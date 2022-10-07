Read full article on original website
The Winchesters - Tom Welling Joins Cast
TOM WELLING JOINS THE CAST OF THE CW’S “THE WINCHESTERS”. The “Professionals” and “Smallville” Star to Play Campbell Family Patriarch, Samuel. October 9, 2022 (Burbank, CA) — Tom Welling (“Professionals,” “Smallville”) has joined the cast of The CW’s new drama series THE WINCHESTERS, premiering Tuesday, October 11 (8:00-9:00pm ET). The news was announced today by THE WINCHESTERS producers and cast at New York Comic Con, with Welling making a surprise appearance.
All American Recap: Spencer and Olivia Finally Decide Their Future in Season 5 Premiere — Grade the Episode!
After spending six weeks in relationship limbo — well, six weeks for them, but a torturous five months for those of us at home — All American‘s Spencer and Olivia have come to a decision about the fate of their relationship… and many of you aren’t going to like it. To be fair, neither Spencer nor Olivia really like it, either: At the very end of Monday’s Season 5 premiere, Spencer confesses that he thinks they should break up, but only because he knows he’s standing in the way of journalistic ambitions that make Olivia truly happy. “That was pure joy, baby,”...
La Brea - The Cave - Review
La Brea's second episode does a great job of building on the foundations it set in the premiere episode. Gavin, Izzy and Ella fit in seamlessly with the rest of the cast with the reunions between Ella and Veronica and Ella and Ty being particularly touching. Gavin and Izzy have...
Bad Sisters - Episode 1.10 - Saving Grace (Season Finale) - Press Release
Season Finale. Tensions run high as shocking revelations come to light. Time is running out for the Garvey sisters.
The Wheel of Time - Season 2 - First Look Promo + Promotional Photos
Today, Prime Video released The Wheel of Time Season One recap and Season Two sneak-peek reel during the Prime Video Presents: The Wheel of Time & The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power panel presentation at New York Comic Con. The panel also treated fans to exclusive first-looks at Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, along with a special welcome video from series star Rosamund Pike. In July, it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con that the series was picked up for a third season, following the wrap of production on Season Two earlier this year. The first season of The Wheel of Time, which premiered November 19, 2021, is exclusively available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The series is a co-production with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.
Fire Country - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of Fire Country has started airing on CBS. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
The Cleaning Lady - Episode 2.06 - Oasis - Press Release
--The Cleaning Lady - (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. PA: Viewer Discretion is advised. AN UNEXPECTED TRIO TEAMS UP ON AN ALL-NEW THE CLEANING LADY, MONDAY, OCTOBER 24, ON FOX. An unexpected trio emerges in the mission to take down Cortés, as Arman and Nadia's relationship hits a...
The Good Fight - Episode 6.06 - The End of a Saturday - Promotional Photos + Press Release
EPISODE 6: The End of a Saturday (Available to stream Thursday, October 13th) Ri'Chard's nephew loses his bone marrow donor and it's all hands on deck at Reddick & Associates to save his life. In the midst of the search, Liz discovers Ri’Chard has a hidden agenda. Written By:...
Kindred - Premiere Date Released
FX’s Kindred, the new drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel, will premiere Tuesday, December 13 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include all eight episodes. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
Performers Of The Month - September 2022 Results
Below you will find the Top 3 finishers for each side listed out in placement order. All of these graphics will be available on my Twitter account as well as the official SpoilerTV Twitter and Instagram accounts. We are happy for you to share them, but please share them from one of these official sources to ensure you are sharing the best quality version of these graphics. For the highest quality, please click on the slides to enlarge them.
Station 19 - Episode 6.04 - Demons - Press Release
Station 19: Demons (10/27) “Demons” – Maya and Theo answer a call at a Halloween carnival; but when fire hits the corn maze, the dangers quickly escalate and Maya risks her own life to prove her worth to her increasingly hostile captain. Meanwhile, Station 19 hosts the neighborhood kids for trick-or-treating; a prank war breaks out in the house, and Jack is haunted by a ghost from his past on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The Mysterious Benedict S...
