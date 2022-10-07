ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Missed by that much! Australian man was one number off a massive $424million win in an Italian lottery - but Aussies are still able to enter for the jackpot $436million prize

By Ashley Nickel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

An Australian man missed out on winning AUD$424million in an overseas lottery jackpot by just one number, instead taking home just a fraction of the money.

The man, 51, from Sydney's Neutral Bay collected AUD$23,000 in prize money as a division three winner of the Italian Super Jackpot on Sunday.

His lottery near miss has pushed this Saturday's jackpot to AUD$436million. Aussies interested in grabbing a ticket for the Italian Super Jackpot can do so through The Lottery Office.

The Sydney man said he has only been playing the Italian lottery for a year and is excited to already have had a win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lX7Cy_0iPOb1HX00
A 51-year-old man from Neutral Bay, Sydney, missed out on winning a $424million lottery prize by just one number, instead taking home $23,000

'I'm planning to invest in a celebratory bottle of Jameson,' he said.

The Lottery Office CEO Jaclyn Wood said the Italian Super Jackpot is steadily drawing in more players with its big prize money pools up for grabs.

'When Australians purchase tickets in our lotteries, we purchase a matching ticket in the overseas draw and when one of our customers win, we pay them the exact amount of the winnings we collect from the overseas lottery ticket.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ZS3m_0iPOb1HX00
Australians can buy international lottery tickets through The Lottery Office to have a chance at larger jackpots

'The Lottery Office is 100 per cent Australian owned and operated and we are passionate about enabling Australians to benefit from international lotteries, as these draws are often significantly larger on average than what you will find in a traditional Australian lottery.'

Ms Wood said international lotteries often have larger prizes for low division wins compared to Australian ones.

'Everyone dreams of winning big, so having the opportunity to benefit from these lotteries has incredible potential, regardless of which division our players win,' she said.

'For example, the US Powerball, which is matched to our USA Power Lotto, holds the world record for the biggest prize ever at AUD$2.2 billion while the largest ever Australian lotto payout was AUD$111 million.'

Comments / 0

Related
People

Woman Wins $1 Million Prize After Buying a Lottery Ticket Every Week: 'I Couldn't Believe I Won'

"The ticket went everywhere I went," said lottery winner Sabrina Bottoms A North Carolina woman's weekly scratch-off routine finally paid off big time. Sabrina Bottoms, a warehouse worker from Conway, bought the winning $1 million ticket Sunday night after a routine visit to the Park N Shop gas stop, the NC Education Lottery said in a release published on Tuesday. "I couldn't believe I won," Bottoms told lottery officials. "I fill up and get one ticket every week." The ticket, which helps fund education initiatives for...
ILLINOIS STATE
AOL Corp

23 lottery winners who lost millions

The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussies#Australians#Italian#The Italian Super Jackpot#The Lottery Office
The US Sun

Student spent £2MILLION on lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after bank accidentally gave her unlimited overdraft

A STUDENT spent a whopping £2million on a lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after her bank accidentally gave her an unlimited overdraft. Christine Jiaxin Lee, who was studying in Australia at the time, also splashed out on pricey apartment, while hiding chunks of the money by transferring around £2500 a pop into secret bank accounts.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Lottery
Country
Australia
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
AFRICA
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Aristocrat Lady Amanda Feilding who once drilled a hole in her own head sues art dealer over the £1m sale of French 'masterpiece' from her family collection which was later resold for around £6m more

An aristocratic couple are embroiled in a High Court claim against an art dealer over the £1 million sale of a French 'masterpiece' from their family collection which was later resold for millions more. Trustees of the Wemyss Heirlooms Trust are bringing a claim for millions of pounds in...
ARTS
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Billionaire Australian businesswoman who heads Tesla board smashes a property record after buying $27.5million penthouse with seven bedrooms and amazing harbour views

An Australian billionaire has smashed a property record after buying an apartment on Sydney's north shore for $27.5million. Tesla chair Robyn Denholm bought the sprawling penthouse in The Ritz building on a waterfront reserve in Cremorne Point, making it the highest apartment sale north of the Harbour Bridge, reported the Australian Financial Review.
WORLD
iheart.com

Eyebrows Raised After 433 People Win Same Lottery Game in Philippines

Authorities in the Philippines are calling for an investigation after a staggering 433 people all somehow managed to pick the winning numbers on the same lottery game. The very weird turn of events reportedly occurred this past Saturday when the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) held their Grand Lotto with an expected prize of around $4 million. Stunningly, when the winning numbers of 9, 18, 27, 36, 45, and 54 were drawn, it was determined that there were a whopping 433 people who had each correctly chosen them. As one might imagine, the shocking result raised suspicions throughout the Philippines that the game was not on the level.
LOTTERY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

644K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy