nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County May Get Some Showers and Thunderstorms This Week
(CNS) – This week will be mostly sunny throughout Riverside County with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the county through Tuesday for most areas and through Wednesday for Hemet and downtown Riverside.
KESQ
Elevated moisture and seasonable temperatures
As a trough of low pressure continues a moist, easterly flow, chances for scattered and isolated thunderstorm activity remains possible this afternoon. Isolated storm cells have already formed over high elevation areas surrounding the valley as well as the High Desert this weekend. Humid conditions will continue today as elevated...
Cooler temperatures, chance of showers, thunderstorms expected in SoCal Monday
Southern California should see cooler temperatures and a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday.
spectrumnews1.com
Prepare to say goodbye to extreme heat in Palm Springs
This is the perfect time of the year to plan a getaway to Palm Springs and other low desert cities. Daytime temperatures are starting fall below 100. If you’re ready for it to cool down in the low desert, you’ll be glad to know we’re in the middle of a streak of 90-degree days thanks to a cold system pushing across the west.
Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted in Parts of County Through Wednesday
Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
KTLA.com
Video: Heavy rain hits Menifee, sending birthday party guests scrambling
Much of California remains in a historic drought, but on Saturday, Menifee saw rain and winds that seem like they could have come from a hurricane. Menifee resident David Garcia shared footage of intense wind and heavy rain soaking the yard and street in front of his house. While Garcia...
NBC San Diego
Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted Over San Diego County Mountains
Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
Haboob moves across Coachella Valley; residents react
The valley sky is starting to slowly clear up after a haboob swept through the region Thursday evening. You can find more on Thursday's weather conditions here. The large cloud of sand and dust was easy to spot as it made its way into the Coachella Valley. Joshua Brown from La Quinta shared his thoughts The post Haboob moves across Coachella Valley; residents react appeared first on KESQ.
Haboob heightens air quality concerns as toxic Salton Sea particles blow through valley
A massive dust storm slammed into the valley Thursday night, sending particles into the air that are dangerous to people's health. The valley showed an Air Quality Index of 500 Friday, the maximum level, indicating hazardous conditions. Experts say the drying up Salton Sea only made the air worse to breathe. The wall of dust The post Haboob heightens air quality concerns as toxic Salton Sea particles blow through valley appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Firefighters Contain Agricultural Machinery Fire In Coachella
(CNS) – Firefighters contained an agricultural machinery fire inside of a structure in Coachella Monday. Fire crews responded to the intersection of Avenue 54 and Cesar Chavez Street about 10 a.m. to a report of a vehicle fire inside of a structure, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Massive sandstorm whips Imperial Valley and Northern Baja California
sky was super clear and you go nothing is going to happen," said Ojeda. "And my other cousin shows up and he goes outside, and now his hair is almost blowing off it’s so crazy and the sky is all brown, you couldn’t see an inch in front of you.”
californiafamilytravel.com
4 Amazing Palm Springs Resorts With Lazy River
Is there anything better than floating down a lazy river on a hot, sunny day? Palm Springs, California is an iconic destination, filled with luxurious resorts, world class golf courses and wonderful dining and shopping destinations. Here are four Palm Springs resorts with lazy rivers to enjoy on your desert vacation.
News 8 KFMB
Did you feel it? Earthquake felt across in Eastern San Diego County
JULIAN, Calif. — People in Eastern San Diego County reported feeling an earthquake around 3:45 p.m. on Friday. USGS reported a 3.5 magnitude earthquake approximately 14 miles east of Julian at 3:45 p.m. This is a developing story.
70-Year-Old man missing in Palm Desert
The California Highway Patrol Monday issued a Silver Alert to help locate a 70-year-old man who went missing in Palm Desert. Rudolfo Gutierrez-Alvarez was last seen at about 7 p.m. Sunday in Palm Desert. The exact location was not available. He is Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 125 pounds,...
KTLA.com
Body of Garden Grove man recovered from Lake Havasu
The body of a Southern California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn’t resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the man was positively identified as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan of Garden Grove. They said deputies received a report...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Palm Desert
A Silver Alert has been activated for a man who authorities say was last seen in Palm Desert Sunday evening. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department say 70-year-old Rodolfo Gutierrez-Alvarez was last seen Sunday, October 9,2022, at around 7 p.m. at Monterey Avenue and Royal Palm Drive. Gutierrez-Alvarez was last...
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties, including Ventura
The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties.The new maps reflect new data and improved computer modeling since an earlier series of maps was published in 2009, as well as threats from tsunamis originating far away and locally, the Geological Survey said in a press release.In one example of the updates, new modeling for Santa Cruz County shows that a subduction zone earthquake off...
SFGate
In California, where trees are king, one hardy pine has survived for 4,800 years
BISHOP, Calif. — Before the Egyptians built the pyramids, before Jesus Christ was born, before the Roman Empire formed or collapsed, the trees were here. Ten thousand feet up in the White Mountains of central California, in a harsh alpine desert where little else survives, groves of gnarled, majestic Great Basin bristlecone pines endure, some for nearly 5,000 years. Their multicolor trunks bend at gravity-defying angles, and their bare branches jut toward the sky, as if plucked from the imaginations of Tim Burton or J.K. Rowling.
Plane landed hard, then climbed again before deadly crash at Santa Monica Airport, report says
The report says the instructor could be heard screaming "let go, let go....... let go, let go, let go" in the moments before the deadly crash at the Santa Monica Airport.