This season, Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance, the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict, embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. When the kids discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain’s latest scheme. Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embark on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new “found family,” while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.
Let the Right One In - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of Let the Right One In has started airing on Showtime. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting...
Call Me Kat - Episode 3.05 - Call Me Uncle Dad - Press Release
--Call Me Kat - (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC- HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. PA: Viewer Discretion is advised. IT'S HALLOWEEN IN LOUISVILLE ON AN ALL-NEW CALL ME KAT THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27, ON FOX. Carter hosts a Halloween Octoberfest party at "The Middle C," but is struggling to get customers in, Randi...
Grey's Anatomy - Everything Has Changed - Review
“Congratulations, you all made it. You’re here.” This episode's intro felt like a flashback to the old days. Residents going against each other on day one, old locker room, "old" operating room, old speech about how you can save a life but you can end it. It really feels like a reboot. I like the references but I’m not entirely sure where this new approach will lead, so, my opinion about this is on standby until further notice.
Eileen Ryan, legendary actress and Sean Penn’s mom, dead at 94
Eileen Ryan died on Sunday at the age of 94 in her home in Malibu, Calif., a spokesperson for the star’s famous family announced on Monday. She would have been 95 later this month. Additional information, including the cause and manner of her death, was not immediately available. The legendary actress was mom to actors Sean Penn, 62, and Chris Penn, who died in 2006 at the age of 40, as well as musician Michael Penn, 64. For 41 years, Ryan was wife to actor and director Leo Penn, whom she met in New York in 1957 at rehearsals for the play “The Iceman Cometh.”...
Wolf Pack - First Look Promo + Premiere Date Press Release
Oct. 7, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced that the original series WOLF PACK will premiere Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada. The series, written and produced by Jeff Davis, will premiere the following day on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 on Paramount+ in the U.K., Australia, and Latin America. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.
MOVIES (LFF 2022): Bones and All - Review
One of the more questionable choices of the scheduling of this year’s London Film Festival was scheduling Bones and All before lunch. an appetite killer . It’s a cannibalistic bloody delight not unlike 2016’s Raw, but instead it’s a different sort of coming of age story - a metaphor for the likes of addiction, groupies and found family - Luca Guadagnino using this film as a way to shine a spotlight on the fringes of society - in a spiritual heir to Near Dark' owing a lot to the '90s films like Thelma & Louise, it's a genre-bending road movie that takes delight in the outdoors - capturing a sense of adventure and camaraderie in the darkness. Whilst this film does not look out of place with the rest of A24's output as a distributor; Bones and All captures the feeling of Terence Malick and Badlands, the sense of style - Guadagino unmatched in his usage an understanding of coolness. The director's first feature since Suspiria in 2018, also a festival film - is a return to the horror genre; but you'd be wrong to expect more of the same - ever the chameleon.
911 - Episode 6.06 - Tomorrow - Press Release
--9-1-1 - (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. PA: Viewer discretion is advised. HEN PANICS WHEN AN EXPLOSION ROCKS KAREN'S LAB ON AN ALL-NEW 9-1-1 MONDAY, OCTOBER 24, ON FOX. Hen fears for Karen's life when an explosion rocks her science lab on the day she brings Denny to...
Monarch - Episode 1.07 - About Last Night - Press Release
--Monarch - (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC- HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. THE MYSTERY IS REVEALED ON AN ALL-NEW MONARCH TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25, ON FOX. The events leading up to the deadly night are revealed, as is the victim, leaving Albie to clean up a giant mess. Meanwhile, several weeks later, Nicky still tries to prove that she's good enough to headline a solo tour in the all-new "About Last Night" episode of Monarch airing Tuesday, Oct. 25 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-107) (TV-14 D,L,V)
