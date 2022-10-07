ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

NJ.com

Dinosaur sculptures at N.J. state park apparently destroyed

An artist’s dinosaur sculptures hidden in the woods in a state park in Monmouth County appear to have been destroyed, according to photos of the park taken on Monday. The sculptures, made out of sticks, branches and twine, were knocked over and in piles on the ground in Allaire State Park. It’s unclear how they were destroyed.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Red Bank, NJ
Government
City
Red Bank, NJ
Red Bank, NJ
Entertainment
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
News 12

Manasquan Inlet Tug of War raises thousands for Make-A-Wish Foundation

In conjunction with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, thousands will participate in a series of tugs of wars across the nearly 500-foot-wide Manasquan Inlet. Additionally, participants are in for a day of live music, food and drinks. Team registrations support both the recreation departments for Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach, as well as raising funds for Make-A-Wish New Jersey. The Manasquan Inlet Tug of War has raised nearly $100,000 since 2018.
MANASQUAN, NJ
matadornetwork.com

How To Take the Perfect Magic Mushroom Day Trip From New York City

While studies have shown that humans have eaten psilocybin throughout our evolution, magic mushrooms are having a moment as of late. Within the last couple of years, progressive cities like Santa Cruz, Ann Arbor, and Denver, as well as the state of Oregon, have decriminalized “the flesh of the gods,” and mushrooms might soon enjoy the kind of cultural and legal acceptance that cannabis has gained in the last decade. Such legalization could offer relief to thousands: Research from John Hopkins and the National Institute of Health indicates that mushrooms can ameliorate PTSD, OCD, severe depression, and other mental illnesses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Abdul Ghani

Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

