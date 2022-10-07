One of the more questionable choices of the scheduling of this year’s London Film Festival was scheduling Bones and All before lunch. an appetite killer . It’s a cannibalistic bloody delight not unlike 2016’s Raw, but instead it’s a different sort of coming of age story - a metaphor for the likes of addiction, groupies and found family - Luca Guadagnino using this film as a way to shine a spotlight on the fringes of society - in a spiritual heir to Near Dark' owing a lot to the '90s films like Thelma & Louise, it's a genre-bending road movie that takes delight in the outdoors - capturing a sense of adventure and camaraderie in the darkness. Whilst this film does not look out of place with the rest of A24's output as a distributor; Bones and All captures the feeling of Terence Malick and Badlands, the sense of style - Guadagino unmatched in his usage an understanding of coolness. The director's first feature since Suspiria in 2018, also a festival film - is a return to the horror genre; but you'd be wrong to expect more of the same - ever the chameleon.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO