKBRIDGE 225, MISHICOT 295

Top 10: 1, Matthew Wilterdink OOS 17:05.6; 2, Oliver Aberle WIN 17:08.7; 3, Grant Wenzelow WIN 17:26.1; 4, Andrew Milhans KAU 17:36.7; 5, Brayden Sabel VAL 17:43.1; 6, Lucas Mathes BRI 17:46.5; 7, Ian Calaway BRI 17:56.0; 8, Andrew Mader H/S 18:01.2; 9, Sam Sarbo WIN 18:01.2; 10, Eli Butt KAU 18:12.4.

GIRLS

KAUKAUNA 60, HORTONVILLE 66, WINNECONNE 71, OOSTBURG 72, VALDERS 97, ST. MARY CATHOLIC 180, MANITOWOC LINCOLN 203, BRILLION 213, MISHICOT 288

Top 10: 1, Sophie Yetter WIN 19:07.7; 2, Paige Morrell HOR 20:26.6; 3, Kyla Laabs KAU 20:38.5; 4, Hannah Huza HOR 20:40.6; 5, Joey Perry WIN 20:48.3; 6, Brooke Lau VAL 20:51.5; 7, Holly Bley 20:54.7; 8, Hailie Peters KAU 21:01.7; 9, Maleiyah Streck HOR 21:03.3; 10, Caris Jaeger OOS 21:05.7.

Weyauwega-Fremont Warhawk Invitational

BOYS

AMHERST 53, WEYAUWEGA-FREMONT 100, COLBY/ABBOTSFORD 107, MENOMINEE INDIAN 131, BONDUEL 133, IOLA-SCANDINAVIA 143, WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD 181, WAUTOMA 181, BERLIN 183, MANAWA 197, WESTFIELD 233

Top 10: 1, Max Voss AMH 16:49.6; 2, Wyatt Miller BER 17:09.7; 3, Max Adams C/A 17:10.9; 4, Ben O’Brien BON 17:34.6; 5, Elijah Bohm AMH 17:57.8; 6, Jacob Lashua I-S 18:04.7; 7, Logan Erdman WAU 18:15.5; 8, Jaden Rice W-F 18:18.0; 9, Cayden Wright AMH 18:18.1; 10, Race Anvelink BON 18:24.9.

GIRLS

BONDUEL 72, WEYAUWEGA-FREMONT 73, AMHERST 102, COLBY/ABBOTSFORD 105, BERLIN 112, WAUTOMA 119, WESTFIELD 168, MANAWA 177, WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD 204, IOLA-SCANDINAVIA 249

Top 10: 1, Rory Salveson W-B 20:02.7; 2, Haddie Showen WES 20:11.9; 3, Lia Peterson AMH 20:22.4; 4, MaKenna Herrmann C/A 20:27.9; 5, Melanie Jentsch W-F 20:33.0; 6, Jolie Jaeger MAN 20:44.4; 7, Teagan Engel BON 20:46.7; 8, Mariah Wondra BON 20:46.8; 9, Saige Peterson AMH 21:02.7; 10, Ashlyn Kurey BON 21:07.5.

