Read full article on original website
Related
spoilertv.com
Let the Right One In - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of Let the Right One In has started airing on Showtime. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting...
spoilertv.com
The Winchesters - Tom Welling Joins Cast
TOM WELLING JOINS THE CAST OF THE CW’S “THE WINCHESTERS”. The “Professionals” and “Smallville” Star to Play Campbell Family Patriarch, Samuel. October 9, 2022 (Burbank, CA) — Tom Welling (“Professionals,” “Smallville”) has joined the cast of The CW’s new drama series THE WINCHESTERS, premiering Tuesday, October 11 (8:00-9:00pm ET). The news was announced today by THE WINCHESTERS producers and cast at New York Comic Con, with Welling making a surprise appearance.
spoilertv.com
Bad Sisters - Episode 1.10 - Saving Grace (Season Finale) - Press Release
Season Finale. Tensions run high as shocking revelations come to light. Time is running out for the Garvey sisters.
spoilertv.com
The Devil In The White City - Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu’s Limited Series
Keanu Reeves has exited Hulu’s limited series The Devil In The White City, sources close to the project have confirmed to Deadline. Reps for Hulu declined to comment. Reeves was to star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu and also executive produce.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spoilertv.com
USD POLL : Which movie from the Die Hard series is your favorite?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Jake Peralta who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can...
spoilertv.com
Performers Of The Month - September 2022 Results
Below you will find the Top 3 finishers for each side listed out in placement order. All of these graphics will be available on my Twitter account as well as the official SpoilerTV Twitter and Instagram accounts. We are happy for you to share them, but please share them from one of these official sources to ensure you are sharing the best quality version of these graphics. For the highest quality, please click on the slides to enlarge them.
spoilertv.com
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.05 - The Headless Horseman - Press Release
--Welcome To Flatch - (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) CC- HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. PA: Viewer Discretion is advised. BARB HOSTS HALLOWEEN ON AN ALL-NEW WELCOME TO FLATCH THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27, ON FOX. Flatch is ready for some spooky and spirited Halloween celebrations! When a psychic at Barb's ladies "spooky night" influences...
spoilertv.com
Station 19 - Episode 6.04 - Demons - Press Release
Station 19: Demons (10/27) “Demons” – Maya and Theo answer a call at a Halloween carnival; but when fire hits the corn maze, the dangers quickly escalate and Maya risks her own life to prove her worth to her increasingly hostile captain. Meanwhile, Station 19 hosts the neighborhood kids for trick-or-treating; a prank war breaks out in the house, and Jack is haunted by a ghost from his past on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spoilertv.com
Call Me Kat - Episode 3.05 - Call Me Uncle Dad - Press Release
--Call Me Kat - (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC- HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. PA: Viewer Discretion is advised. IT'S HALLOWEEN IN LOUISVILLE ON AN ALL-NEW CALL ME KAT THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27, ON FOX. Carter hosts a Halloween Octoberfest party at "The Middle C," but is struggling to get customers in, Randi...
spoilertv.com
Grey's Anatomy - Everything Has Changed - Review
“Congratulations, you all made it. You’re here.” This episode's intro felt like a flashback to the old days. Residents going against each other on day one, old locker room, "old" operating room, old speech about how you can save a life but you can end it. It really feels like a reboot. I like the references but I’m not entirely sure where this new approach will lead, so, my opinion about this is on standby until further notice.
spoilertv.com
Wolf Pack - First Look Promo + Premiere Date Press Release
Oct. 7, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced that the original series WOLF PACK will premiere Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada. The series, written and produced by Jeff Davis, will premiere the following day on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 on Paramount+ in the U.K., Australia, and Latin America. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.
spoilertv.com
La Brea - The Cave - Review
La Brea's second episode does a great job of building on the foundations it set in the premiere episode. Gavin, Izzy and Ella fit in seamlessly with the rest of the cast with the reunions between Ella and Veronica and Ella and Ty being particularly touching. Gavin and Izzy have...
spoilertv.com
Monarch - Episode 1.07 - About Last Night - Press Release
--Monarch - (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC- HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. THE MYSTERY IS REVEALED ON AN ALL-NEW MONARCH TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25, ON FOX. The events leading up to the deadly night are revealed, as is the victim, leaving Albie to clean up a giant mess. Meanwhile, several weeks later, Nicky still tries to prove that she's good enough to headline a solo tour in the all-new "About Last Night" episode of Monarch airing Tuesday, Oct. 25 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-107) (TV-14 D,L,V)
spoilertv.com
911 - Episode 6.06 - Tomorrow - Press Release
--9-1-1 - (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. PA: Viewer discretion is advised. HEN PANICS WHEN AN EXPLOSION ROCKS KAREN'S LAB ON AN ALL-NEW 9-1-1 MONDAY, OCTOBER 24, ON FOX. Hen fears for Karen's life when an explosion rocks her science lab on the day she brings Denny to...
spoilertv.com
Chicago PD - A Good Man - Review
After ten years, fans of Chicago PD said goodbye to Jay Halstead last week. It was an emotional one to say the least and I have quite a few thoughts on it, so let’s just get right into it. Losing a character from a TV show is never easy,...
Comments / 0